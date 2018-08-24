Why I Changed My Mind About Brookfield Property Partners

However, everything is a buy at a certain price and, while I remain very long BAM, I have decided to add some BPY units as well.

Back in July I noted that, while Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) offered an attractive property portfolio and strong management at a good price, leverage was a bit too high for me to want to take on direct ownership of units. Instead, I preferred to hold shares in BPY's parent, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). However, everything is a buy at a certain price and, while I remain very long BAM, I have decided to add some BPY units as well after they became too attractive to resist relative to peers after not participating in the general run-up in Real Estate equities over the past several months.

Disconnect With Peers

Given that BPY is a diversified REIT with most of its exposure to the retail and office properties, a quick look at comparative performance over the past month shows a stark contrast in relative price performance:

This further discount even as BPY and soon-to-be acquired General Growth Properties (GGP) delivered very strong second quarters with a robust growth outlook convinced me that the market was missing something in BPY shares even as it was rewarding similarly strong performance in Simon Property Group (SPG) and Boston Properties (BXP).

BPY's Q2

Comparable FFO grew 13% year-over-year, led by 22% year-over-year growth in the office portfolio and steady performance in the retail portfolio. Occupancy in both portfolios remained strong (92.7% in office and 94.2% in retail). In office, leasing spreads were up 10% with comp NOI of 7% led by strong demand for premier properties in downtown New York, Sydney, and Toronto. Meanwhile, in retail, the leasing spreads were an enormous 20% and NOI grew a very robust 4.2% year-over-year. Meanwhile, the opportunistic sector also showed solid performance with 3% FFO growth year-over-year.

BPY also engaged in dispositions of mature assets at significant profits (including their self-storage assets at a 46% gross IRR and 2.6x multiple of capital), yielding proceeds of nearly $2 billion that management can redeploy to further enhance returns for unit holders. Two of the uses mentioned for the capital are unit buybacks and deleveraging. While the latter shows that management is taking its high debt load seriously - a very encouraging sign - the former shows that management also believes its units are considerably undervalued (Brookfield's partnerships seldom buy back shares).

GGP's Q2

GGP saw Q2 comps increase 4.6% year-over-year, FFO/share also grew nearly 3% year-over-year, and occupancy percentage remained very healthy in the mid-90s. These properties continue to have strong demand, with 93% of the year's leasing goal already met.

The future of these properties is even brighter once the Brookfield acquisition is completed. Brookfield plans to use its greater resources and exceptional real estate expertise to reconfigure and redevelop the properties into alternative and mixed-use assets in a highly accretive manner.

Valuation

So, while the ongoing growth and robust performance of the BPY and its soon-to-be-acquired GGP portfolios makes them more attractive than ever, their share price has lagged even as peers have taken off. This leaves the yield and total return proposition too attractive to ignore. Thus far this year, FFO/unit has grown by nearly 6% and the distribution has been raised an aggressive 8.5% (the highest distribution growth rate out of the Brookfield Partnerships). With the acquisition of GGP as well as Forest City (a large diversified property portfolio with a 100 year history of success), management believes it can increase FFO/unit growth to ~10% per year, thereby justifying its decision to aggressively grow the distribution.

If management can even just grow the distribution by 5% annually (the low end of its 5%-8% average annual growth rate) while retaining extra cash to deleverage and/or redevelop its GGP portfolio, the combined yield and growth rate will be well into the double digits, making for highly attractive potential total returns, especially considering that a sizable portion of that income will be from a well-covered distribution. Further confirming the attractiveness of the valuation is that, given the robust organic growth as well as the incoming acquisitions, the forward P/FFO is under 9x vs a historical average P/FFO multiple of ~10x. Additionally, the current yield is 6.4% (as of this writing), which far outstrips the 4%-5% range that its yield is typically bound in (similar to the yields offered by fellow large, growth-oriented blue chip real estate options found in SPG and Realty Income (O)).

If BPY was suffering from underperformance, this would be understandable. However, all of the evidence points toward not only strong recent performance, but growth that should only accelerate moving forward. This is a clear disconnect in a business that holds some of the world's premier properties in some of the greatest cities in the world that companies want to be located in, giving it considerable recession resistance and pricing power.

Investor Takeaway

Initially, BPY's high leverage gave me pause as I considered alternative options within the real estate space. At the time, its yield was not demonstrably better than other blue chip real estate options, and its high leverage ratio and K-1 tax status made me skip it for other options, knowing that I was gaining exposure anyway through my position in BAM. However, after the past couple of months, the rest of the real estate market has taken off while BPY has lagged behind despite posting a very strong Q2 and providing strong growth guidance. Furthermore, with 76% of its debt structured as non-recourse, the leverage isn't as dangerous as it may first appear, especially when taking into account the strong support from BAM (which has significant skin in the game as it owns the majority of BPY's units) and the high quality of the portfolio. As a result, BPY is now my highest conviction pick among publicly-traded real estate investment options.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY, BAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.