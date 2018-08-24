Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Growth Story Is Alive And Well

After initiating my coverage of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) back in June, it remains a sleep-well-at-night combined income and growth investment opportunity, with an increasingly conservative business model and balance sheet, strong growth prospects, and a healthy margin of safety built into the current price. Investors have the opportunity to lock in a 4.5% current yield, with the prospect of seeing their payouts rise by 5-9% annually for the foreseeable future.

Safety

BIP remains a conservative investment, with plenty of liquidity to fuel further growth initiatives. So far this year, they have drastically increased balance sheet liquidity from less than $2.9 billion to over $4.1 billion (~75% of which is at the corporate level, giving them tremendous capital allocation flexibility), with plans to raise an additional $1 billion of liquidity over the next twelve months as "mature" (richly valued with less growth potential) investments are recycled. This will enable them to opportunistically participate in accretive opportunities while also bolstering their position against potential economic downturns and support their distribution.

Adding to their liquidity is their well-laddered debt maturity profile. A mere 5% of debt matures in the near term 60% of debt matures beyond 2022. Meanwhile, 90% of BIP's debt is fixed, and the average maturity of all borrowings is 7 years, meaning that management has effectively locked in long-term, low interest rate debt that won't have to be refinanced during the current rising rate cycle.

Furthermore, BIP has taken advantage of declining currency hedging costs to enhance its safety by hedging "substantially all" of its foreign-denominated cash flows outside of South America and India for the next two years while also heading some cash flows in South America. Management is looking to add hedges in Brazil and India, but costs to do so remain prohibitive in those locations.

Finally, despite uncertainties related to rising rates, global trade tensions, and continuing geopolitical unrest in the Middle and Far East, BIP's business remains well-insulated due to its regulated and long-term contracted cash-flowing mission-critical businesses, global and business diversity, strong balance sheet liquidity, and non-recourse debt focus.

Growth

While the conservative recycling of capital has positioned BIP well for future growth and stability, it has come at the cost of short-term growth, as Q2 FFO/unit declined from $0.8 to $0.75 year over year. The good news is that organic growth remains robust, and management is considering options for short-term debt investments of capital in order to earn greater rates of return while awaiting better opportunities to deploy it long term. Additionally, despite the FFO/unit regression in Q2, FFO/unit is still up 6% year over year for the first half, meaning that the 8% year-over-year distribution growth only raised the payout ratio from 70% to 73%. Return on Invested Capital also remained at solid double-digit numbers in the quarter. All of this was especially impressive, given that currency events reduced FFO by $26 million. On a constant currency basis, organic growth across the business was a robust 8%, with strong organic results in each sector, the only negatives coming from one-off, short-term geopolitical/macroeconomic events and dispositions of assets.

Looking forward, BIP has numerous growth runways to be excited about with ~$1.7 billion projected for near-term growth investments and additional organic growth from capital expenditures on existing businesses. Among these are the acquisitions of three strong energy and data center businesses in the geopolitically conservative North American region. While recent dispositions came at cap rates of ~8%, harming short-term results, they plan to recycle this capital at rates closer to their current ROIC (low double teens) with additional strong organic growth beyond that.

Valuation

BIP remains attractively priced, as it remains closer to 52-week lows than 52-week highs and is trading for a mere 12.6x P/FFO.

BIP data by YCharts

Furthermore, its distribution yield + growth rate is well into the double digits (4.5% yield and an 11% CAGR during its 10-year history), which, for a BBB+ rated company is highly attractive. While the current capital recycling has led to a slightly elevated payout ratio, management is still growing the distribution by 8% this year. With current projections for capital recycling, a mid-to-high single digit distribution growth rate should be very achievable for the foreseeable future.

BIP Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Given the strong growth rate and the current yield being well within historic averages, not to mention a 12.6 P/FFO with an FFO growth rate bound to remain in the high single digits, BIP remains poised to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns moving forward.

Investor Takeaway

While BIP's growth story hit a bump in the road in Q2, it was simply due to one-time events and capital recycling. Even the strongest growth companies need a breather every now and then. As the strong organic growth results across the portfolio and impressive growth pipeline show, BIP's forward growth outlook remains as exciting as ever, and management's strong distribution raise this year reveals their confidence as well. Meanwhile, the conservative structure of the business model and balance sheet should enable investors to sleep well while investing in this growth machine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.