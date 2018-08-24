First Loss For Boeing?

Lessor BOC Aviation today announced that it has purchased 8 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A330neo for placement with low cost carrier Lion Air. In this report, we want to have a look at the value of the order, explain why the order makes sense and why this seemingly leaves Boeing (BA) in the dark.

Value and importance

The BOC Aviation order for 8 units is a modest yet important one. Whether this is a new order or already has been registered by Airbus in the unidentified customer category is not known at present. At list prices the 8 aircraft are valued $2.4B, but AeroAnalysis has estimated the sales price to be closer to $1B.

The Airbus A330neo aims to compete with the Boeing 787 as a suiting cheaper solution, but so far has not been able to replicate the sales numbers that we have seen for the competing platform. It’s therefore often regarded as an inferior and failed product. This sentiment was emphasized as Airbus lost key sales campaigns for the Airbus A330neo in North America.

To date, Airbus has booked 224 orders for the Airbus A330neo. If the orders from BOC Aviation are new orders that would increase the order book by 3.5%. At present, we think that Lion Air actually is the customer for 10 Airbus A330neo aircraft booked in June. Lion Air is the second Asian carrier to up their commitment to the program. Given that much of the fleet growth in the coming 2 decades comes from the Asia Pacific region, the lease to Lion Air is an important one.

Fleet

Aircraft In service Orders Airbus A330-300 3 0 Airbus A330-900 0 2 Boeing 737-800 36 2 Boeing 737-900ER 63 3 Boeing 737 MAX 8 10 191 Boeing 737 MAX 9 0 Boeing 737 MAX 10 0 50 Total 112 248

If we consider the Lion Air active fleet it doesn’t come as a surprise that Lion Air has selected the Airbus A330neo. The airline already has 3 Airbus A330-300 aircraft in service and another 3 are active for its subsidiary Thai Lion Air. In July it was announced that Lion Air would add 2 Airbus A330-900s aircraft to its fleet and 2 Airbus A330-900s to the Thai Lion Air fleet. The choice for the Airbus A330-900 makes a lot of sense given the fact that Lion Air is familiar with the capabilities of the Airbus A330 making a switch or parallel operation of the current engine variant and neo engine variant a relatively low risk one with low costs to train crews and facilitate a new type.

Network

The Airbus A330 aircraft are relatively new so they do not require any replacements, but operating 3 aircraft means that you can maintain only a select number of routes. With growing demand there likely is demand for higher frequencies on certain routes and opening new routes becomes attractive as well.

If we look at what routes Lion Air uses the Airbus A330-300, we see that some typical routes are routes under 2 hours such as Phuket-Bangkok. The bulk of the routes is around 4-5 hours such as Bangkok-Tianjin, Bangkok-Shanghai and just a few 8-9 hour routes.

We ran an analysis with our proprietary model and what we found is rather detailed, so we might discuss it in a future piece, but overall what we found was that in high density configurations as used by Lion Air and on the shorter routes the Airbus A330neo shows lower cost per available seat-mile compared to one of its Boeing counterparts. The Airbus A330ceo and the A330neo perform extremely well on the shorter routes and on higher seat counts.

So considering Lion Air’s experience with the Airbus A330, its existing commitment for a first batch of Airbus A330neo aircraft and the favorable economics of the Airbus A330neo on the lower side of the long haul routes in high density seatings, the Airbus A330neo is a good fit for Lion Air.

The order by BOC Aviation and adoption by Lion Air is a strong sign for a couple of reasons; The first one is that the order from BOC Aviation shows confidence from a lessor in the aircraft. Lessors depend on the value retention of aircraft to run their business efficiently. An aircraft in demand means that the value retention of the aircraft is strong and that the lessor can collect strong rental fees. A second reason why this is a strong sign is because Lion Air operates in one high-growth regions that will drive demand for aircraft in the coming decades.

What about Boeing?

The big question is: Where does this leave Boeing? Lion Air is a long time Boeing customer, but some years ago the airline walked away from its order for the Dreamliner as it needed a big order. At that time, the airline swapped its order for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft instead. Part of the reason that these aircraft were swapped probably is because the early Boeing 787 aircraft were overweight and the airline was looking for a bigger aircraft.

In April 2018, the co-founder of Lion Air said that a Memorandum of Understanding covering the Boeing 787 would be signed in two to three weeks. We haven’t seen any announcement from the airline or Boeing.

We saw an announced from newly formed Vietnamese Bamboo Airways for 20 Boeing 787 aircraft. Although Lion Air said it would establish an airline in a Southeast Asian country this year. This airline seems to be founded by a Vietnamese property tycoon.

So at this point, we are puzzled by the absence of an MoU from Lion Air and it might even be the case that Lion Air has brought the news of a upcoming MoU with Boeing to the media to force a break through in negotiations with Airbus for the Airbus A330neo.

Conclusion

We expect that the unidentified order placed in June for the Airbus A330neo belong to Lion Air and the announcement by BOC Aviation merely reflects the fact that a sale-and-lease-back agreement was reached for these aircraft, though we will have 100% certainty when the customer is revealed.

Although Lion Air has hinted at an order for the Boeing 787, we think that the Airbus A330-900neo is a suitable fleet member for the airline since it already operates the Airbus A330, which makes a neo addition or transition one that should be smooth and swift. Additionally, the Airbus A330 is a extremely good aircraft in high capacity capacities and shorter routes.

As we previously emphasized, the Boeing 787 is a good aircraft and will certainly enjoy strong interest, it is far too early to write off the Airbus A330neo and we expect a strong future for this aircraft. The Airbus A330neo can use some strong backing and the Boeing 787 is a program that already has received strong backing over the past years.

