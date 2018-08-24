Retirement Death Trap: Asset Allocation Daily

Scrap Quarterly Reports

“[Quarterly] reports, and earnings in particular, have lost in recent years much of their relevance to investors, due to misguided accounting rules, in particular, the immediate expensing of all internally-generated intangible investments (remember the $2.0 trillion), as well as the relentless drive of accounting regulators to fair value assets and liabilities, burdening the financial reports with ever-increasing managerial subjective estimates - mostly unreliable and sometimes manipulated - and loading the income statement with a host of one-time items indicating nothing about the future.” (Baruch Lev)

Fed’s Impact On Stocks This Past Decade

“This Federal Reserve support of the whole stock market created changes in investment behavior. For example, value investing became less important for portfolio performance since the result of the Fed’s actions support the market in general. Passive investments became the thing and during the “Bull Market,” more and more money flowed into passive investment vehicles than into specific investment opportunities.” (John M. Mason)

When To Buy Gold

“As the economic slowdown in both international markets as well as in the United States intensifies, the Federal Reserve may be forced to slow the pace of interest rate hikes and pass on a December interest rate increase. If the Fed changes course and decides to hold rates lower, gold will rise as real interest rates would move materially lower.” (Eric Basmajian)

5-Year TIPS Yield Rises

“For small-scale investors seeking safety and inflation protection, the 5-year TIPS is a highly attractive investment in August 2018. A year ago, in August 2017, an auction with the same term generated a real yield of 0.117%, more than 60 basis points lower than today's result.” (Tipswatch)

South African Rand

“The South African rand (ZAR) came under pressure on Thursday after a Trump tweet that instructed US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to closely look into the expropriation of land in South Africa under the ANC's land reform…South Africa runs a $1-2 billion trade surplus with the US and enjoys tariff breaks under the AGOA scheme for Sub Saharan Africa introduced by Bill Clinton. Presumably, Trump could threaten to withdraw South Africa's eligibility from this programme.” (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

Tesla

“Some market pundits have argued that Musk's tweet was false, and intended only to burn the many Tesla short-sellers that the CEO loathes (and such behavior doesn't seem implausible after Musk's treatment of a popular Tesla bear, and Seeking Alpha contributor, Montana Skeptic). However, some traders used this short term price moves to place trades. For example, we review our open Tesla trade later in this report.” (Jeff Miller)

Beating Sequence-Of-Returns Risk

“Someone who believes they need $900,000 to retire the way they want to, intending to do so at the end of the year could very easily make it work with just $870,000…If the equity market fell 40%, then the formerly $870,000 portfolio might only be worth $560,000. Thinking in terms of a 4% withdrawal rate, this person may have been planning on taking out $34,800. Either they are taking that amount after the 40% decline, which is actually now a 6.2% withdrawal, which is a big bite in year one or two of a retirement, or they are going to stick to 4% which means only withdrawing $22,400 which is a big difference in lifestyle.” (Roger Nusbaum)

Thought For The Day

When my kids were young, we had a home with a swimming pool in the backyard, enclosed by a large fence. One set of their grandparents also had a pool, though it was unfenced. This was a concern to all of the parents of their grandchildren, but for some reason they were slow to absorb the urgency of the matter. Then one day one of their adult children, while traversing their backyard at night, fell into the pool. It was a shocking event, but she got out, dried off, and our point was rather dramatically illustrated.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, an average of 3,536 fatal, unintentional drownings occur each year in the U.S. The loss of a child is unbearable no matter what; how much more so when the parent bears guilt over a loss was easily preventable.

And so it is, frankly, in the realm of retirement. The above-quoted excerpt from Roger Nusbaum’s article, “What To Do If Now Is The Worst Time To Retire,” considers the classic sequence-of-returns risk scenario of retiring into a bear market that swiftly depletes one’s portfolio. While bear markets occur now and then, it is particularly damaging when the portfolio’s owners have stopped working and are no longer adding to the portfolio but rather withdrawing from it in order to pay for their retirement. A 30-year-old with courage could react to a bear market by accumulating more shares cheaply; a 65-year-old retiree essentially locks in the losses because he must constantly sell shares to fund his retirement for the length of the bear market, which could last two-and-a-half years, based on historical averages.

Nusbaum makes no predictions as to when that bear market will occur, and as I wrote just yesterday, neither do I. But in his characteristic way, he offers three strategies for coping with it, the simplest one being to “go to cash right now in a meaningful way.” I like his thinking on this and recommend that readers close to retirement consider the options he provides. For my part, I will just return to my analogy about preventable drownings. Failure to fence in a known and obvious risk is like laying a death trap. (I’ll be kind and call the initial reluctance to do so “temporary insanity,” as one goes through the difficulty of re-envisioning the design of their home, or portfolio.)

We, all of us investors, know right now that somebody is going to get killed, financially, through this unlucky timing, and therefore we should bear no guilt in facilitating this impoverishment. If you’re just 30, you can bear the matter in mind (unless your parents are unaware of this risk). But anyone close to retirement age must struggle with, and overcome, their indecision, and be sure that they have enough liquid assets to last through a long bear market. Let us not be the agents of our own retirement immiseration.

