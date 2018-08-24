Exxon Mobil Is At A Turning Point

It will thus grow its earnings per share by at least 135% and offer an average annual return of at least 10.6% over the next seven years.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has pronouncedly underperformed the market and its peers in the last two years. To be sure, the stock has lost 9% whereas S&P (SPY), Chevron (CVX), and BP (BP) have rallied 31%, 17%, and 25%, respectively. However, while Exxon Mobil has disappointed its shareholders in recent years, investors should realize that the oil giant is at a turning point and is likely to highly reward them in the upcoming years.

The challenge

The most disappointing aspect of the performance of Exxon is its failure to grow its production volume for several years. Its total output decreased from 4.2 M barrels/day in 2012 to 4.0 M barrels day in 2014 and remained essentially flat until last year. Even worse, in the first half of this year, its production has fallen by another 5%, to 3.8 M barrels/day. This poor performance is in sharp contrast to its peers Chevron, BP and Total (TOT), which significantly grew their output last year and have promising growth prospects ahead.

However, the management of Exxon announced a drastic change in its long-term strategy this year. It will greatly increase capital expenses, from $15 B last year to $24 B this year, $28 B in 2019 and about $30 B per year during 2023-2025. In this way, the company aims to increase its production by about 32% over the next seven years, to about 5.0 M barrels/day. The pronounced increase in the capital expenses initially caused panic to the market, which sent the stock down 3% on that day. However, the market is likely to appreciate the major shift in the strategy of the oil major, which eventually realized that it needed to take drastic measures to return to production growth.

Expected returns

Thanks to the downturn in the oil market that began four years ago, Exxon has made its screening process much stricter and has thus begun to invest only in high-return growth projects. The company added 10 B high-value, low-cost gross barrels to its reserves last year and invests only in projects with an expected return of at least 20% per year. As a result, management expects its upstream segment to approximately triple its earnings by 2025 (vs. 2017) and its total earnings per share to increase 135% by 2025, assuming a price of oil around $60 in that year.

If the price of oil rises to $80 by 2025, the earnings of the oil major will more than triple in that year. As the oil market has become much tighter this year and its supply glut has disappeared, the oil price has enjoyed a strong rally since last summer and is now trading near a 3.5-year high. Moreover, given the drastic cuts in growth projects by all the oil producers in recent years, the oil price is likely to remain strong in the upcoming years. Therefore, it would be reasonable to expect the oil price to advance to at least $80 until 2025. Nevertheless, in order to be conservative, we will assume an oil price of $60 in 2025, which will result in 135% earnings per share growth, from $3.59 in 2017 to $8.44 in 2025.

Excluding the outlier year 2016, in which the depressed earnings resulted in an abnormally high P/E ratio, Exxon has traded at an average P/E ratio of 14.7 during the last decade. If we apply this P/E ratio to its expected earnings per share of $8.44, we can reasonably expect the stock to trade around $124 by 2025. Given the current stock price of $80, the stock is likely to offer 55% capital gains over the next seven years or an average annual compounded return of 6.5%. If we add the 4.1% dividend yield of the stock, then its average 7-year total annual return becomes 10.6%. This is a markedly high return, which investors will have a hard time finding elsewhere, as the market has enjoyed a decade-long bull market and is now trading at an all-time high. More importantly, we have used conservative assumptions in our calculations, so the actual returns may turn out to be higher.

Defensive nature

The above-mentioned return of Exxon becomes even more attractive if one realizes its defensive nature. As it is the most integrated oil major, with its downstream and chemical segments generating a significant portion of its total earnings, it is the most resilient during downturns. To be sure, during the fierce downturn in the oil sector in 2014-2017, Exxon proved it's the most resilient oil major. Its earnings per share in 2016 and 2017 were 74% and 37% lower, respectively, than those in 2014. The decrease in the earnings per share was much more severe for Chevron and BP, whose earnings completely evaporated in 2016 and plunged more than 60% in 2017 vs. 2014.

The bottom line

Exxon has pronouncedly underperformed the market and its peers in the last two years, mostly due to its inability to grow its output. However, the company decided to implement a major shift in its strategy from this year. This shift is likely to result in meaningful production growth and at least 10.6% average annual return over the next seven years, thanks to 6.5% capital gains and a 4.1% dividend. Even better, the stock is one of the most defensive during downturns, and hence, its shareholders will reap its returns with a very low amount of risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.