Toll Brothers: A Great Quarter That Ended The Downtrend

Toll Brothers (TOL) just released its third quarter earnings. The company delivered very strong numbers in what some might call a 'challenging environment'. Personally, I am happy that yet another homebuilder is confirming that housing is actually not that bad at all. Toll Brothers continues to do really well in the luxury market, which is likely going to lift this stock up after a rather devastating downtrend since January of this year.

Source: Toll Brothers

A Very Solid Earnings Beat

Toll Brothers reported EPS of $1.26. This is 23 cents above expectations. Not only is this 18.3% higher than expected, it is also 80% higher compared to the third quarter of 2018. Adding to that, the company reported sales worth $1.9 billion versus expectations of $1.8 billion. The year-on-year growth rate comes in at 27%.

Source: Estimize

Sales growth was based on 18% units growth to 2,246 while the average selling price improved 7.6% to $851,900. This should erase all doubts about the market Toll Brothers is serving. The company is exclusively targeting the luxury market, given that the company's average selling price is not even close to the average selling price of its competitors.

Source: Toll Brothers Investor Presentation (July 2018)

And even though the company did not report record quarterly sales results in its third quarter, we see that the performance on a trailing-twelve-month basis has reached a new all-time high. The company has finally made it beyond its pre-recession peak. This time, however, the company is much, much cheaper. The price to sales ratio is at 0.92 versus 1.50 during the pre-recession peak. Moreover, the PE ratio is at 11.3, while the forward PE ratio is below 8.0. The PEG ratio is at a dirt-cheap level of 0.57.

TOL data by YCharts

One of the reasons why homebuilders are still so cheap is the fact that many traders seem to be skeptical when it comes to these cyclical consumer investments. Proofs are extremely low valuation ratios, rather high short float percentages (most builders have a 5% short float) and personal conversations I have with traders.

In my most recent article about homebuilders, in general, I discussed some of these fears. June's building permits came in extremely weak, which did scare a lot of investors. However, July did show a very strong permits recovery, which made homebuilders seem quite cheap, especially because investors are pricing in very low growth going forward.

Another reason why investors are not jumping on homebuilding stocks is the fact that higher inflation is putting tremendous pressure on companies that have labor and material-intensive production methods. Lumber, construction labor, and transportation price have gone through the roof over the past few months.

That's why Toll Brothers' latest results are so positive. Even though the company saw slightly lower gross margins (21.1% versus 21.7% in Q3/2017), we saw that both operating margins (11.5% -> 12.0%) and net income margins (9.89% -> 10.1%) did improve significantly.

The bigger trend shows that margins (on a TTM basis) have recovered some lost ground and are at solid levels since 2015. This includes both a period of slow economic growth (2015) as well as a bottom (2016) and acceleration phase (2017).

TOL data by YCharts

What's Next?

According to Toll Brothers, we can expect good times to continue. The company expects full-year deliveries to come in between 8,100 and 8,400 units with prices between $855,0000 and $860,0000. Total sales are expected to end the year between $6.76 billion and $7.22 billion.

That said, I was not the only one who liked the most recent quarterly results. The stock jumped to almost $40 after earnings, which crushed the downtrend that started in January. Toll Brothers' results also supported the homebuilders ETF (ITB), which added more than 3.5% after Toll Brothers' earnings.

Personally, I believe that Toll Brothers is not done yet. The stock's breakout is just the start of a further recovery. I expect the recovery to be bumpy, given that there is still a lot of negativity surrounding homebuilders, but I would not bet against the stock hitting $50 over the next few months.

The downside is a weakening building market, which I do not expect at this point.

