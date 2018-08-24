ImmuCell: FDA Catalyst Could Unlock 60+% Upside

This discount is unlikely to persist for long, in my opinion. ImmuCell shares offer a very attractive risk/reward opportunity with 60+% upside potential over the next 12-24 months.

The key driver of this growth will be Mast Out, a revolutionary mastitis treatment which will very likely be FDA approved by early 2020.

As the world population grows and living standards continue to improve in the coming years, demand for protein-rich foods such dairy and beef products will skyrocket. Increasing cattle production efficiency will be crucial to meeting this demand. Cows that are healthier and grow faster are more economical. This, in turn, translates into higher quality food at a lower cost to the consumers. A little-known company building a lucrative business around addressing this growing need for efficiency is ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC).

I first covered this company back in 2016. Although my original thesis hasn't changed since then, the stock's performance has remained largely flat during this time. Most likely because this is a micro-cap with little to no analyst coverage. I believe this lack of coverage will change as the FDA approval catalyst (discussed below) comes into play over the next 14 to 20 months. This should give investors ample time to buy-in before the stock takes off.

Business

ImmuCell develops, manufactures, and sells products that improve animal health and productivity in the dairy and beef industries. The company generated around $11 million in revenue during the last 12 months, virtually all of which came from First Defense, an orally-delivered medicine which prevents scours (uncontrolled diarrhea) in newborn calves.

In addition, ImmuCell is in the final stages of developing a treatment for subclinical (symptomless) mastitis called Mast Out. Mastitis is an inflammation of the udder in dairy cows, causing them to produce poor quality milk. While various drugs exist to combat this problem, they all require a milk discard after treatment of the infected udder until the level of antibiotic residues in the milk fall to levels deemed safe for human consumption.

What makes Mast Out unique is that it's as effective as traditional antibiotics but safe enough to be used without a milk discard requirement. No other FDA-approved mastitis treatment product currently on the market offers this value proposition, which gives Mast Out a significant competitive advantage. This new product line will likely be a massive growth driver for ImmuCell once it gains full FDA approval sometime in late 2019/early 2020.

Growth

To get an idea about Mast Out's revenue-generating potential, consider that a healthy dairy cow produces around 70 pounds of milk per day. Which is about $11.40 worth of milk per day at the latest (June 2018) average value of $16.30 per 100 pounds. Further, consider that traditional antibiotic treatments (such as Dariclox, Amoxi-Mast, Cefa-Lak, PolyMast, Pirsue, and Spectramast-LC) require discard periods of 3.5 to 11 days. This means that milk discard costs range from $40 to over $125 per treated cow.

Not having to discard this precious milk would obviously be a huge cost-saver to the dairy industry. According to the USDA, there are 9.4 million dairy cows in the US. Various independent estimates suggest that around 25% or 2.4 million are affected by subclinical mastitis every year. Multiplying this by the milk discard cost per cow, I estimate the total annual milk discard cost to be approximately $100 to $300 million.

Once approved, management estimates that first year Mast Out sales could hit $6 million, possibly growing to $36 million by the fifth year after market launch. This would more than quadruple ImmuCell's current revenue run-rate. I believe this projection is achievable given the large size of the subclinical mastitis market and the fact that Mast Out will have no direct competition during its first five years.

First Defense should further add to growth. Newborn calves have fragile immune systems and are exposed to lots of disease-causing germs. A very common disease is scours, or uncontrolled diarrhea, which can severely weaken and even kill a calf. First Defense is currently the second most popular treatment with a volume market share in the low 30s%, which is up from the low 20s% in 2012.

I expect this product line to continue posting steady growth over the long-term. The key driver will be the new rotavirus claim, USDA approved in Q4 2017. It allows First Defense to now also compete against dam-level vaccine products that are given to the mother cow to increase the antibody level against scours-causing pathogens in the colostrum (first milk) that she produces for her newborn.

Based on USDA data and various independent estimates, this market is about twice as large as the $17-18 million calf-level scours market First Defense has historically targeted. First Defense's unique formulation provides more consistent protection than competing vaccine-based products - a key selling advantage that should allow the company to capture a sizable share of this newly-entered market. I estimate this could add around $3-4 million to the company's top-line over the next couple years.

Risks

ImmuCell's growth will not come risk-free, however. Here are the key risks to consider before investing in this stock:

Development of Mast Out has taken nearly two decades and so far cost approximately $40 million. Most of the NADA (New Animal Drug Application) technical sections have been completed. The remaining sections are on track to be completed by Q4 2019. These final sections primarily require Mast Out to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing and quality standards. While ImmuCell just built a state-of-the-art production facility in preparation for this, approval delays are always a possibility.

The ramp-up in Mast Out related R&D and depreciation expenses (likely around $2 million in 2018, possibly higher in 2019) will push future earnings further into negative territory until product sales start to offset them in 2020 (if all goes according to plan) or possibly later (if Mast Out's approval is delayed).

For the time being, First Defense remains the core product line, accounting for well over 90% of revenue. It's manufactured utilizing proprietary milk protein purification technology. Reliance on trade secret, rather than patent, protection leaves ImmuCell somewhat vulnerable to competitors who successfully replicate its manufacturing techniques and processes.

Another First Defense related risk is variability in milk yield. Colostrum, or the first milk produced by a mother cow, is the main ingredient in this product. A drop in the quality of sourced milk means that the First Defense product line will yield fewer doses and incur higher per unit production costs. This is exactly what happened in the first half of 2018, resulting in a large order backlog because ImmuCell couldn't meet demand. Although this problem has been fixed, it could occur again.

Significant customer concentration is the final notable risk. Two large distributors account for 64% of revenue. Although unlikely to happen, the loss of one of these distributors would be a significant financial setback for ImmuCell.

Valuation

With these risks in mind, let's discuss valuation. At a current EV or enterprise value (market cap - cash + debt) of $43.9 million, ImmuCell is trading at just under 4x trailing revenue. This is a 50+% discount to the median EV/revenue of 8.7x for animal health peers Neogen (NEOG) (~10.7x), IDEXX (IDXX) (~10.3x), Aratana (PETX) (~8.8x), Zoetis (ZTS) (~8.6x), Heska (HSKA) (~6.0x), and Phibro (PAHC) (~2.8x).

Since ImmuCell's growth potential is higher than that of most its peers, I believe its stock could support a significantly higher valuation. A conservative 6x EV/revenue multiple - a still large discount to most peers - would value it at approximately $11/share, which represents over 60% upside from recent price levels. As discussed above, the key catalysts going forward will be ramping First Defense sales, particularly in the newly entered dam-level scours market, as well as the upcoming FDA approval of Mast Out.

Conclusion

In summary, less than 4x EV/revenue is a very cheap price to pay for a small biotech on the verge of explosive growth. This low valuation is unlikely to persist by the time Mast Out gains full FDA approval late next year/early 2020. In my opinion, impressive gains await investors who decide the venture into the shares right now. I foresee upside of 60%, and perhaps more, is likely over the next 12 to 24 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.