Gold: A Captive Of Currencies, And Rates

After an expected bounce in the price of gold, we think the persistent upward bias in rates will continue to push the dollar higher and gold lower.

Some correlations, which are "out-of-whack", will revert to the mean.

Gold's recent move lower, is tied to the dollar and the other major currencies.

Gold, normally has a strong negative correlation to the dollar and, lately, its downward trajectory can be linked to other currencies as well. Part of what moves currencies, is interest rates, so in this piece, we will compare gold's price action against several currencies and against interest rates.

The Dollar and Others

Gold's trading in the late 90's is very similar to today when compared to the dollar (pink shaded areas below); gold was falling as the dollar gyrated within a trading-range. The volatility in the gold price during 1999 came about because the U.K. proposed the sale of 58% of their gold reserves, which caused a severe price drop in gold, but which was followed by an even bigger rally in gold when the IMF voted to restrict their own sales of gold. Absent these drivers, gold would have followed a more steady downward slope as the dollar rallied, which is what is likely to happen now as the dollar rallies. As long as the dollar is strengthening, gold will be under pressure.

Below is a closer look at 1999.

It is hard to argue that gold's weakness isn't also driven by other major currencies. Here is gold and the Euro:

The present trading is very similar to early May (purple areas above). We expect a bounce in the Euro (and, therefore, gold), but chances are the downward momentum is not yet exhausted.

Here is the USD/JPY FOREX pairing:

The pair is no-longer over-bought on the stochastic, and the MACD is converging toward a bear cross-over. This may reflect some dollar weakness which is likely to be short-lived. After a bounce, gold should continue under pressure.

Here is the Chinese Yuan:

At the end of 2016, the correlation between the Yuan and gold flipped from neutral to positive, remaining that way ever since (pink areas above). The technical pattern from late 2016 is similar to today's (purple areas above). Recently, like 2016, the Yuan has bounced back into what was the support zone, but which now could act as resistance.

If the Yuan can overcome this level, then it will rally like it did in early 2017 and gold will rally along with it. If not, then we'll see weakness in both gold and the Yuan. We must point out that there is a third option where the positive correlation is lost and the two assets move in different directions.

Interest Rates

Both short and long rates have been falling, while the dollar has rallied and pushed gold lower. This has caused the correlation between rates and gold to turn positive once again, which is not normal or usual. We expect that rates will rise, causing a reversion to the mean in the correlation between gold and rates.

Even though the dollar has dropped back to what is now support at 95, we think that the persistent upward bias in rates will push the dollar higher and continue to pressure gold lower.

In conclusion, The downward move in the gold price has been tied to moves in the major currencies (especially the dollar) and the dollar is likely to continue appreciating as the upward bias in rates continues. As we expected, gold has bounced to the $1200 level, but now seems to have resumed its downward move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.