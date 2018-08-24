Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/22/18

Includes: ACER, AGFS, AVEO, REED
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/22/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering another particularly fertile period for using insider data in your investment process, as companies open trading windows to their insiders again after earnings are released. The volume of Form 4s is already increasing, will ramp up throughout August, and stay strong until the end of September.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Reed's (REED), and;
  • AVEO Pharm (AVEO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS), and;
  • Acer Therapeutics (ACER).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Radius Health (RDUS);
  • First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU);
  • Dillard's (DDS);
  • USANA Health (USNA);
  • SailPoint Technologies (SAIL);
  • RingCentral (RNG);
  • Rent-A-Center (RCII);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • CenturyLink (CTL), and;
  • Alteryx (AYX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Wyndham Destinations (WYN);
  • Starbucks (SBUX);
  • Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), and;
  • Cabot (CBT).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tvm Life Science Ventures Vii

DIR,BO

Acer Therapeutics

ACER

JB*

$4,950,000

2

Growth Equity Opportunities Iv

BO

Aveo Pharm

AVEO

B

$1,499,998

3

Biotech Growth N V

BO

Radius Health

RDUS

B

$1,178,808

4

Bello John

DIR

Reeds

REED

B

$1,033,993

5

Stephens Warren A

DIR

Dillards

DDS

B

$764,080

6

Bowen James A

FO,DIR

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

FDEU

B

$516,334

7

Baker G Leonard Jr

DIR

Corcept Therapeutics

CORT

B

$461,095

8

Dowdupont

BO

Agrofresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$310,601

9

Brown Michael Dean

DIR

Wyndham Destinations

WYN

B

$271,199

10

Brewer Rosalind G

PR,COO,DIR

Starbucks

SBUX

B

$270,200

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Thoma Bravo

BO

Sailpoint Technologies

SAIL

JS*

$431,034,528

2

Engaged Capital

O

Rent A Center

RCII

JS*

$65,281,500

3

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$62,239,928

4

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$39,507,436

5

Insight Group

BO

Alteryx

AYX

S

$13,752,611

6

Shmunis Vladimir

CEO,CB,BO

Ringcentral

RNG

AS

$7,908,387

7

Gull Global

BO

Usana Health

USNA

S

$7,881,000

8

Scarpelli Michael

CFO

Servicenow

NOW

S

$5,493,496

9

Prevost Patrick M

DIR

Cabot

CBT

S

$3,927,165

10

Post Glen F Iii

DIR

Centurylink

CTL

S

$3,600,075

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.