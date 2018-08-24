Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Mallinckrodt Stumbles, AbbVie Phase 3 Positive, Sierra Makes An Acquisition

Stocks in News: MNK, ABBV

FDA rejects Mallinckrodt's stannsoporfin marketing application; shares down 3% premarket

Discussion: Mallinckrodt (MNK) received a CRL on its marketing application of stannsoporfin for the treatment of severe jaundice in neonatals at risk. The CRL was almost expected as earlier in May, Ad Com voted 16-7 against the application.

Need for additional data on newborns of at least 35 weeks old was cited as the main point of dissatisfaction in the CRL. This patient group of newborns often has hemolysis with the risk of developing severe jaundice (hyperbilirubinemia). A meeting with the agency will be requested by the company to decide on the way forward for the drug development.

In the last decade the company has received 14 drug approvals and their pipeline now includes more than two dozen products in development. Company’s main sales driver is Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection). The drug is approved for multiple indications. Some of the major ones are flares or on a regular basis (maintenance) in people with systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus), infantile spasms in infants and children under 2 years of age and for adults with acute relapses or flares of multiple sclerosis ('MS').

The drug is often criticized heavily for a rather heavy price tag, particularly when it is used extensively on infantile spasms. It is reported that “The drug is used to treat a rare and potentially fatal condition affecting 2,000 babies each year”. The drug now costs ~$40,000 a vial. Rather than resting on this sales and revenue war horse, the company is no less keen on developing and acquiring new products to diversify and bolster its product offerings. In the context of such a scenario, setbacks like these assume serious proportion. And this is not a singular case.

In last May FDA found Mallinckrodt's supplemental NDA for Amitiza Lacking in certain aspects. Amitiza (lubiprostone) is already approved in chronic idiopathic constipation in adults, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (‘IBS-C) in adult women and opioid-induced constipation (‘OIC) in adults suffering from chronic non-cancer related pain. The supplementary NDA was seeking approval to include another indication to treat children 6 to 17 years of age for pediatric functional constipation (‘PFC). FDA required that at least five major postmarket requirements and commitments be met before further consideration of approval.

Shares showed marginal downward trend with a 3% change on light volume. Throughout the day it hovered around $35 range with marginal movements in either way. Currently the share is trading closer to the higher end of its 52-wk range of $11.65-$41.70. The share performed a negative -5.43% in the last 52 weeks.

AbbVie's elagolix shows positive effect in late-stage extension study in uterine fibroids

Discussion: AbbVie's (ABBV) elagolix, combined with low-dose hormone therapy, for reducing heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids showed a treatment benefit in its Phase 3 extension study. Two earlier pivotal Phase 3 trials showed response rate of 68.5% and 76.2% respectively. The results of the present study are consistent with the earlier pivotal stage trials. Marketing applications based on these results will be included in the planned marketing application to be submitted next year. The candidate is already approved in July 2018 for the management of moderate-to-sever pain associated with endometriosis.

In other News:

Sierra Oncology acquires late-stage candidate from Gilead for up to $198M; shares up 20% premarket

Momelotinib, a JAK 1/2 and ACRV1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two Phase 3 myelofibrosis studies is taken over from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by Sierra Oncology (SRRA). The companies claim that Momelotinib is different from other JAK inhibitors because it addresses myelofibrosis-related anemia. Financial terms too were presented as part of the announcement.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces new patent issued for BENDEKA

Announcement of an additional patent has been issued to Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:EGRX) BENDEKA by the USPTO. This takes the total number of patents issued to the patent family to 16. These patents have a range of expiry dates from 2026 to 2033. The drug itself has an Orphan Drug Exclusivity until December 2022.

Exact Sciences up 21% premarket on Cologuard co-promotion deal with Pfizer

The news of Exact Sciences’s (NASDAQ:EXAS) agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) related to the Cologuard pushed the share price of the former up by 21%. The agreement will be valid between Q4, 2018 to the end of 2021.

Argenx up 4% premarket on license of ARGX-115 to AbbVie

As per the provisions of their 2016 agreement AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) exercised its option for exclusive rights to Argenx’s (NASDAQ:ARGX) GARP inhibitor ARGX-115 as allowed under their April 2016 agreement. Milestone and tiered royalties up to $625M is due to Argenx.

Soligenix receives US patent for improved production of synthetic hypericin

USPTO granted a new patent tiled "Systems and Methods for Producing Synthetic Hypericin" to Solgenix (NASDAQ:SNGX). The new patent expands the protection around synthetic hypericin till 2036.

Minerva's roluperidone shows encouraging action in preclinical study

Positive data from preclinical study of Minerva Neurosciences’ (NASDAQ:NERV) MIN-101 (roluperidone) with potential benefits in improved learning and memory, neurogenesis and neuroprotection is announced by the company.

Pfizer, Astellas amend protocols on prostate cancer trials

Clinical trial protocols of two trials evaluating safety and efficacy of Xtandi in men with hormone-sensitive prostate cancer have been amended Pfizer (PFE) and its partner Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY). The amendments will make the trials shorter by taking the completion dates earlier than previous estimates.

Aduro Biotech nabs new U.S. patent covering BION-1301; shares up 4% after hours

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) APRIL antibody BION-1301 recently received new composition of matter patent from USPTO. The antibody is now assessed in a Phase ½ multiple myeloma trial.

