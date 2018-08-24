Wynn Resorts: Is It Cheap Enough?

My results suggest that WYNN is indeed undervalued by 18.56%. However, this discount is to compensate for investors taking on Boston's risk.

I update my model in light of the events transpired since then. The Elaine issue is resolved, Boston's September deadline and the updated EBITDA projections.

In Jun 2018 my valuation of WYNN suggested a potential downside of roughly 20%. Since then, the shares have declined by approximately that amount.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) has recently sold off due to a variety of factors. Uncertainty from the Boston license, Elaine Wynn, and the ongoing trade war added fuel to the fire. Macau also showed weakness last quarter. Furthermore, WYNN is arguably still getting used to its new skipper, Matthew Maddox. When you factor all of that, it's no wonder why the stock has plummeted in recent months. However, it's possible that all of these risks are already priced in. Thus, it's essential to value WYNN with these issues in mind so that investors can make an informed investment decision.

Brief recap

On Jun 13 I published a Seeking Alpha article analyzing the complexities regarding a WYNN valuation. There I argued that there were just too many factors to price the stock with enough certainty. At the time, WYNN traded as high as $175 per share. I wasn't shorting or explicitly bearish, but I made it clear that WYNN was either fully valued or already overpriced.

Back then, WYNN hade more uncertainties than now. Even then, the stock was roughly 20% higher. Since my last article, Elaine Wynn and management appear to have reached an agreement. In 2016 she sued to regain control of her shares (Steve was voting her shares as part of their divorce settlement). The lawsuit created a chaotic environment for WYNN's operations, up until Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and sold his shares. Even then, Elaine's drama persisted. Fortunately, it looks now like it's finally resolved.

Source: Wynn, SEC filing.

The excerpt above essentially states that Elaine will align herself with management. Moreover, she'll vote her shares as recommended by the board of directors. This is excellent news because it looks like problems caused by Steve and Elaine Wynn are finally over.

Boston risk

Clearly, some unresolved issues remain. In particular the Boston license. As you know, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) is still reviewing the gaming license for WYNN's Encore. The MGC will announce its decision in September 2018. Until then, this is a cloud hovering over the stock.

Image: WYNN's Encore (design).

This is not a trivial matter. The MGC has already denied another license in the past (see Ourway Realty LLC). Ourway’s case was somewhat similar to Wynn's. The CEO was ousted, management changed, and the MGC reviewed the license under the new circumstances. However, there are some crucial differences. Ourway’s case was an alleged mishandling of funds by the CEO. In WYNN's case, it's a messy public divorce. Also, the MGC wanted to favor Ourway, but obviously it can't endorse theft. However, in Wynn's case, I assume it can probably see that a divorce doesn't speak about the company's corporate culture. At any rate, this is the biggest cloud over WYNN shares right now. I think the odds favor shareholders, but we'll have to wait until September to find out.

Q2 2018 update

In my last article, I valued WYNN based on its earnings. I was aware that casinos tend to be levered and so assessing on their profits has its limitations. Nevertheless, through that approach, I concluded that WYNN was on average overvalued by 23% (3 variations of the same method). My average estimated fair value was $15.27 billion for WYNN or $140.56 per share.

In this article, I want to use an alternative approach for the valuation. As I performed the calculations, I realized that this way of thinking about WYNN was much more appropriate. Hence, this can be interpreted as an update to my Jun valuation of WYNN. Before I dive into the calculations, I've got to go over quickly WYNN's Q2 results.

Source: WYNN Q2 earnings call, Seeking Alpha transcript.

Macau is the elephant in the room. Its results were below expectations. Regardless, WYNN's CEO seemed confident about the business. He explained that the drop was due to intensified competition in the VIP market. WYNN suspects that as the market started to pick up, old competitors jumped in again and raised commissions and extended credit to attract clients again. This resulted in the lower than expected Macau figures. Nevertheless, Maddox assured shareholders that the market would absorb this additional supply with time. He also pointed out that WYNN had experienced this dynamic before, and eventually the competition undermines itself because it can't sustain low prices for long.

Source: WYNN Q2 earnings call, Seeking Alpha transcript (see link above).

The key takeaway is that Macau will keep growing in spite of the short-term slump. Because of this, management said it doesn't plan on competing based on price. Instead, it'll focus on renovating its Macau 8-year-old establishments. WYNN's strategy is to be the best, instead of the cheapest. This is a tried and true tactic, and I expect that it'll continue to work for WYNN going forward. Plus, it looks like July is already off to a strong start in Macau.

EBITDA projections

With that out of the way, management provided investors with a breakdown of its results. Macau and Las Vegas reported EBITDAs of $352.2 and $124.2 million respectively. We're talking about $476.4 million in EBITDA for the quarter. This implies an EBITDA for 2018 of approximately $1.90 billion. This is the crucial figure for my valuation model and coincides with the forecast provided by Seeking Alpha contributor Chad Brand.

Source: Chad Brand, Seeking Alpha. Author's annotations and CAGR calculation.

These figures are reasonable. WYNN is well on track to achieve $1.8 to $1.9 billion in EBITDA for 2018. Then in 2019 and 2020, Boston's Encore should also start contributing to the company's EBITDA. As you'll see, Boston is crucial to justify the current price tag for the stock. Without it, shareholders should expect further declines in share price.

First, I'll need to calculate WYNN's beta. Then, I'll have to lever it to reflect the company's capital structure. This higher beta will result in a higher discount rate (as suggested by the CAPM). However, since WYNN's results are levered, this all evens out in the end. Thus, it's a fair way to approach WYNN's valuation.

Then I can discount WYNN's EBITDA and obtain the implied enterprise value. From WYNN's EV I can derive the stock's fair value.

Above you can see my valuation of WYNN. I arrived at this figure by discounting the forecasted 2018 EBITDA at the rate suggested by the CAPM and the CAGR experienced during the last decade. I obtained this result by discounting WYNN's 2018 EBITDA at the rate indicated by the CAPM and the EBITDA's historical CAGR. The implied potential upside is 18.56%. This valuation suggests that WYNN is undervalued.

Nevertheless, Boston's license (which is a critical assumption for the valuation model) is still under review. This uncertainty deserves a discount to compensate for the risk. Hence, the 18.56% discount is attractive but isn't free money.

How to think about this valuation

Note: The $248.43 would be at an EBITDA yield equal to WYNN's WACC. Beyond that point buying the shares wouldn't make any sense.

In the figure above you should think about the "EBITDA Return" as the yield on the enterprise value of WYNN. WYNN's WACC could be understood as a sort of "hurdle rate" under which we can judge the viability of purchasing the shares. Naturally, the lower the EBITDA/EV yield, the lower the spread. As a corollary, the shares should yield well above the WACC because otherwise, the investment wouldn't attract buyers. Currently, WYNN yields 50% more than its WACC (8.19% > 5.47%).

I like this way of thinking about WYNN’s valuation because it takes into account its levered capital structure. The discount rate (through the CAPM) is also levered. Moreover, the results can be interpreted under the traditional EBITDA/EV method for casinos.

Conclusion

WYNN is currently undervalued according to my model. The potential upside of 18.56% is a fair reward for the risks associated with the Boston license. Thus, if you think that the MGC will ultimately grant WYNN the permit, then the shares are an excellent buying opportunity. Plus, the catalyst isn't that far away. In theory, the stock should reprice to $172.05 by September (assuming a favorable outcome at the MGC).

Hence, WYNN is only cheap enough if its license gets approved. However, if the license outcome is adverse, then investors should brace for more pain. At any rate, I think there's a good chance that the MGC will rule in favor of WYNN.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WYNN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.