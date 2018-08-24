Hartstreet: Bakken Production Up, Marathon Well Design Leads The Way

Marathon has made positive changes and has the best oil production per location with its well design on completions from 6/2017 to 6/2018.

Marathon continues to improve unconventional completion design. This has translated to much better oil production per foot. Much of this improvement has occurred over the past two years, and it is now beginning to ramp up its usage. We are seeing the majority of MRO locations using large volumes of sand and fluids. We think this improvement has provided a buying opportunity, as many of the better operators hone its well design and increase production.

A bullish oil environment has supported US production, and increased activity across US Oil plays. We continue to see the biggest increases in Texas, with the largest in the Midland and Delaware basins. There are questions as to the extent other oil basins will be able to increase production at today's oil prices. The Bakken recently saw an improvement in logistical costs due to the DAPL. The Brent/WTI differential has remained wide, which motivates international refiners to import Bakken Light. Periodically we pull production data from operators to help identify changes in well economics. We focused on 13 operators over the first year of well life from June of 2016 to June of 2017. We compared it to June 2017 to the present. Marathon (MRO) design changes has pushed it into the lead with respect to oil production per well. There are several operators continuing to see gains, and this seems to point to added bullish upside to Bakken well economics.

US operators have headwinds. There is constant pressure to improve well design. There are fewer and fewer core locations to complete. It is impossible to know when the decline in production results will begin, and is why operators should be tracked closely. From 6/1/2016 to 6/1/2017, 712 horizontals were completed. EOG Resources (EOG), Continental (CLR), Whiting (WLL), Oasis (OAS) and Hess (HES) accounted for over half of the completions.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Marathon produced the most oil in the first 12 months of well life on average per well at 230 KBO. Newfield (NFX) was in second at 210 KBO.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Continental (CLR) increased the number of locations from 6/2017 to 6/2018. Conoco (COP), Whiting (WLL) and Hess (HES) were the second through fourth most active. EOG Resources decreased activity significantly as it focused on the Delaware and Eagle Ford. 784 total horizontals were completed. This is 72 more than the year prior.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Marathon continues to lead Bakken oil production in the most recent year. It saw an improvement of 20 KBO over the first year of well life. Conoco had the second best results followed by WPX Energy (WPX). Enerplus (ERF) had the fourth best productivity.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Well results continue to improve in North Dakota, even with the majority of the best geology already completed. There are some very good completions over this time frame. The 784 horizontals are shown in the graph below.

Source: Welldatabase.com

We continue to see new record wells in North Dakota. A WPX location produced more than 400 KBO in 10 months. Enerplus had a location produce 378 KBO over the same time frame. EOG Resources (EOG) had a McKenzie County well produce 368 KBO in 12 months. Marathon has had a number of recent completions that are tracking a much better oil curve. This could be the sign of things to come, but more importantly Bakken economics continue to improve.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The graph above provides MRO's most recent locations, and the oil production up to the first year of well life. There are a few wells that underperform, but the majority produce between 220 KBO and 160 KBO in the first 7 or 8 months. It has several locations that have eclipsed 300 KBO between 7 and 10 months. We have a more bullish vantage looking at completions with data of just four months. This range is between 230 KBO and 130 KBO. This is a wide range, but there are two locations that model better than any other locations on this graph. Its Chauncey and June locations are the best. It used 9MM and 14MM lbs of frac sand in those two horizontals. Its expansion of sand and fluids seem to show it is better stimulating the source rock. This is further proved by some of its best results to date. Some of these completions are further west than what it had established as "core". The Three Forks has produced well, and in some instances better than the middle Bakken. There are several operators experiencing this as the Three Forks is deeper and gassier. Both variables increase pressures at the well head.

MRO has focused on its McKenzie and Dunn County leaseholds. The majority of this is on or near the Nesson Anticline. Most of the locations are 10 miles north and 15 miles south of Mandaree. The northern horizontals are in McKenzie and the southern wells are in Dunn. Its McKenzie completions produce the most oil. The graph below separates its wells by county.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average production for MRO McKenzie locations is 288 KBO over the first year of well life. Both Dunn and Mountrail produce approximately 230 to 235 KBO over the same time frame.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average MRO location turned to sales after 6/2017 produces 260 KBO and 397 MMcf over the first year of well life.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The above graph provides MRO's North Dakota locations from a year prior. The average over the first 12 months is 229 KBO and 300 Mmcf. This is important, as the improvement of 31 KBO and 97 Mmcf increases revenues by an approximate $2.2 MM. Once we pull out NRI and costs it decreases to approximately $1.3 MM/location. When we multiply by 62 locations, MRO realizes an increase of $80 MM.

In summary, MRO has increased its frac sand usage per foot. It uses some slickwater and some hybrid designs. This has improved production by 31,000 BO per well. McKenzie County is the outperformer, but Dunn has also been quite good. Its McKenzie core acreage continues to move west. This provides additional opportunities for MRO and other Bakken opportunities at today's oil price. MRO is starting to use 14 MM to 15 MM lbs of frac sand per well on some locations. The year prior saw the largest volume of around 8 MM lbs. We believe MRO is currently undervalued based on improved production per well as seen in our overview of its Bakken locations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG, NFX, MRO.

