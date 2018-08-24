Brinker Just Bet The Farm On Their Turnaround, They Better Be Right

A turnaround that began this past year at Brinker International (EAT) appears to be gaining traction. Restaurant traffic and comparable sales have been improving for three quarters in a row now, with management indicating even more gains going forward. This turnaround is a welcome relief for Brinker shareholders who made a bet over the past two years that the company would successfully navigate the downturn in the industry. A new menu, loyalty program, refreshed restaurants, and overseas expansion appear to be driving the turnaround, which, combined with continued robust free cash flow and dividend increases, will likely drive the shares back to all-time highs.

This time may be different, however. With all signs pointing towards recovery, Brinker has dabbled in a little financial engineering to essentially make an even more powerful bet on its recovery. Through a significant sale-leaseback transaction, Brinker has monetized much of its valuable real estate, eliminating a large margin of safety for investors should this turnaround fail. I believe Brinker shares are headed for all-time highs. But due to the absence of the large margin of safety provided by their real estate, I also fully expect to exit this long-term position once we get there.

EAT data by YCharts

Brinker's turnaround is gaining traction

For long-suffering shareholders of Brinker International, this past quarter was a welcome sign that the turnaround that began almost a year ago has continued gaining momentum. Both traffic and comps improved during the quarter, with total company same-store sales showing their best performance in years. Comps at Chili's company-owned domestic restaurants showed their third consecutive quarter of improvement, and same-store sales at Maggiano's were positive for the third consecutive quarter.

Source: Brinker Investor Presentation

Brinker's comps are improving due to a new, simpler menu that focuses on Brinker's strongest categories. A reduction in menu items has led to increased efficiency and speed with orders, and the My Chili's Rewards loyalty program has been bringing customers in the door more frequently. With the growing number of customers registered with the My Chili's Rewards loyalty program, Brinker expects the positive trends in both traffic and comps to continue in fiscal 2019, which began in July.

Earnings guidance for fiscal year 2019 is strong, with a range of $3.70-3.90 per share. This implies a forward P/E of around 11. Far too low for a company that is executing a successful turnaround.

Source: Brinker Investor Presentation

Free cash flow remains robust, with a 9% free cash flow yield

Along with Brinker's 2019 earnings guidance, they also issued guidance for 2019 free cash flow. Investors can expect $165-175 million this year, which compares to a market cap of $1.85 billion. This 9% free cash flow yield will drive a continuation of the financial strategy that Brinker has executed for many years, which is to fund a growing dividend, as well as repurchase shares.

Brinker's free cash flow has been nothing short of astounding when compared to the market cap of the company. Looking at the chart below, we can see the company has been an incredible producer of cash over time.

Source: Brinker investor presentation

This is one area where investors have failed to give Brinker credit. The company has produced $1.1 billion of free cash flow over the past five years. Combined with the forecast for fiscal year 2019, Brinker will be approaching $1.3 billion of cumulative free cash flow over a six-year period. Compared to the market cap of the company, which stands at $1.85 billion, it's quite clear investors aren't giving Brinker the respect it deserves.

Expecting dividend increases and ongoing share repurchases going forward

So, what does Brinker do with all of this cash? Simple. It pays a solid and increasing dividend, and it has one of the most aggressive share buybacks I've ever seen. The company has a long history of growing its dividend over time, and the simple fact that shares outstanding have declined by almost 60% since 2010 tells us that share repurchases are a high priority at Brinker. And why shouldn't they be? The stock has been consistently cheap over the years, and what better use of cash is there than to acquire your own shares when they don't get the respect they deserve?

Source: Brinker Investor Presentation

EAT Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

So, what's not to love?

In a move that could arguably be interpreted as an enormous bet on itself, Brinker recently announced plans to sell the real estate underneath 143 of their restaurants, with proceeds being used to repay borrowings that were previously used to repurchase 16% of Brinker's shares. Investors now have an even more concentrated bet on the future of Chili's and Maggiano's, and significantly less margin of safety should things go wrong.

And this is where my problem as a long-term investor comes in. The restaurant industry is too susceptible to volatility. In a recession, the obvious choice is to cut non-essential spending such as restaurants, and gravitate towards cheaper alternatives, such as grocery stores. There will always be wage pressures, and food costs almost always rise. Competition can be intense, and customers can be fickle even in a good economy, as we've seen in 2015 and 2016. Brinker also uses significant leverage in their operations, with nearly $1.5 billion of debt on the balance sheet.

Lots of successful companies don't own their real estate, but the ones that do offer their investors a nice margin of safety that shows up when things go badly in the core business. Brinker owned the real estate underneath 190 of their restaurants prior to this transaction. With this sale, Brinker is now going to be a renter at 143 of these 190 locations.

In exchange, they have received $443 million, with a little more cash expected to come as a few more pending sales close. This cash was used to repay borrowings under Brinker's revolving credit facility, which had already been tapped in order to fund the buyback and to refinance $250 million of 2.6% notes that were coming due this year. Essentially, Brinker used proceeds from the sale of its real estate to fund the repurchase of a significant amount of its shares, except they did this in reverse order, borrowing to buy the shares and then using real estate proceeds to pay off borrowings. Brinker has, in essence, traded in a huge component of their margin of safety to bet on themselves.

If you ask me, this was a terrible transaction and a terrible use of the proceeds. Not because I don't appreciate share buybacks, but because without this real estate, the company has lost a significant appeal to value investors. The margin of safety that real estate provides is hugely underappreciated here. It reduces occupancy costs, which will now increase as these restaurants have new, fifteen-year lease agreements. It also simply supports the share price of the company, as there is a natural attraction value investors have towards tangible assets such as real estate.

Planning to sell at new highs

Brinker is showing positive signs that their turnaround is gaining traction. The company continues to generate solid free cash flow, and the stock is undervalued should fundamentals continue to improve. I expect to see the shares trading at all-time highs in the coming year. With the recent transactions to sell the vast majority of company-owned real estate, however, my long-term faith in the shares is shaken. The margin of safety that real estate provides is like oxygen. No one thinks about it until it's not there. In the event of any future downturn in the economy or the casual dining restaurant industry, Brinker will be viewed as an over-leveraged company without a tangible margin of safety for investors. For this reason, I look forward to all-time highs in the shares as an opportunity to exit this long-term position of mine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.