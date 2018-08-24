Plug Power: The Elusive Break-Even

If EBITDA does reach breakeven, the concern is whether it can do so consistently and if earnings per share will soon be breakeven as well.

PLUG has been a frustrating investment over the years but it has successfully expanded globally and has seen enormous sales growth in the last five years.

Plug Power (PLUG) has recently reported earnings and once again there is much to consider. We will get right to the chase here. We have said in our coverage of the name that if the company could not breakeven this year, it never would. Well, we are going to get breakeven this year. Maybe. Sort of. On an EBITDA basis. Possibly. Not on an earnings per share basis though. But management predicting breakeven EBITDA is still a major win.

Now look, is it too little too late? No, of course not. It does not matter where a company or a stock has been, it matters where they are going. Of course, the stinging pain that many investors in the company have felt over the years does not fade quickly. A few years ago, we had high hopes for this company, but much of the spark is gone despite Plug growing its presence globally and significantly increasing sales. The reality is that this company just can't seem to turn a profit, and that still has us very cautious on the stock, even with the positive EBITDA prediction. Seemingly the Street agrees as shares still trade under $2. In this column, we discuss sales, earnings, and cash flow issues. We also offer our outlook for the remainder of 2018.

Revenues have been growing nicely

Sales are the company's strong suit, and yet remain one of the largest points of contention. You see, it is inarguable that the company has successfully ramped up sales. But with sales increases, expenses have soared offsetting these gains. Still, the top-line growth is impressive in recent years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing (Q2 revenues depicted)

While the growth has been a bit volatile quarter to quarter based on the timing of shipments, we know that over time sales are up significantly, as shown. Total revenue for Q2 2018 was $39.9 million, up 77% year-over-year. That is impressive relative to all prior Q2s in recent memory. If we look at all quarters in the last few years, we do know there are a few quarters here and there that are sluggish, but for the most part the company continues seeing double-digit increases in revenues year-over-year.

Now, revenues that are realized are naturally impacted by the timing of contracts and deals impact what we see quarter-to-quarter, so keep that in mind if you are looking to compare quarters in the same year. Therefore, we prefer to look at annual performance.

If we look back to 2017, on an annual basis, we see revenues did rise 55% over 2016 revenues to $133 million. We are looking for another 30% growth or so here in 2018. We are off to a strong start halfway through 2018.

So, what drove this top line result? Well, shipments were up significantly year-over-year. The company shipped a total of 1,102 GenDrive units, which was up from 830 a year ago. Remember it is all about timing of the orders and shipments, and we saw Q1 2018 a bit lower than expected. In addition, six GenFuel sites were installed as opposed to just four last year. We also should mention that Plug began shipping it new GenDrive 2440-36R fuel cell system for Class-2 electric forklifts this quarter as well, which will help future delivery results.

We continue to see positive margins growth, as well as increasing margins in services. Factoring in the activity over the last year, there are now over 18,000 GenDrive units under service or PPA contracts, up from 13,000 a year ago. It is here that the company has a chance to push back toward profit. The company is still eating a lot of losses right now to get those units sold and deployed, but can start making money on the back-end service agreements. Still, costs remain high. Plug must be more aggressive in cutting costs, as the company is burning cash, and not turning a profit.

Still no profits

Despite another solid quarter for revenues at $39 million, expenditures continue to burden the company. On a GAAP basis, there was an improving margin thanks to a better product mix and more efficiency in the product lines, but the company is still losing money. Gross loss was -$2.3 million or 6.4% of sales versus a gross loss for Q2 2017 of -$3.5 million or 17% of sales. Factoring in other expenditures, the company isn't even close to breakeven, nor has it been on the last 6 quarters on a per share basis:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While the losses were less this year versus a year ago, and it appears the degree of losses is improving, the company is still burning cash. In the last few years, the focus has been on what is happening with sales, and sales rising are a good thing, but without the expectation of profits, it is tough to get behind the name. Sales are impressive, but the continued losses are in no way a positive, and it leads to the company needing to raise cash. However, on an EBITDA basis, the company expects to breakeven and is looking to deliver in our expectation for an inflection this year into positive territory going forward.

EBITDA

So, if we are going to possibly get breakeven EBITDA this year, what has it looked like in recent quarters? Well, not so great overall:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The trend is improving. Still the overall net loss was $25 million, or $0.12 loss per share on a diluted basis, or an adjusted net loss of $0.08 on a comparable basis. Adjusted EBITDAS for the second quarter of 2018 was negative $2.8 million as you can see above, a big improvement, compared to negative $11.6 million a year ago. For the record, adjusted EBITDAS includes the PPA financing cash margin for sites deployed in the quarter and excludes warrant costs, non-recurring charges, and amortization and interest associated with operating lease rent expenses. We feel that this an appropriate adjustment, and the methodology will remain unchanged going forward. On this basis, management sees an inflection coming this year:

"Our priority remains building an EBITDAS breakeven business in the second half of 2018 and one that is positioned to be cash flow and EBITDAS positive in 2019 and onward"

This is promising, though the management has a long history of overpromising and underdelivering. While we do not believe that this will be the case this year, we have some reservations. If, for whatever reason, the company cannot deliver on this expectation, you can rest assured shares will plummet, perhaps as much as 25%. What about cash flow?

Cash flow metrics

Back in Q4 2017, the company saw positive free cash flow, which impressed us. Then in Q1 2018, cash flow was once again a big negative, and cash burn overall is exceptionally high. Here in Q2 there was more cash burn, but much better than what we saw a year ago. Free cash flow was -$20.4 million in Q2. This is much better than the -$43.4 million Q2 2017, but it is another major hit. Cash flow fluctuates with quarterly activities and orders etc., but has almost always been negative:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

With all the cash burn, the company raised some money a few months ago. Here is what was interesting. Assuming cash flows continue to be negative, but improve over time, this cash raise should fund the company through the end of the year at least. At the end of the quarter Plug Power had a total cash position of $55.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $15 million and restricted cash of $40.4 million. Getting cash burn under control is critical, and that is another reason why the company MUST get to at least breakeven.

Looking to the future

Will profits always remain elusive? It is a legitimate question. We once held the belief that profits would be here by 2017, with breakeven in 2016. Not yet. On and EBITDA basis, the company says the best it can hope for in Q3 is breakeven, but it is likely to still see -$1 to-$2 million on this figure. We are making that call now. That said, even if we are spot on, we must admit that despite a sluggish start to 2018, the second half of the year will see improvement.

The improvement is not just because sales are up. Rising sales helps set the company up for future service contracts however, which is great. Further, Plug is trying to rein in costs and we have seen an improving margin result as the quarters continue to pass. With the prediction of breakeven EBITDA this year, the company must deliver.

For the year, we are looking for the company to deliver revenues of $160 to $175 million. At the high end of these expectations, the top line will rise 33%. We expect the company to be at the higher end of this guidance. With $29 million in revenues in Q1 and $39 in Q2, we are off to a good start. The company is guiding for around $50 million in Q3, so we think this top line estimate on our part is reasonable. We also fully believe that margins will continue to slowly improve. We have been waiting for an inflection point in EBITDA all year, but it looks like if it will happen, it is probably going to be in Q4, and not in Q3.

By getting EBIDTA to inflect to positive, the company will take a meaningful, and documented step to breaking even on a per share basis. While EBITDA will be negative on the year, we expect positive EBITDA in 2019 if the company can get to breakeven by Q4. If EBITDA is breakeven in Q3, we suspect the stock will catch a large bid. If the company can't make it breakeven EBITDA by year end, then we fully expect a large selloff once again. Therefore, investors must watch these figures carefully.

