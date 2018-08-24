CenturyLink: Bizarre Reaction

On the back of strong Q2 results highlighted in my previous research, CenturyLink (CTL) surged for about two weeks. The stock gave up the gains in the last week due to a negative analyst call providing another opportunity to own this game-changing story.

Analysts Behind The Curve

MoffettNathanson used the recent surge in the stock to slap a Sell rating on CenturyLink with a $19 price target. The bizarre part is why investors listened to this call and sold off the stock to the tune of 6.5%.

On August 8, heading into the Q2 earnings report, CenturyLink traded at $18.54. It seems very bizarre to slap a similar target on a beaten-down stock after the stunning upgrade of free cash flow and EBITDA estimates dramatically changed the view on the stock going forward.

The move counters the decision by Morgan Stanley to raise the price target to $25 on CenturyLink, up from $21.60. Not an extremely bullish call, but one that offers decent returns for a stock that still offers a nearly 10% dividend yield.

The important note here according to TipRanks is that the average analyst wasn't bullish on CenturyLink back in April. Most of the analyst rankings were Holds, and the average price target going back for a year was far below $20.

As no surprise to most people, the 6% decline on Wednesday isn't logical based on the analyst opinion on this stock and probably most stocks.

Network Owner

The repeal of net neutrality on June 11th by the FCC opened up network providers with a tailwind. The merger with Level 3 provided CenturyLink with one of the largest networks in the U.S. setting up the network provider to thrive in the new internet world that should favor the companies that own the networks.

The combination of the two events sets up the new CenturyLink to benefit by allowing the ability of internet service providers to charge more for content on their network. The rules originally established by President Obama in 2015 prohibited internet providers from charging more for networking demanding content such as streaming movies on Nexflix (NFLX) or from giving preferential treatment to certain websites for additional payments.

Net neutrality basically prevented CenturyLink from doing what was in the best interest of its network and business. These basis concepts were deemed prohibitive practices (via New York Times):

BLOCKING - Internet service providers could not discriminate against any lawful content by blocking websites or apps.

THROTTLING - Service providers could not slow the transmission of data because of the nature of the content, as long as it was legal.

PAID PRIORITIZATION - Service providers could not create an internet fast lane for companies and consumers who paid premiums and a slow lane for those who didn't.

The key to the story here is that the repeal of net neutrality is a tailwind for a network operator like CenturyLink, but none of the benefits are backed into any analyst estimate. Maybe even more important, the new CenturyLink has the largest business focus and was only behind AT&T (T) in global enterprise customer scale at the time of the merger announcement in 2016.

The story continues to be one that the repeal of net neutrality will help CenturyLink possibly more than any of the other major network providers. The question still remains regarding the level of the benefit. With ongoing lawsuits by attorney generals in 22 states, companies are likely reticent to disclose the benefits fearing backlash.

What the market does know is that CenturyLink already upgraded financial estimates dramatically for 2018.

EBITDA: $9.00 to $9.15 billion, up from $8.75 to $8.95 billion

Free Cash Flow: $3.6 to $3.8 billion, up from $3.15 to $3.35 billion

FCF after dividends: $1.3 to $1.5 billion, up from $0.85 to $1.05 billion

The key point here is that CenturyLink has already upgraded financial estimates whether based on the benefits of the Level 3 merger, new CEO Jeff Storey, or the net neutrality repeal. The data points don't suggest that all of these benefits are included in the updated guidance. Under this scenario, the dividend yield shouldn't still approach 10.0%; currently sitting at 9.6%. The yield is actually higher than the prior two year periods heading into mid-2017.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a confluence of events has set CenturyLink up for a turnaround story. Be careful following analysts that have remained far too bearish on the story all year. Use any dip as an opportunity to own this high-yielding stock.

