Subsea 7: Expectations Are Too Low

Various signals indicate that the expert management team believes the stock is undervalued.

The stock has relatively little downside risk, with a large potential upside if investors revalue the stock on the way up in the business cycle.

Though margins are currently depressed due to the cyclical trough in offshore drilling, Subsea 7 has diligently cut costs and reduced its capital expenditure needs through various strategic moves.

The expectations implied in Subsea 7's current share price are an over-extrapolation of recent trends and fail to reflect the company's full-cycle free cash flow generating power.

Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) (OTCPK:ACGYF) is currently being priced as if the current cyclical trough that it's in will never fully recover. The market doesn't seem to be accounting for the company's improved cost and investment efficiencies, which should contribute to a higher than historical level of mid-cycle free cash flow. Management has also been dropping signals that they believe the stock is undervalued. Subsea 7 competes in a competitive industry with high fixed-asset costs, but has a few key competitive advantages and is headed by an expert board (With Kristian Siem, the "Warren Buffett of Norway" at the helm), and an experienced and shareholder-friendly management team with a stake in the game. The company has a strong balance sheet, protecting it on the downside. On the upside, there is potential for the market to revalue to stock on the way up the business cycle as revenues grow and margins expand; from book value to earnings power, to anticipated future earnings power. The stock can also function effectively as a call option on the price of oil; at higher levels, the company has the ability to secure more greenfield offshore drilling services contracts which utilize the company's full range of expertise and come with wide margins.

Business Overview

Subsea 7 is a leading global EPC contractor in the offshore drilling and oilfield services space that is focused mostly on post-drilling installations. The company has had a long history of success and has completed over 1000 projects to date.

The company reports under three business segments, SURF and Conventional, Renewables and Heavy Lifting, and i-Tech Services.

SURF and Conventional: This is Subsea 7's core business, (accounting for 73% and 84% of Q2'18 Revenue and NOPAT, respectively) and through SURF (Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines) the company delivers various complex subsea systems (including pipeline bundles) connecting wellheads to production facilities for large exploration and production oil & gas companies. SURF also includes the company's long-term PLSV (pipelay support vessel) contracts. Conventional is focused on providing fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms/pipelines for projects in shallower water; these projects are typically lower margin than SURF projects.

This is Subsea 7's core business, (accounting for 73% and 84% of Q2'18 Revenue and NOPAT, respectively) and through SURF (Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines) the company delivers various complex subsea systems (including pipeline bundles) connecting wellheads to production facilities for large exploration and production oil & gas companies. SURF also includes the company's long-term PLSV (pipelay support vessel) contracts. Conventional is focused on providing fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms/pipelines for projects in shallower water; these projects are typically lower margin than SURF projects. Renewables and Heavy Lifting: This is a new segment, formed from the acquisition of Seaway Heavy Lifting in 2017 and contributed to by the recent $164M acquisition of Seaway Offshore Cables in Q2'18. It's a differentiated business and although the revenues and cash flows are lumpy in nature, this segment should be a solid cash flow contributor to Subsea 7 in the long run given the tailwinds in the renewables industry and the key competitive assets the company possesses (including the 5,000mT Oleg Strashnov and the 2,500mT Stanislav Yudin).

This is a new segment, formed from the acquisition of Seaway Heavy Lifting in 2017 and contributed to by the recent $164M acquisition of Seaway Offshore Cables in Q2'18. It's a differentiated business and although the revenues and cash flows are lumpy in nature, this segment should be a solid cash flow contributor to Subsea 7 in the long run given the tailwinds in the renewables industry and the key competitive assets the company possesses (including the 5,000mT Oleg Strashnov and the 2,500mT Stanislav Yudin). i-Tech Services: The i-Tech services segment performs Life of Field services (inspection, repair, and maintenance) with and for oil and gas companies with its fleet of remotely operated vehicles ((ROVs)), which is one of the largest and most advanced in the world. The segment has a history of over 35 years of strong performance.

Aside from reading this brief description, I would highly recommend checking out Subsea 7's YouTube channel, which has a lot of great videos that helped me understand how the company's business works. Descriptions can also be found in the most recent annual report.

Backlog and Current Projects

Subsea 7 ended Q2'18 with a backlog of $5.4B and was awarded $1.3B in new contracts over the last quarter with a book-to-bill of 1.2x. This is a little lower than normal for this time of year, but the company has definitely improved from worse positions coming out of a cyclical trough (2008). More recently, the company announced on Monday 8/20/2018 that it won a substantial contract for its conventional offshore unit (between $150M-$300M) to be completed in 2019/2020 (not included in the $5.4B balance).

Here's a nice visualization of where the company is at in terms of completions on its major projects:

Improved Cost and Investment Efficiencies

Though Subsea 7's margins are currently depressed due to reduced vessel utilization due to lower offshore activity levels, the number of projects currently near completion, and the lower margin contracts the company signed during the 2014-2016 downturn, the company has diligently cut costs by improving operational efficiency and supply chain management. Through these improvements, the company has drastically reduced its workforce and vessel costs by around 50%. This positions the company well for higher than historical margins in the next up-cycle.

On both the costs and investments side of the equation, Subsea 7 has reduced its operating expenditure and capital expenditure needs through various strategic moves including its recent JV with Schlumberger subsidiary OneSubsea (SLB). This JV will also help Subsea 7 win new contracts as the industry shifts towards a preference for integrated solutions.

Shareholder Focused Management and Board

Throughout the recent down cycle, the board and management team have demonstrated their competency and commitment to increasing shareholder value. They have also recently been showing signals that they believe Subsea 7 stock is currently undervalued.

Board:

The board is headed by Chairman Kristian Siem, who owns a 21% stake through his company Siem Industries Group. Siem is an expert in offshore drilling and shipping and has had a long history of success as a value investor and capital allocator, compounding his money at an annualized rate of around 30% since 1987. Siem has been heralded, "The Warren Buffett of Norway".

He's joined on the board by a talented team with experience in offshore drilling, shipping, engineering, and construction at various large international companies including Transocean (RIG), Schlumberger (SLI), and BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF).

Executive Team:

The management team has been headed by CEO Jean Cahuzac (who is also a director on the board) since 2008. Cahuzac has worked in the industry since the late 1970s at firms including Schlumberger and Transocean. His background is in engineering. The rest of the team also has extensive experience in the industry at firms including KBR (KBR) and TechnipFMC (FTI) (a key competitor), as well as within Subsea 7.

Compensation:

The methods and threshold levels of compensation appear to do a great job aligning the management teams interests with shareholders.

Total compensation for the CEO has been relatively modest at $2.5M and $1.9M for 2017, and 2016, respectively. The majority of the executives' pay is now coming from the 2013 long-term incentive plan, which pays out according to two measures as detailed in Subsea's most recent annual report:

Total Shareholder Return against a specified comparable group of companies Return on average invested capital (ROAIC).

The performance conditions are measured over three-year periods. This is one of the better compensation plans I've seen and it should do a solid job aligning interests.

Capital Allocation:

Here are the management team's capital allocation priorities as detailed in the Q2'18 conference call and 2017 annual report:

Maintain an investment grade rating and a strong balance sheet: Subsea 7 currently has a positive net cash position of $343M, and an untapped revolving credit facility of $656M, which matures in 2021. Though the most recent few quarters have been demanding on working capital requirements, the company expects this trend to reverse in the back half of the year as they close out certain receivable positions. Invest in the business and targeted acquisitions: The management team has shown the resilience to invest throughout the downturn and has a history of making shareholder value accretive acquisitions, aided by the company's deep industry expertise and value-oriented mindset. Return capital to shareholders: Over $1.5B has been returned to shareholders since 2011, mostly through special dividends and targeted share buybacks. Here's what CFO Ricardo Rosa had to say on the most recent earnings call:

“Furthermore, we took advantage of a temporary drop in the share price and repurchased 675,000 shares for $9 million"

This implies an average price of around $13.33, indicating that the management team believes the stock is undervalued at today's prices. To me, this is a much stronger signal than regular interval-scheduled share buybacks. In addition, recent acquisition considerations have been in cash, indicating that the company is reluctant to part with its undervalued stock.

Competitive Analysis

Though this is a competitive industry, Subsea 7 does have a few key competitive advantages and strategies that allow the company to win contracts on favorable terms.

SURF and Conventional & I-Tech: This is a cyclical business that's dependent on the price of oil, but Subsea 7 does have a few key areas of differentiation (which is becoming increasingly critical).

A long history of successful project completions around the globe

Technological and engineering expertise throughout the SURF life-cycle; This is probably the most important factor, but it is also difficult to quantify. Looking at the financials, the company has continued to invest in R&D throughout the cyclical downturn

One of the largest and most diverse fleets of modern vessels

Strong financial position and liquidity: Oil and gas companies have become increasingly wary of counter-party risk, which isn't an issue with Subsea 7 given the company's strong balance sheet

Competitive edge in Subsea pumps and pipeline bundles (cost effective and best in class technology)

The Subsea Integration alliance (the JV with Schlumberger) has already proved its effectiveness as a strategy, with the company winning the Mad Dog 2 project for BP in 2017 (the largest integrated project to date). The award is mixed between the SURF segment and the i-Tech segment for the Life of Field services.

Access to one of the largest and most advanced fleet of ROV vehicles (166) making i-Tech a leader in rapid response repair (as demonstrated by the Emergency Pipeline Repair System project completed for Chevron late last year)

Renewables and Heavy Lifting: Subsea 7 is differentiated from much of its competition in the offshore renewables business simply given the company's long history of success with other successful offshore projects. The company also possesses a couple key differentiated assets via the 5,000mT Oleg Strashnov and the 2,500mT Stanislav Yudin. These are niche vehicles that should provide the company with an edge as wind turbine projects move further offshore.

This is also an industry with very strong headwinds with estimates of around an 11% CAGR.

Cyclical and Capital Intensive Industry - Porter's Five Forces:

Threat of New Entrants: Low

Given the complexity and capital requirements of offshore projects, the threat of new entrants is relatively low, as to compete requires significant technical know-how, investment, and technology. Track record and experience are also a key asset in this industry. The incumbents have also invested heavily in patents to protect their technology and other IP.

Threat of Substitutes: Medium-High

The substitutes are clearly both oil and gas from land, and renewable energies, though offshore is a significant percentage of the total energy spend. This really is what drives the dependence on the oil price.

Bargaining Power of Customers (O&G E&Ps): Medium

Subsea 7's customers have alternatives, so it's important to continuously invest in technology and to provide differentiated services. The customer base isn't too narrow, but it is dominated by a few large players. The customers have also been known to put pressure on the service providers margins during cyclical troughs, but this waxes and wanes throughout the business cycle. Switching costs are becoming higher with the shift towards integrated solutions; these are also usually long-term contracts.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low

The suppliers are much more diverse in most areas, aside from the makers of the vessels (including Royal IHC).

Competitive Rivalry: Medium-High

The oilfield services industry is competitive, and Subsea 7 competes with a few similar sized competitors including Technip FMC and Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMF).

Valuation

Price-Implied Expectations:

I used a reverse-DCF model to back into the expectations implied by Subsea 7's current stock price, based loosely on the methodology described in the book "Expectations Investing" by Michael Mauboussin and Alfred Rappaport. I also wrote a summary of this book that can be found here.

Backing into these expectations isn't an exact science, but here's my best estimate of what the expectations are at today's prices, relying both on consensus estimates and management guidance.

(Source: My own chart, data from company filings)

I'm only showing five years here, but these estimated price-implied expectations are based off 10-year estimates and imply the following performance:

2.9% 10-year revenue CAGR

Average operating expenses: 83% of sales

Average administrative expenses: 6.4% of sales

Average investment in working capital: 2.6% of sales

Average investment in Capex: 9.1% of sales

These price-implied expectations seem unreasonably low in my opinion, especially when considering both Subsea 7's historical performance and free cash flow generation, as well as the company's recent cost improvements and investment efficiencies which I detailed earlier in this article.

Historical Performance

Revenue:

(Source: My own chart, data from company filings)

Historical 10-year CAGR of 4.7% (though with large cyclical swings). Revenue guidance is flat for 2018, though growth will return rapidly as the overall industry conditions continue to improve.

Operating Expenses:

(Source: My own chart, data from company filings)

Historical average and median of 79.5% and 79.6%, respectively.

Administrative Expenses:

(Source: My own chart, data from company filings)

Historical average and median of 7.5% and 6.6% respectively, with a clear trend down. Administrative expenses were lower in 2017 than in every previous year. 2018 guidance is for $260M-280M at 6.6% sales. As revenue grows this will decrease as a percentage of total sales.

Investment in Working Capital:

The company's average investment in working capital over the past ten years (including the large spike in 2017) has been around 2.7% of sales.

Capex:

Capex has averaged around 11% of sales over the last ten years and has been trending down as the company has made technological and strategic improvements.

Free Cash Flow:

(Source: My own chart, data from company filings)

Here's a graph depicting Subsea 7's historical free cash flows with a few minor adjustments including one for a large working capital investment in 2017 due to a number of factors including timing on certain projects, and the beginnings of a recovery from the worst industry conditions in over 30 years. Management expects a reversal in working capital flows in the remaining half of this year, as the company will be able to close some of its outstanding receivable positions.

Revised Normalized Valuation:

I projected out Subsea 7's financial statements to derive its projected free cash flows for five years, and then applied a perpetuity growth rate of 3% to come up with a terminal value. Under relatively conservative projections, I derived a value of around $18/share with a WACC of 9.6%, indicating that Subsea 7 is undervalued relative to the value of its future free cash flows. It's important to know though that this is a cyclical industry, which may make Subsea 7's future financial performance look a lot different than my projections (or anyone else's for that matter). That being said I'm confident that my projections represent a close to a normalized level of operating performance for Subsea 7.

(Source: My own chart, data from company filings)

Assumptions:

Low sales growth for a normalized value. Sales growth will likely accelerate and margins will likely expand as the industry conditions improve, though there will always be more cyclical downturns when growth reduces dramatically and margins are compressed.

Investment in working capital remains historically consistent at around 2.7% of total sales

Costs decrease to levels slightly below the company's 10-year averages due to improved cost efficiencies and supply chain management.

Capex decreases as the company requirements have decreased due to improved technologies and the strategic moves detailed above.

I'm confident that my revised assumptions (though they may not be accurate forecasts) better represent a level of normalized performance for Subsea 7. Current price-implied expectations are unrealistic and underestimate the company's mid-cycle free cash flow generating ability resulting from key cost improvements and investment efficiencies the company has realized, and the key strategies the management team has pursued.

Historical Multiples Valuation

Multiples Weighted:

Price/Book: (40%): Weighted the highest due to the asset-heavy nature of the business, and the tendencies of the company to trade at a range relatively close to its book value.

(40%): Weighted the highest due to the asset-heavy nature of the business, and the tendencies of the company to trade at a range relatively close to its book value. EV/EBITDA, and EV/Sales (25%, 25%) : Subsea 7 has a net cash balance and therefore looks cheaper on an enterprise value basis. The market has the tendency to value the company based on enterprise value valuation metrics including EV/EBITDA, and EV/Sales.

(25%, 25%) Subsea 7 has a net cash balance and therefore looks cheaper on an enterprise value basis. The market has the tendency to value the company based on enterprise value valuation metrics including EV/EBITDA, and EV/Sales. P/E: (10%): Given the smallest weighting due to earnings volatility.

Applying 7, 9, and 11-year average multiples to my projections for 2019 performance (which are largely in-line with guidance), resulted in an implied value of around $17/share:

(Source: My own chart, data from company filings and Yahoo! Finance)

Risks

Price of oil remains low: If the price of oil drops to low levels for a long period of time, this would reduce Subsea 7's ability to win higher margin greenfield projects and would lower the company's earning power.

If the price of oil drops to low levels for a long period of time, this would reduce Subsea 7's ability to win higher margin greenfield projects and would lower the company's earning power. Failure to keep up with technological trends: This seems unlikely given both the company's commitment to maintaining R&D spend in a huge cyclical downturn, and the expert experience of the leadership team, but it's possible that the company could fail to capitalize on technological trends within the industry or fail to maintain its key points of differentiation. (The integrated model has already been adopted by large key competitors, first by Technip and FMC technologies in 2015).

This seems unlikely given both the company's commitment to maintaining R&D spend in a huge cyclical downturn, and the expert experience of the leadership team, but it's possible that the company could fail to capitalize on technological trends within the industry or fail to maintain its key points of differentiation. (The integrated model has already been adopted by large key competitors, first by Technip and FMC technologies in 2015). Project failure: Failure to execute on key projects would hurt not only the margins of that project but also the company's ability to win new key projects. Though the company has shown a history of competency, this is a technically challenging industry and there have been a few struggles in the past (ex: Guara Lula in Brazil). Although the complexity of the work can be seen as an advantage and barrier to entry, it also increases the risk of the projects.

Conclusion

The expectations implied by Subsea 7's current stock price are most likely too low. The market doesn't seem to be accounting for the company's improved cost and investment efficiencies (again, the company has realized a 50% improvement in labor and vessel costs in the last few years), or the company's historical mid-cycle free cash flow generating power (even without these improvements). It seems the market is extrapolating recent trends rather than viewing the company through the lens of the entire market cycle. The expert management team has also been dropping signals that they believe the stock is undervalued at today's levels. Subsea 7's strong balance sheet and conservative management team should protect it on the downside. On the upside, there is potential for the market to revalue to stock on the way up the business cycle as revenues grow and margins expand; from book value to earnings power, to anticipated future earnings power. The stock can also function effectively as a call option on the price of oil; at higher levels, the company has the ability to secure more greenfield offshore drilling services contracts which utilize the company's full range of expertise and come with wide margins.

