EXACT Sciences Just Amassed The Potential For Incredible Gains

Cologuard is already growing at a rapid pace, but with the strength of Pfizer behind the brand, sales are likely to grow further.

The two companies will work together when it comes to the sales and marketing efforts surrounding Cologuard.

On Wednesday, August 22, 2018, EXACT Sciences (EXAS) announced that it has teamed up with Pfizer (PFE) surrounding the sale of Cologuard. With Pfizer's strength in the pharmaceutical commercialization space, the news sent the stock climbing. Considering the fact that Cologuard sales are already growing at a rapid pace, the news only further validates the potential opportunity that will come as sales continue to climb.

EXACT Sciences Pens Deal With Pfizer

Under the terms of the agreement that was announced on Wednesday, EXACT Sciences and Pfizer will be working together through at least 2021 to co-promote Cologuard. This has a few massive implications in terms of Cologuard sales:

Sales Representatives - First and foremost, we will see more sales representatives hitting the pavement with a goal of increasing sales as much as possible. Not only with the EXACT Sciences sales team be in the field, Pfizer's sales team will be working with them, expanding the overall potential audience.

- First and foremost, we will see more sales representatives hitting the pavement with a goal of increasing sales as much as possible. Not only with the EXACT Sciences sales team be in the field, Pfizer's sales team will be working with them, expanding the overall potential audience. Relationships - Pfizer is a massive company, and it didn't get to where it is by not creating relationships. With a market cap around $244 billion, you can bet that the company has cemented key relationships that help through the process of commercialization. As the saying goes, it's not always what you know that matters, it's who you know!

- Pfizer is a massive company, and it didn't get to where it is by not creating relationships. With a market cap around $244 billion, you can bet that the company has cemented key relationships that help through the process of commercialization. As the saying goes, it's not always what you know that matters, it's who you know! Experience - As the third largest pharmaceutical company in the world, Pfizer has incredible experience in the commercialization of medications across various indications. This relationship will give EXACT Science team members, from executives to sales representatives, the opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business.

Cologuard Sales Are Already Climbing

Even without the newly-minted relationship between EXACT Sciences in Pfizer, Cologuard sales are already climbing. In the most recent earnings report, offered on August 1, 2018, EXACT Sciences showed that it is capable of incredible sales growth.

During the second quarter, the company generated nearly $103 million in revenue through about 215,000 Cologuard tests. On a year over year basis, these numbers represent growth in revenue of 78% and growth in Cologuard screenings in the range of about 59%.

Perhaps more importantly, EXACT Sciences and its sales reps are doing a great job of bringing more healthcare providers on board. During Q2 '18, more than 10,000 providers ordered their first Cologuard test, bringing the total number of providers that have ordered the test since its launch to 121,000.

Digging Further Into The Finances

Digging further into the finances only further validates the idea that EXACT Sciences is undervalued, especially considering the agreement with Pfizer. Nonetheless, here are some key points that I got out of looking at the most recent earnings report.

Sales Growth Could Lead To Profits - One of the first things that I looked in the earnings report was the cost of sales. During the second quarter, the company generated sales in the amount of $102.894 million. The cost of sales came in at $26.888 million. So, cost of sales represents about 26.13% of revenue generated. Therefore, an increase in sales has the potential to cover other costs like R&D, sales and administrative staff, and general operating expenses and then some.

- One of the first things that I looked in the earnings report was the cost of sales. During the second quarter, the company generated sales in the amount of $102.894 million. The cost of sales came in at $26.888 million. So, cost of sales represents about 26.13% of revenue generated. Therefore, an increase in sales has the potential to cover other costs like R&D, sales and administrative staff, and general operating expenses and then some. Cash On Hand Is Promising - Another thing that I noticed was that cash on hand paints a pretty picture. The company currently has $225.662 million in cash on hand. While it suffered losses of $36.387 million in the second quarter, with the current cash on hand, the company can stay alive for about a year and a half, even if it were to remain stagnant. Therefore, the foundation is laid and the company has plenty of time to increase sales.

- Another thing that I noticed was that cash on hand paints a pretty picture. The company currently has $225.662 million in cash on hand. While it suffered losses of $36.387 million in the second quarter, with the current cash on hand, the company can stay alive for about a year and a half, even if it were to remain stagnant. Therefore, the foundation is laid and the company has plenty of time to increase sales. R&D Expenses - The only point of concern for me is the growth in R&D expenses. During the first quarter of the year, the company spent $9.737 million on research and development. In the second quarter, that number had grown to $14.712 million. While a large increase in research and development is slightly concerning, should sales continue to rise at the current rate or faster, this concern will become null.

EXACT Sciences Could See Nearly A Quarter Billion In Cologuard Sales Per Quarter In The Next Year

Considering the current revenue and growth rate, EXACT Sciences could realistically see sales around $110 million, considering an annual rate of growth in revenue at 78%. However, I believe that with Pfizer's team on their side, Cologuard sales could grow 100% over the next year. If this is the case, quarterly sales could climb to nearly a quarter billion dollars. With all of the strengths that Pfizer brings to the table, this relationship could become a match made in heaven.

Pipeline

Cologuard is a strong product, but it's not going to be where the buck stops for EXACT sciences. Currently, the company is working on various screenings with a pipeline that includes screenings indicated for lung cancer detection, and a product for improved liver cancer surveillance. Should these tests prove to be as effective and in demand as Cologuard, the company could see a dramatic rise in value.

The Lung Cancer Indication - In my view, this is the most promising, should clinical studies go well. At the moment, the company's lung cancer screening is still in pre-clinical phases. However, in mid-2017, EXACT Sciences said that the test could make it to clinical studies as soon as 2018. The reason this is the asset with the most promise in my opinion has to do with how devastating lung cancer is. Early detection is key, however, current options require chest X-rays and CT-scans that expose the chest to radiation. Also, current screenings are incredibly inaccurate. In fact, approximately 95% of positive screenings using conventional methods do not actually lead to a lung cancer diagnosis. The horrible efficacy of conventional lung cancer screenings shows that there is a serious medical need for a better option in the space.

The Liver Cancer Indication - EXACT Sciences is also working on a screening for the early detection of liver cancer in high-risk patients. Recent data suggests that the screening is incredibly accurate. While tissue biopsies are relatively accurate, less-invasive screenings currently available are horribly inaccurate, leading to yet another serious medical need.

Given The Potential This Relationship Brings To The Table, I Believe That EXACT Sciences Is Greatly Undervalued

Considering the current rate of growth in Cologuard sales and the company's newly-minted relationship with Pfizer, I believe that sales of Cologuard could reach $1 billion in the 2019 calendar year.

If the current cost of sales metrics remain the same, and my prediction of $1 billion in sales in 2019 is correct, the cost of these sales would come to $260.13 million. This leaves approximately $739.87 million on the table for the costs of R&D, marketing, management, sales, and other general operating costs. At this level, I believe that EXACT Sciences will move from operating at a loss to generating a profit.

Considering these figures, the Cologuard asset is an overwhelmingly valuable one that far more than accounts for the $8 billion market cap currently seen on EXACT Sciences. However, their value goes far deeper than Cologuard, this is simply the company's first approved product.

Now that Cologuard is on the market, EXACT Sciences can focus its R&D efforts on a liver cancer screening that is producing promising results and a lung cancer screening that has massive potential in the market. In fact, the lung cancer diagnostics market is a $3.6446 billion one by the year 2024. With current options being so inaccurate, an accurate and non-invassive lung cancer screening like the one EXACT Sciences is working on has the potential to take the lion's share of this massive market.

My conclusion is simple. With the incredible success of Cologuard EXACT Sciences has proven its ability to get a cancer screening approved and successfully market it. Perhaps more importantly, this single product is more valuable than the $8 billion market cap given to the company. This combined with the highly valuable assets in the pipeline suggest to me that the stock is highly undervalued and has room to run from here.

Risk Statement

Although my opinion is that EXACT Sciences will head up, anything can happen in the market. In the case of EXACT Sciences, my predictions are based on my understanding of sales growth and my opinions with regard to the potential brought to the table by Pfizer. Here are a few risks that you should consider before investing in EXACT Sciences:

Cologuard - My opinion is largely based on continued growth in Cologuard sales. Should sales not reach my projections, my opinion will prove to be null.

- My opinion is largely based on continued growth in Cologuard sales. Should sales not reach my projections, my opinion will prove to be null. Lung Cancer Screening - While the lung cancer screening product is a high-value asset in my opinion, it is still in early stages of development. In these stages, anything can happen and investments based on these factors can be highly speculative.

- While the lung cancer screening product is a high-value asset in my opinion, it is still in early stages of development. In these stages, anything can happen and investments based on these factors can be highly speculative. Liver Cancer Screening - The liver cancer screening under development has shown in early stages to be an effective option. However, this screening is also in its infancy and an investment based solely on this asset would be a risky one.

The Takeaway

The takeaway here is a relatively simple one. While EXACT Sciences does come with some risk, I believe that the potential rewards greatly outweigh the risks. With Pfizer as a partner, the already strong growth we're seeing in Cologuard sales is likely to expand, pushing the company to profit. This, in combination with a promising pipeline that could lead to highly valuable screening products makes EXAS hard to ignore in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.