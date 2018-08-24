Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Allergan's CRL, Tonix Pharmaceutical's Potential Reversal, AstraZeneca's Tagrisso Win

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Allergan Receives Complete Response Letter For Uterine Fibroid Drug

News: Recently, Allergan (AGN) announced that it had received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA for its uterine fibroid drug known as ulipristal acetate, marketed as ESMYA. The problem was that the FDA felt it didn't have all the information necessary to approve the NDA in its current form. The FDA noted that there were concerns of ESMYA post-marketing reports outside of the United states. In other words, there were safety concerns associated with the drug.

Analysis: This is very bad news for Allergan, because it could have received an FDA approval for this indication. This is an even worse outcome for patients, because they needed a better treatment option. Especially, one that does not require surgery. The current landscape is the use of surgical treatments for uterine fibroids. The next step is for Allergan to try and see the exact details of the CRL to determine where to go from here. It will not be easy for Allergan, because it has already faced hardships with the drug in Europe. The company had an issue where it's possible patients experienced severe liver damage by taking ESMYA. That means patients who already have a damaged or weak liver can't even take the drug. For those new patients wanting to start treatment with the drug, they have to be monitored for liver damage by receiving periodic tests. Patients even have to be given a packet to take home and if they suffer any potential liver damage issues such as jaundice, tiredness, nausea, vomiting, and other side effects then they must inform their doctor right away. To be honest, these issues will cut into sales even if the drug is eventually approved by the FDA. In my opinion, obtaining FDA approval for ESMYA will be an uphill battle.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals May Have A Reversal Of Fortune For Military PTSD Drug

News: Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) announced recently that it had observed a positive trend in analysis for its phase 3 HONOR study. It was observed that a retrospective analysis showed that there was a treatment effect for those who took TNX-102 SL or Tonmya less than or equal to 9 years prior to screening. This was a subgroup analysis positive trend that was observed in approximately 50% of the main intent-to-treat ((mITT)) population.

Analysis: This is very good news for Tonix Pharmaceuticals, because a prior analysis had confirmed the entire PTSD population failed to improve while taking TNX-102 SL. That is when a pre-planned interim analysis showed, that the primary endpoint of an improvement in the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 ((CAPS-5)) at week 12 would not be achieved. At that point in time, it was decided that the study should be stopped. This new development means that Tonix can start another late-stage study and recruit PTSD patients with trauma experienced under 9 years. I believe this is a good thing to explore. That's because it hits home on the notion that PTSD needs to be diagnosed at a much earlier stage in order to be treated properly.

AstraZeneca Gets Approval for Tagrisso In Japan For Sub-Population Of Front-Line Lung Cancer

News: Recently, AstraZeneca (AZN) announced that it had obtained label-expansion approval for its cancer drug Tagrisso in Japan. This expanded label was so that Tagrisso could treat first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who have inoperable or recurrent epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations. The approval in Japan for this patient population was made possible because of positive results from the phase 3 FLAURA study. This study showed that Tagrisso was able to achieve a significant reduction in progression of disease or death by half compared to a typically used EGFR inhibitor. Those who were given Tagrisso achieved a progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 18.9 months, compared to only 10.2 months for those given standard EGFR inhibitor treatment.

Analysis: This is good news for Tagrisso, because it greatly expands the market potential for the drug. How so? Before this approval for front-line use in Japan, Tagrisso was approved as a second-line treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC in that country. It was already approved for second-line use in the United States, European Union, China, and Japan. The ability to take this drug as second-line use in Japan and transfer it for treatment in front-line use in the country opens up the market potential. That's especially good news since Tagrisso sales have been climbing. Tagrisso has already been approved for front-line use of this population in other countries already besides Japan, such as the United States and select countries in Europe as well. For the second-quarter of 2018, Tagrisso recorded sales of $422 million. For a big pharmaceutical company that may not seem like much, but it means that sales of this drug increased by 77% year over year. The front-line use in Japan will only add to that number in my opinion. The future of this drug looks very bright for AstraZeneca.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you. Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.