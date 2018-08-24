Korea Steel Sector: Increase Positions In Steel Shares

Major issues and conclusions

We recommend overweighting steel given Chinese production cuts in winter and re-stocking demand around the Lunar New Year holiday. Chinese steel production did not fall in the previous winter season as a whole because of robust demand and earnings; however, they still fell in November and December. In both 2016 and 2017, steel shares far outperformed the KOSPI during the earlier stages of Chinese output cuts. Strengthening 3Q18 earnings momentum amid ASP hikes also bode well for shares. Rising rebar dealer prices and plate ASP hikes are worth noting, which are driven by the closing gap between imported and domestic steel prices. Our top picks are POSCO (NYSE:PKX), Hyundai Steel (earnings to grow from 3Q), and Dongkuk Steel.

Steel shares outperformed KOSPI during winter production cut period

We believe it is now time to increase positions in steel shares for the following reasons: First, we expect sentiment over steel stocks to peak going forward given Chinese production cuts expected in winter and re- stocking demand around the Lunar New Year holiday. When production fell in the 2016-2017 winter seasons, the steel sector index far outperformed the KOSPI and we expect to see a repeat in 2018. From Nov 15, 2016 to Jan 19, 2017 (when the production cut was most severe), the sector index advanced 10% while the KOSPI gained 5%. Similarly, from Nov 15, 2017 to Jan 12, 2018, the sector index climbed 16%, far outperforming the KOSPI which dipped 0.8%. We note that at the beginning of the production reduction period, production cuts were most severe (negative growth in Nov-Dec, 2017) and stock momentum was the strongest (in the previous two winter seasons, shares peaked in mid-Jan). Accordingly, we recommend adding to positions before production cuts begin. This year, Chinese steel production cuts are expected to last from Oct 1 until Mar 31 next year, longer than the previous year when reductions sustained from Nov 15, 2017 to Mar 15, 2018.

Second, we believe steel demand will remain firm thanks to China’s efforts to boost its domestic economy, despite concerns over a potential global economic meltdown triggered by the US-China trade war. The interest rate cuts by China’s central bank in April and July worked to catapult real estate construction starts measured by floor area and boost infrastructure investments. Despite Beijing’s moves to regulate the real estate market, the central bank’s measures are expected to shore up Chinese steel demand.

Third, we find it positive that Korean steelmakers’ 3Q18 earnings, despite weak seasonality, are projected to surpass 2Q18 earnings on the back of ASP hikes. In 3Q, HRC and CRC ASPs rose by KRW20,000-30,000/tonne and plate ASP by KRW50,000/tonne; rebar has been trading at higher prices in the market since June. This is largely attributable to the narrowing gap between imported and domestic steel prices as demand from China and advanced countries has eclipsed anemic domestic demand.

Our top picks are POSCO, Hyundai Steel for the prospect of YoY earnings growth from 3Q18, and Dongkuk Steel for its improving plate earnings.

