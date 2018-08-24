John's July Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts

One company, SCANA Corporation, drastically cut its dividend but we will continue to hold as we see long-term potential in its merger with Dominion Resources.

This is the fifth month I have officially tracked dividend income (in an article) for John's Traditional and Roth IRA Accounts. His dividend income totaled $2,100.

Investment Thesis

After a solid June, John's portfolio continued to crank out dividends despite the massive -79.8% dividend cut to SCANA Corporation's (SCG) dividend. At the same time, John saw no gain from our active trading strategy as we opportunistically sold some high cost-basis shares in order to bring down the average cost per share. These moves were made with the intention of building up more capital that can be used for trading and/or purchase stocks when they go on sale.

Before we begin to delve into this month's results, I want to provide readers with a recap of the previous month article, which can be found here.

Starting on 02/01-06/30, John's portfolio has benefitted from $7,236.78 of realized gains from our active trading.

During the same time frame, his account has produced $6,535.62 of dividend income.

If we combine trading income and dividends, we can approximate an average monthly income of $2,295.40/mo.

Although this may sound repetitive, I would like to include a disclaimer that this article is based on an actual portfolio for clients of mine. The goal is to build a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks, bonds, etc., that will continue to produce a growing and long-lasting income stream and simultaneously preserve capital. Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. It is important that you do your own research when creating a portfolio that meets your needs!

Dividend And Distribution Increases

Companies that increased their dividend or paid a special dividend include:

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Portland General Electric (POR)

Realty Income (O)

W.P. Carey (WPC)

Since I have already provided my thoughts on Realty Income and W.P. Carey in my Taxable Portfolio John And Jane's July Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Taxable Account, I will only provide a summary of the dividend increase for both REITs.

Park Hotels & Resorts - PK's stock has made a modest climb and leveled off over the last few months. We picked up shares on the cheap and will consider adding to the position if the share price drops down to $31/share (roughly a 6% yield). As one of the larger Hotel REITs, we plan to keep this in John's portfolio for years to come.

PK paid a special dividend of $.45/share in addition to its normal $.43/share. At a current price of $33.12/share, the stock yields approximately 5.3% based on an annual payout of $1.72/share. If we add the special dividend of $.45/share, we get an annualized payout of $2.17/share or a yield of 6.55%.

Portland General Electric - Utilities have crept back in price as the fear of rate hikes has ceased and made their safe dividends more attractive. POR's stock benefitted from the Carty settlement that determined POR and its ratepayers were not responsible for $130 million in cost overruns. POR's dividend can be summarized by the following:

12 Years of dividend growth

4.53% Five-year growth rate.

62.47% Payout Ratio

Compared with the rest of the utility industry, POR has performed quite well. With regard to its dividend, POR has a lower yield than its competition but its growth rate has been more robust.

POR - July 2018 dividend increase of 6.6%.

Exelon (EXC) - March 2018 dividend increase of 5.3%.

Southern Co (SO) - June 2018 dividend increase of 3.4%.

Duke (DUK) - September 2018 dividend increase of 4.2%.

POR's dividend was increased from $.34/share per quarter to $.3625/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 6.6% and a new full-year payout of $1.45/share compared with the previous $1.36/share. This results in a current yield of 3.07% based on a share price of $47.27.

Realty Income - O's dividend was increased from $.2195/share per month to $.22/share per month or an increase of .2%. This results in a current yield of 4.51% based on a current share price of $58.60. Since the beginning of the year, O has grown its dividend from $.2125/month to $.22/month, and if the dividend were frozen at these levels, it would represent a starting payout of $2.55/share and a current annual payout of $2.64/share, respectively.

W.P. Carey - WPC's dividend was increased from $1.015/share per quarter to $1.02/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .5% and a new full-year payout of $4.08/share compared with the previous $4.06/share. This results in a current yield of 6.13% based on a share price of $66.32.

Active Trading Log

As noted at the beginning of my article, I have utilized an active trading method in tandem with a dividend growth model. This is not day-trading, nor is it some crazy scheme to make a lot of money quickly. In fact, I actually caused a small loss for John in the month of July (more on this below). I believe in full-disclosure and in a way, I am somewhat happy this month didn't turn out well so that I can continue fostering truth with my readers.

My trading philosophy is based on a couple of key rules:

Worthy of being held on a long-term basis - Some of the trades that I make can play out over a very short period of time, while others can take months, depending on various events. Because of the risk associated with trading, I will only purchase companies that I deem worthy of being held on a long-term basis (in the event that they do not reach my sellable price target). By purchasing only high-quality stocks, we are able to mitigate much of the risk associated with the process. Pays a dividend - Stocks that make my list almost always pay a dividend (at least that seems to be the case so far), which is important because this means that even while they are being temporarily held, they are fitting in perfectly with my dividend strategy - which, at its core, is focused on consistent dividend income. The primary reason for holding strong dividend-paying stocks is that it is the only reasonable way to be compensated for risk while waiting for the share price to recover (in the event of a downturn). Set price targets - This rule tends to be the most difficult one for people to implement and is in many ways the most important aspect of my strategy. The biggest problem that we all face with an active trading strategy (yes, myself included) is that most people do not initiate a price target at which they are willing to sell all or part of a position. Too many investors will "hold-on" hoping for an extra dollar per share even only to find that the market turns the other way and that their opportunity to sell at a reasonable price has slipped away. Every stock in Jane's portfolio has a specified price target that I regularly update based on changes in fundamentals and cost basis. On occasion, I will ignore this rule when I see a short-term opportunity.

Here are some examples of trades I made in the month of July:

Oracle (ORCL) - We sold the first 100 shares of ORCL on 7/13 and the remainder on 7/30. So now you might be wondering, what was my price target? Well, when I was bullish on ORCL, I had settled on a price of $50/share, but now, I wouldn't enter into a new ORCL position at anything more than $45/share. My main reason for selling is that it was time to walk away from the 1.5% yield because ORCL hasn't been able to execute and investors have taken notice.

At this point, shedding a company like ORCL is an easy decision because it allowed John to walk away with a small gain and the opportunity to reallocate roughly $9,500 in capital to better opportunities. Choosing to sell ORCL represented a short-term opportunity to sell off shares barely above their cost basis so that we can apply those funds towards better opportunities.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see from the chart above, my decision to choose $50 had been based on the company's ability to consistently rise above this target (usually peeking at $52.50/share and then dropping to $48/share). These expectations were thrown out the window as analysts pointed to serious concerns about ORCL's cloud revenue growth. Here is a summary of the transactions from the original purchase to the final sale.

Source: Charles Schwab

The sales in the month of July resulted in $35.75 and $84.99 for a total of $120.74.

PepsiCo (PEP) - At the beginning of May, Pepsi's share price was struggling and had reached a level that pushed the yield up to nearly 4%. Unfortunately, we had entered into two separate positions prior to the fall resulting in a rather high-cost basis of $111.48/share (on a total position of 125 shares). You could say I was annoyed with this miscalculation even though I was able to make up for it by purchasing an additional 50 shares in John's Roth IRA at a cost basis of $96.87/share.

I determined that it would be prudent to sell part of John's PepsiCo position due to the fact that he had nearly $19,000 of his portfolio and 175 shares exposed to it. We decided that selling shares at $112/share from his Traditional IRA (cost basis of $111.48/share) was the most prudent decision as this would help reduce his overall cost basis, return invested capital to cash, and permit us to purchase additional shares on any weakness. The only reason that the trade resulted in loss is due to first-in-first-out accounting.

Source: Charles Schwab

This trade resulted in a loss of -$102.67 but has reduced the cost per share in the Traditional IRA to $109.56/share. We will consider adding more shares of PepsiCo in the event of any weakness. At this point, PepsiCo represents a full position in John's portfolio and would need to see sub-$100/share before we would make any additional purchases.

As a whole, July was a flat month for John's active trades as he saw these trades generate -$23.67 in realized gains from his Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Source: Charles Schwab

Since we began executing this strategy on February 1st, 2018, to July 30th, 2018, John's Traditional and Roth IRAs have benefited from realized capital gains totaling $7,213.11 or an average of $1,202.18/month (over the course of a six-month period).

Potential Trades In August

I wanted to add this section to provide additional clarity when it comes to my active trading method. This is a list of trades that I have my eye on or expect to make in the month of August.

BB&T (BBT) - We have crossed the ex-dividend date and will reap the benefits of BBT's 8% dividend increase. The stock usually tops out at around $55/share and I would be willing to sell half of the position (75 shares) at about $54/share in the remaining shares at around $55/share.

Part of the reason why I am trading bank stocks more regularly is that the spread between the cost of deposits and the average yield on interest-earning assets continues to be compressed as banks attempt to grow their deposits in order to meet the demand for lending. I expect that stocks like BBT will continue to be range bound making it a great play for active trading. John's cost basis on 150 shares is $51.12/share.

Chevron (CVX) - I see an opportunity to purchase shares around $115 range and initiated another small position in John's ROTH IRA around $119.50/share (25 shares) if oil prices weaken I expect this to drop and will add another 25-50 shares at $115 and even more if it drops to $112/share. As oil prices have recovered CVX has seen a massive increase in revenues and earnings.

With a current yield of nearly 3.8%, an entry point in CVX is attractive from both a trading perspective and as a long-term hold. I am also keeping my eye on British Petroleum (BP) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) but have chosen to focus on CVX because John is already heavily exposed to BP and OXY.

July Income Tracker And August Estimates

I have created the following charts to assist with keeping track of John's retirement portfolios, with the intention of maintaining a database that can be compared on a month-to-month and YoY basis.

Green is used to show when dividends were actually received.

Yellow represents dividend estimates that haven't occurred yet (estimates).

Red indicates a position that no longer held.

In order to de-clutter these charts going forward, I am going to start including the dividend earned from sold positions in a separate chart. If shares are repurchased, I will move the position from the "sold" chart back to the current holdings chart.

Traditional IRA

In total, John's Traditional IRA produced $1,258.68 of recurring dividend and $0.00 of non-recurring dividends in the month of July. It is projected to generate $510.73 of dividend income in the month of August.

ROTH IRA

In total, John's ROTH IRA produced $841.32 of recurring dividend and $19.00 of non-recurring dividends in the month of July for a total of $850.32 and is projected to generate $422.57 of dividend income in the month of August.

January-July - YTD Results

In total, John's Traditional IRA has produced $4,829.21 of recurring dividend income from January through July and $414.17 of non-recurring dividend income for a total dividend income of $5,243.38.

ROTH IRA

In total, John's ROTH IRA has produced $2,995.58 of recurring dividend income from January through July and $574.30 of non-recurring dividend income for a total dividend income of $3,569.88.

In total, John has received total earnings (dividends and capital gains) in the amount of $16,026.37 over the course of seven months (January through July) resulting in an average monthly income of $2,289.48.

Conclusion

John saw a slight decrease in his overall monthly income from $2,295.40 in June to $2,289.48 per month at the end of July. This was largely due to the negative capital gains associated with trades and rebalancing of his portfolio. We are continuing to build cash reserves and selectively purchasing shares of stocks that present attractive entry points (which has been rare to find in the month of August).

Even though dividend income was difficult to come by in the first several months of 2018, it is expected that John's Traditional and Roth IRAs will produce a combined dividend income of $15,288.69 for 2018 (based on already collected and projected dividends).

Based on the data entered, I believe that John should be receiving a total of $933.30 of dividend income between the Traditional and ROTH IRA accounts during the month of August.

Over the last several months, I have received feedback from readers with suggestions of how to adjust the charts for tracking dividend income. With many of the changes now in place, I would appreciate additional feedback to see if this new format resolves the problems created by my previous charts. As always, I welcome all forms of constructive feedback and appreciate those who take the time to do so.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers is finding my work useful. I welcome all meaningful feedback, and I enjoy using the Seeking Alpha platform to enhance and improve my own knowledge as well. My promise to readers is to be as open and transparent as I can be. The numbers presented are accurate as of the time I wrote this article.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRA's he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple REIT (APLE), Boeing (BA), BB&T (BBT) Bank of America Preferred Series L, (BML.PL), British Petroleum (BP) Caterpillar, (CAT), Cracker Barrel (CBRL), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), Cyrus One (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), Federal Realty Trust (FRT), Federal Realty Trust Preferred Series C (FRT.PC), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), Kimco Preferred Series L (KIM.PL), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kinder Morgan Preferred Series A (KMI.PA), Coca-Cola (KO), Kite Realty Group (KRG), LTC Properties (LTC), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Altria (MO), Realty Income (O), Owens & Minor (OMI), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank of the Ozarks (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), Pacific Gas & Electric Preferred Series D (PCG.PD), Pattern Energy (PEGI), PepsiCo, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Portland General Electric (POR), Regions Financial (RF), South California Edison Preferred Series D (SCE.PD), Scana Corporation (SCG), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Valley National Banc (VLY), Umpqua Bank (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Welltower (WELL), Walmart (WMT), and WP Carey (WPC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, GIS, PEP, T, UMPQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. I would like to re-emphasize that am employed by Umpqua Bank which is a company held in John's Retirement Portfolio. The inclusion of this stock is for informational purposes only and is not an attempt to promote this stock. Please understand that I will not answer any questions that are specifically related to Umpqua Bank.