Skechers: The Long-Term View

One of the fundamental principles of investing in the stock market is to keep a long-term view. It's hard to remember this with the minute-to-minute tracking of events. When Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) reported earnings about a month ago, investors freaked out over what was perceived as a negative report, and the stock dove 20% in a day. Several analysts lowered their guidance and adjusted their earnings estimates. I don't generally write about companies immediately after their earnings come out, because emotion seems to run the shares in the short term. However, with time to digest Skechers' last report, it seems clear the market overreacted.

What changed?

Prior to Skechers' last earnings report, I wrote that one of the benefits to Skechers' bottom line is the growth in the Retail division. The company is building out its own stores and ramping up its online sales capabilities as well.

The behemoth of the shoe-selling world is Nike (NYSE:NKE), and Nike has been investing heavily in its direct sales model as well. In the last twelve months, while Nike's wholesale business grew sales by under 4%, its Direct grew sales by 15%.

Prior to this earnings report, Skechers showed 23% of its sales coming from the Retail division. This segment represented $283 million in sales and grew 26% on an annual basis. This quarter, due to some seasonality, the Retail division represented just under $353 million in sales, which increased by 7.9% year over year. On the surface, this sounds like a major deceleration, yet if we dig deeper, the numbers aren't quite what they seem.

First, Skechers' Retail division represented a much larger part of the whole this quarter than last. Since the division sold $70 million more this quarter sequentially, it makes the direct comparison skewed. It's harder for a company to report 20%+ revenue growth when the starting number is significantly higher. Looking through this lens, a 7.9% annual growth rate doesn't seem that bad.

Second, Skechers likely gave up some sales growth due to a higher gross margin (aka. higher average prices). The company's Retail gross margin this quarter was 59.1% compared to 57.1% last quarter. As a point of comparison, Skechers' overall gross margin came in at less than 50%, so this is by far a more profitable piece of the company. By comparison, Nike's gross margin came in at 44.7% last quarter.

Another issue was Skechers' overall earnings per share decreased. Skechers was blasted by multiple analysts for SG&A expense growth. The specific culprit was China. Skechers said roughly 40% of the increase in SG&A expenses was due to Chinese expansion. Long-term investors should be fine with Skechers spending more to expand into one of its fastest growing markets. China sales jumped 44% annually. Spending to aggressively court this kind of future growth hurts the company in the short term but is the right move in the long term.

Putting their money where their mouth is

In my prior take on Skechers, I noticed the company was buying back shares. Specifically, management spent $3 million buying back shares at $39.47 per share. I suggested that with the shares down to about $31 at that time, management probably was "aggressively buying back shares at today's lower price." I'm happy to say Skechers' management did exactly that, by spending $15 million on share repurchases at an average price of $29.38.

Many companies buy back shares after the price goes up, then stop buying as the price drops. This is exactly the opposite of what investors should want, and Skechers' management is showing it has the intelligence, and acumen to buy more shares when they drop in price.

Of course, investors would prefer the shares go up in a straight line, but that rarely if ever happens. Nike investors got a taste of the buy high and buy more even higher theory, as the company announced a $15 billion share buyback after the stock had already increased. Skechers is, of course, a much smaller company than Nike. However, it is worth noting that in February 2018, management authorized a $150 million share repurchase program that is good for the next three years.

Among the hoopla around Skechers' last earnings report, something I didn't see many comments on was the company's free cash flow. In the last six months, Skechers produced over $185 million in core free cash flow. Skechers doesn't pay a dividend and sits on over $800 million in net cash on the balance sheet. If $39 a share warranted a $3 million repurchase, and $29.38 warranted a $15 million repurchase, it seems reasonable to expect the company should continue to snap up shares, since they are little changed from the last quarter's average price.

Long-term investors want management to continue to retire shares. As short-term costs dissipate, less shares outstanding means the remaining shares are worth more. At $15 million per quarter, this would suggest Skechers retires about 0.3% of its diluted shares per quarter. Over a full year, this would potentially add around 1% to EPS.

Skechers USA is going to need a name change

Though the name of the company suggests Skechers is predominantly a U.S. company, by next quarter, the company's revenue and margins will be driven primarily by its international operations.

We've already seen that Skechers is going after a fast-growing market in China. That doesn't begin to tell the story. Last quarter, Skechers' U.S. sales came in at $549.8 million, which was down 1.5% annually. Though this division should show some recovery next quarter with the benefit of the back-to-school shopping season, the U.S. is just barely the largest revenue generator.

Skechers Canada generated $44 million in sales, and this represented an increase of 16% year over year. Though the Canadian results are impressive, it's the company's "Other International" division that shows the most promise. This division reported $540.6 million in sales, which was less than $10 million below the U.S. operations. The key difference is "Other International" grew revenue by just under 26% annually last quarter.

Assuming no major surprises, "Other International" will pass the U.S. as the company's largest revenue generator next quarter. This is a very positive move for Skechers' margins as well, as International Wholesale gross margins are 50%, versus a 37.6% gross margin in the Domestic Wholesale business.

An overreaction

About a month ago, Skechers had a forward P/E of 10 and an expected 5-year annual EPS growth rate of 18%. Since earnings estimates have been revised down sharply, the stock now sells for a forward P/E of 14.5. Nike's brand and strong earnings have driven the stock up to a forward P/E of over 26. I'm not suggesting Skechers will garner a Nike-like P/E, but at 14 times earnings, it looks like analysts and short-term investors overreacted.

Annual earnings estimates for 2018 for Skechers were cut by 17%, and 2019 estimates have been hacked by 19%. The problem with these revisions is, it seems analysts are completely ignoring what the company did over the last four quarters. In Skechers' last four earnings reports, the company beat estimates in 3 of the 4 quarters. While the company did miss estimates in the current quarter, the long-term view gives us a different picture.

Even including the current quarter miss, Skechers reported earnings that were a total of $0.14 above expectations over the last four quarters. It seems very likely that the same analysts that underestimated Skechers for the first three quarters may have cut their estimates so aggressively that the company is being underestimated again.

The bottom line is, Skechers is cash flow positive and spending money to expand internationally where it's growing the fastest. Skechers' management is aggressively buying back shares as the price has dropped, thus increasing the value of the remaining shares. The long-term view of Skechers remains the same. Investors who are willing to be patient should be happy with the end result.

