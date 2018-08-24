Best Drill Interceptions In The Mining Sector For The Week Ended 19 August 2018

Source: Exploration Insights

Introduction

If you’re into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. Exploration and discovery can add a lot of value for a mining company across all stages of its life cycle although the greatest increases in the share price usually happen when a small company makes a major discovery and the hype arrives. However, great exploration results can also improve the economics of large projects of established global mining companies. I’m planning on writing a weekly series of articles in which I will analyze the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of companies which own the projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration which can be found on their website. Note that the drill intercepts are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula: Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration have chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions as they consider it the most widely-used and best understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept. Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

1) Casbabell copper-gold project in Ecuador

On 13 August, Solgold (OTCPK:SLGGF) reported amazing assay results from infill and extension drilling at the Alpala Central zone of its flagship Cascabel copper-gold project in northern Ecuador which included:

Hole 57 (Alpala Central Infill):

832m @ 1.41% CuEq (0.72% Cu, 1.10g/t Au), incl.

562m @ 1.72% CuEq (0.85% Cu, 1.37g/t Au), incl.

304m @ 2.52% CuEq (1.15% Cu, 2.18g/t Au), incl.

182m @ 3.46% CuEq (1.49% Cu, 3.14g/t Au)

Hole 55R (Alpala Central NW Extension):

1062m @ 1.02% CuEq (0.69% Cu, 0.52g/t Au), incl.

548m @ 1.36% CuEq (0.86% Cu, 0.80g/t Au), incl.

220m @ 2.07% CuEq (1.22%Cu, 1.34g/tAu)

Hole 41-D1-D2 (Alpala Central Infill): Partial assay results to 1458m.

512m @ 1.09% CuEq (0.59% Cu, 0.80g/t Au), open at depth, incl.

326m @ 1.51% CuEq (0.77% Cu, 1.18g/t Au), open at depth, incl.

128m @ 2.51% CuEq (1.11% Cu, 2.23g/t Au), open at depth.

The most impressive drill interception was at Hole 57 which had 1,860 (AuEq.)m and it almost managed to crack the top 10 of the most significant drill intersections of 2018 to date. As a whole, Alpala Central is revealing a far more robust high-grade core than estimated in Cascabel’s December 2017 Mineral Resource Estimate. Solgold’s study manager Eduardo Valenzuela said that this high-grade core could be mined at a higher production rate in the early years of Cascabel thus boosting the net present value and internal rate of return of the project.

Cascabel is located on the northern section of the Andean Copper belt: Source: Solgold

Solgold currently has 12 rigs at the project and is targeting a mineral resource of 10 million tonnes of copper and 25 million ounces of gold. It’s already one of the most significant discoveries in the past 10 years with 12.3 million ounces of gold and 5.2 million tonnes of copper: Source: Solgold

And this resource was calculated using just 53,616 meters out of 63,500 meters drilled as of the middle of December 2017. So far, Solgold has drilled around 135,000 meters with another 20,000 meters planned over the next four months. There is a preliminary economic assessment underway for Casbabel and I think that a project of this magnitude and with this much exploration potential will turn Solgold into a compelling takeover target. I think that among the likely buyers are Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) and Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) who already own 14.54% and 6.08% of the company, respectively: Source: Solgold

2) Dasa uranium project in Niger

Coming light years behind Cascabel’s results last week was hole ASDH 577 at Global Atomic’s (OTCPK:SYIFD) Dasa uranium project which returned 3,353 ppm eU3O8 over 69.8 meters, including 38,653 ppm (3.9%) eU3O8 over 4.6 meters. This is equal to 350 (AuEq.)m which is still a very impressive result. Uranium mineralization continues to grow along strike and down dip at Dasa and Global Atomic expects to deliver a preliminary economic assessment in September. Source: Global Atomic Global Atomic has an ore sales and strategic development deal with French energy group Orano under which it can ship ore for processing at the latter’s plant in Arlit, some 80 km north of Dasa. The contract is for a minimum of 100,000 tonnes per year at a minimum grade of 1,000 ppm eU3O8 and it will allow Global Atomic to generate at least $6 million per year in uranium sales using current market prices. Also, the company can for now skip building a mill which would significantly reduce pre-development costs and CAPEX requirements. As a whole, Dasa seems like a good project but I think that real star Global Atomic's portfolio at the moment is its zinc recovery business in Turkey which contributed C$22 of EBITDA in 2017 alone. I think that Global Atomic is currently undervalued as it trades at a P/E ratio of below seven.

3) Haile gold project in the USA

On 16 August, OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) announced an exploration update for its Haile gold project in the U.S. state of South Carolina and the most impressive intercept featured 32.3 meters @ 10.14 g/t from 59.6 meters at the Mill Zone, or 320 (AuEq.)m. Other significant drill results within or adjacent to pit designs included:

46.6 meters @ 4.93 g/t between Ledbetter and Snake

77.7 meters @ 4.04 g/t at upper Ledbetter

21.3 meters @ 4.51 g/t at Red Hill

45.1 meters @ 1.17 g/t between Mill Zone and Mustang

OceanaGold said that further drilling is planned in the second half of 2018 at Ledbetter, Mill Zone and Snake and that pit designs will likely be merged between the Mill Zone/Mustang and Ledbetter/Snake pit designs: Source: OceanaGold

Haile currently accounts for over half of OceanaGold’s reserves and is expected to produce between 140,000 and 155,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of between $725 and $775 per ounce in 2018: Source: OceanaGold

OceanaGold is currently expanding Haile and plans to increase plant throughput up to 4.0 Mtpa. Also, permitting is underway for underground mining and expanded open pit mining. Haile only achieved commercial production as of 1 October 2017 and as fellow SA contributor Simple Digressions pointed out in his article on OceanaGold in May 2018, the project will be rather a liability than an asset over the next few years as high capital spending in the 2018-2020 period will lead to only marginal free cash flow. Nevertheless, in the long term Haile remains a top tier high-margin asset with a very significant life of mine. According to the technical report for Haile, the net present value of the project is more than $770 million.

Conclusion

Solgold has been releasing amazing assay results from infill and extension drilling at Cascabel this year and the company’s target of a mineral resource of 10 million tonnes of copper and 25 million ounces of gold is starting to look realistic. Cascabel is a world-class project and considering that Newcrest and Guyana Goldfields hold significant stakes in the company, I wouldn’t be surprised if Solgold becomes an acquisition target over the next few years.

Global Atomic continues to get good drill interceptions at the Dasa uranium project and it looks like a very good project considering that the company doesn’t need to build a mill to start mining thanks to a deal with Orano. However, until the release of a preliminary economic assessment, the key figures for the project remain a mystery. Still, Global Atomic seems undervalued even if you take into account just its recycling business. With a positive cash flow from the latter, the company can safely fund drilling at Dasa without the need of raising capital, unlike many other junior mining companies.

OceanaGold had some good assay results from drilling at its Haile gold mine in the USA and it looks like it will be able to merge pit designs between the Mill Zone/Mustang and Ledbetter/Snake pit designs at the project. Haile is a very high quality asset with low costs, long life of mine and excellent exploration potential but I think that in the short term OceanaGold’s valuation by the market looks a bit high. A successful expansion and positive drilling results at Haile could create some upside for OceanaGold’s shares but out of the three companies mentioned, I like Solgold the most.

