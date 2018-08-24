Intel: Further Pain Ahead?

As a result, short-term investors have been presented with an opportunity to profit from Intel's short-term falls through the use of options.

I expect this slide to continue in the short term as investors rotate out of Intel's stock and many make the move into AMD.

Intel's investors have faced a poor run since June, as the stock has slipped on fears of an increasing threat posed by AMD and negative press surrounding several processor flaws.

The Stock

Intel's (INTC) stock has recently begun to slide as investors begin to heed the increasing threat posed by AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), and a string of bad headlines disclosing numerous processor flaws that could potentially let attackers steal information stored on computers or third-party clouds. Although these potential exploits were reported to Intel in January and have since been mostly addressed by updates released earlier this year (although certain data centers will be required to take additional steps), this certainly adds to the increasing pressure facing Intel's stock in the short term.

Long term, Intel is still a strong brand and will likely eventually provide a return to investors; however, the stock is still highly vulnerable to continued declines in the short term.

INTC Market Cap data by YCharts

Intel's chart suggests that bears are firmly in control in the short term, with all significant support levels having been sold into. The support provided by the uptrending channel since September last year has disappeared, with price now sitting slightly below the 100 Day MA:

Whilst price continues to linger below the 100 Day MA, the bears will continue to use this as a platform to launch increased short positions, adding to Intel's bearish momentum.

Negative Press & Increasing AMD Threat

Intel has recently disclosed three more vulnerabilities in its processors that can be exploited by malware and malicious virtual machines to potentially steal secret information from computer memory. The secret information can include passwords, personal and financial records, and encryption keys:

They can be potentially lifted from other applications and other customers' virtual machines, as well as SGX enclaves, and System Management Mode memory. SGX is Intel's technology that is supposed to protect these secrets from snooping code. SMM is your computer's hidden janitor that has total control over the hardware, and total access to its data. - Source: The Register

Intel's Xeon server chips have also begun losing market share this year following AMD's release of the EPYC line of processors which have been positively received by the tech community due to its better performance than Intel's offerings at similar price points.

The recent release by AMD of the 32-core, 64-thread second-generation Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX (for US$1,799) have again bolstered AMD as a serious threat at this price point. The Ryzen Threadripper boasts 4.2GHz boost/3.0GHz base, 64MB L3 cache, 250W TDP and 64 PCLe Gen 3.0 lanes. AMD says the 2990WX delivers up to 53% faster multi-thread performance than Intel's Core i9-7980XE and offers up to 47% more rendering performance:

For most people, only two things matter when it comes to considering a processor for a desktop one already owns or for a computer someone else is building. One: How fast is it? Two: How much is it gonna cost? AMD's answer for the last years has consistently been, "faster than the other guy, and cheaper too." The new Threadripper 2 is no exception-as long as you consider what it's up against. With 16 cores and a price tag of $US900 - $US600 less than its Intel competitor-and half the price of its 32-core sibling, the AMD Threadripper 2990WX, the 2950X is a steal. -Source: Gizmodo

(Source: Gizmodo)

Over time, these improvements will filter down through most of AMD's future product lines, and Intel needs to address this competitive shortfall, which will require considerable time and resources.

Long-Term Picture Still Relatively Intact

However, short-term negative press aside, Intel has a long history of growth, and I expect this to continue into the future over the long term as management is forced to address its product line's shortfalls.

Some of the positives that INTC now enjoy include: Successful growth within and dominance of chips for data centers

Improved operating efficiency and improved FCF conversion

Advances in the JV with Micron (NASDAQ:MU) (the parties are going their separate ways now)

High R&D spending as a percentage of sales, yet good EPS growth (i.e., high earnings quality)

Potentially successful expenditure of $32 billion for Altera and Mobileye - Source: DoctoRX/Seeking Alpha

The strong tailwinds in Intel's core business will continue to provide management with opportunities to improve its performance over the long-term. As such my short thesis is based on trading Intel's bearish momentum over the short term through the use of options.

Trading Intel's Bearish Momentum

Shorting a stock such as Intel can be incredibly difficult as short-term swings leave shorts squeezed out of their positions, or facing losses due to substantial overnight moves. To avoid this, I would personally look at shorting via options (buying puts) to limit maximum risk.

As the implied volatility in Intel's stock is reasonably low despite the strong near-term bearish momentum building, shorting via Puts is a viable strategy to achieve an acceptable risk/reward return:

(Source: Market Chameleon)

This chart provides an extremely simplified illustration of the possible risk/returns achieved via the purchase of a 19th Oct. $48.00 Put for each day up to expiration (excluding option skew). The numbers represent the percentage of total trade size either returned/risked at each price/date. Note that the returns would improve if entering a position at a lower implied volatility level:

(Source: Options Calculator)

These estimates are using the Black-Scholes formula to estimate returns at a range of dates and potential underlying prices, and are based on implied volatility which is calculated from the current price of Intel's options and the current price of its underlying stock. The overall P/L for any given point in time and price is the exit value less the total entry value. The largest unknown in the Black-Scholes formula is the Implied Volatility (IV). Given a constant IV, these charts will be correct in their price estimation, however since IV is a reflection of market sentiment and external variables, it is impossible to predict. Also note that these estimates do not take into account the bid/ask spread or any brokerage fees you may incur, and are simply for illustrative purposes only.

Conclusion

Investors will likely be forced to continue to suffer as Intel's bearish momentum continues due to fears regarding the increasing threat posed by AMD and the negative press surrounding several processor flaws. I expect this slide to continue in the short term as investors rotate out of Intel's stock and into AMD's. As Intel's implied volatility is nearing its 52-week lows, short-term investors have been presented with an opportunity to profit from Intel's short-term falls through the use of options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.