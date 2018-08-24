Why The Swiss Franc Could Have Long-Term Upside

With this being said, I still see long-term upside for the franc.

There is speculation that the Swiss National Bank will intervene to devalue the franc going forward.

In last week’s article, I made the argument that the Swiss franc could continue to remain strong, in light of a risk-off sentiment precipitated by the Turkish lira devaluation.

Since then, we have seen the CHF rise significantly against the greenback, while the euro continues to decline.

With the Turkish lira continuing to find itself under pressure, the franc has continued to head higher.

A counter-argument against further rises in the franc is that in order to retain competitiveness, the Swiss National Bank will come to intervene in the currency markets to devalue the franc.

While there has been concerns regarding devaluation of the lira, it is more likely than not that the risk-off sentiment we are seeing regarding this event will eventually fade out. As I mentioned in a previous article, other emerging market currencies such as the Mexican peso have not taken that much of a hit relative to the lira.

In this regard, the risk-off sentiment that has propelled the franc higher is unlikely to sustain itself indefinitely. That said, when we compare the franc to the euro, we see that while the CHF/EUR has been making new highs in 2018, the currency still trades well below the level of 0.93 that we saw in the first quarter of 2017.

That said, the Relative Strength Index is trading above 60, which we also saw around the first quarter of 2017 as well.

In this regard, there may be a short-term pullback in the CHF. However, let’s take a look at the monthly chart for the CHF/EUR.

We see that over the long-term, the CHF/EUR has been trending upwards. Moreover, we see that price is meeting support at the 100-period moving average. From a technical standpoint, this could mean that there is a long-term bullish case for an upward trend for the franc.

While the argument is made that a stronger franc relative to the euro will harm competitiveness, this is not necessarily the case.

On a percentage basis, growth in exports from the European Union have expectedly far outpaced that of Switzerland (growth of over 100% in exports from the European Union compared to 32% growth for Switzerland since 2010).

Meanwhile, consumer spending in the European Union has grown by 6%, while in Switzerland the same is up by roughly 12%. In this regard, domestic spending has continued to drive Switzerland’s economy as well as exports, and I do not see that ceasing in the face of further franc strength.

Looking forward, the Swiss franc may see a dip in the short-term, as a risk-off sentiment regarding the Turkish lira fades. However, it is quite possible that franc demand could rise more generally over the long-term, and we will see Switzerland’s currency trend higher as a result.

