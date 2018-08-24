Sprouts Farmers Market: The In-Store Experience Differentiator

But, the value and impact of the in-store experience should not be discounted.

For Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) and other grocers, many believe the next key hurdle is home delivery. Consumers' expectations for convenience, curbside pickup and home delivery are sparking scrambles amongst national chains as well as neighborhood bodegas.

Don't Discount The In-Store Experience

But, for Sprouts specifically, one should not discount the value of the in-store shopping “experience”.

Lightning, thunder, flash flooding - my last trip to Sprouts turned into a diversion from the storm blustering outside. Perhaps it was my lingering that led to discovery. More likely, it is the company's focus on the deli, meat and seafood and bakery sections of the store. Whatever the reason, the trip delivered on experience.

The newly-installed salad bar would have been hard to miss regardless of how much time I intended to spend in the store. It was located in a main aisle just steps from one of the two main doors. Salad bars aren't novel. Within five miles of this particular Sprouts, there's Jason's Deli, Ruby Tuesday and a regional grocer offering expansive salad bars at somewhat comparable prices. My first thought was Sprouts couldn't possibly be able to differentiate itself enough to warrant being a destination for a good salad. Then again, it certainly has access to ingredients that could do just that.

Comparatively, Jason's Deli doesn't have meats to offer on its salad bars other than bacon bits. It does offer protein options on its specialty salads. But, Jason's rounds out its bar with extras such as muffins, granola, seeds and nuts. Ruby Tuesday does have protein options. It also offers a better fruit selection than Jason's. The regional grocer's variety of offerings, overall, outnumbers both Jason's and Ruby Tuesday. Unlike the other two where the consumer is limited only by the size of the container, the regional grocer charges by the pound. This pricing strategy could work both for and against the retailer. A shopper may think twice about piling it on which hinders sales. On the other hand, the retailer doesn't run the risk of shoppers underpaying if they do pile it on.

Sprouts had 45 items on its salad bar. And, the grocer did have distinctive offerings in its tins such as albacore tuna and surimi as protein options. Further, garbanzo beans, hearts of palm and edamame aren't a given find at competitors' bars. Sprouts is also charging by the pound which bodes well for its ability to expand the variety of offerings. Unfortunately, Sprouts does not allow customers to take pictures. So, I respected their policy even though images would have been a perfect addition right about now.

If I had a suggestion at this point for Sprouts, it would be to offer a combo deal on its soup bar and salad bar. It should follow Jason's Deli's lead and discount a 4 ounce cup or 8 ounce bowl of soup with a purchase from the salad bar. With only three soup varieties available on any given day, it may struggle to compete with the dozen or so always available at Jason's. But, the existence of a combo deal could offer some sway in Sprouts' favor.

Certainly, the appearance of a salad bar wasn't exactly a “thunder and lightening” display for a grocer specializing in organic and fresh produce. But, what I stumbled across next could be considered a shocker (pun intended).

In the ready-to-eat cooler, Sprouts was offering multiple varieties of Poke bowls. But, this is not the “poke” I would have expected in this part of the country. This is Oklahoma. I grew up foraging for pokeweed in cow pastures. Had it been earlier in the summer, it wouldn't be surprising to see some version of a regional poke salad (from pokeweed). But this Hawaiian dish? And, the grocer was offering multiple seafood options in these bowls at that.

To Sprouts credit, a Poke bowl is a unique offering. There are but a very few places in this area one can even order a Poke bowl. So, it may be a brilliant move for the grocer. But, then again, knowing Sprouts is keyed on reducing shrink, multiple dishes featuring raw fish seems to be a gamble. After all, the shelf life has to be somewhat short.

At the BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference in May, 2018, the subject of reducing shrink was at hand. Sprouts discussed a major capital investment in the 2018 second quarter.

“This is a big investment year because that's going to pay dividends for many, many years. So as we pointed out on our most recent call, we have, in the second quarter, the biggest amount of investment for the fresh item management program.”

The fresh item management program is not being slammed into every department quickly because Sprouts wants to understand and benefit from the impact. Initial roll-out occurred in the bakery department. Consumers may have noticed that roll-out in newly-installed double-sided self-serve baked good cabinets featuring pastries, rolls and cookies.

“We'll continue to be very pragmatic and roll that slowly over the remaining fresh departments between now and the first quarter -- through the end of the first quarter of next year. That's obviously going to give us scale and efficiency. Clearly, some of the benefits that we'll see starting in 2019, we'll have better in-stock position. So your sales will be improved, you will always be in stock. Shrink is also an important benefit that we would expect to derive from the system. And so, that's the plan. It's going very well, and we look for that to be completed in the first quarter of next year.”

If Poke bowls don't work in Oklahoma, I've every confidence Sprouts will figure it out sooner rather than later. Likewise, I plan to keep an eye on the offerings in the baked goods cabinet as I doubt these offerings will be static.

Remembering Sprouts mentioned its new chef in the second quarter earnings call, I decided to peruse more closely the ready-to-heat and ready-to-cook offerings. I'll admit I'm frugal. I struggle with fairly comparing the price of a ready-to-heat or ready-to-cook meal. Is it a comparable offering to take-out from a nearby restaurant or a frozen dinner? Is it comparable to the cost of the ingredients plus an upcharge for the convenience and time savings? I tend to believe the appropriate comparison is the last but it may well be all three.

The ready-to-cook shrimp scampi and the ready-to-cook bourbon & black pepper beef tips both looked delicious. Source Source

A comparison to a purchase of individual ingredients of the scampi was easy enough to accomplish. Sprouts' ready-to-cook offering was being sold for $7.99 per pound. The package contained shrimp, asparagus, cherry tomatoes and spices. Purchased individually, the cost would have ranged from at least $5.25 to $6.75 per pound, depending on sale prices. Thus, it's probably fair to declare the dish reasonably priced. It's less expensive than a similar dish in a nearby restaurant but more expensive than a frozen option. Then again, it's not been frozen; it's fresh. And, the biggest perk, in this case, is the shrimp were already peeled and deveined.

Stepping into the middle of the store, the fresh produce section, to price the scampi dish ingredients, a shopper's senses are quickly flooded with colors and smells. Sampling new vegetables and fruits has always been encouraged in my family. For example, when I was younger, my uncle grew kohlrabi in his garden. Until Sprouts came along, seeing it on a grocer's shelf was rare and always a treat. I couldn't wait to introduce it to the next generation of our family.

Speaking of gardens and farmers' markets, there's an undeniable appeal for me in discovering what's in season and ripe. In that vein, my next find warranted a purchase. Any Food Network fan knows Bobby Flay favors shishito peppers. He added them just last fall as a new appetizer on the menu at his Las Vegas Mesa Grill. Having never had them, Sprouts' sale price won me over on giving them a try – a decision I do not regret. And, because I was already in a mode of enquiry, it just simply made sense to sample something sweet from that self-serve baked goods display. So, I tried three different cookies!

All in all, I spent longer in the store than I intended but it was still less than half an hour. My primary motivation was to avoid an Oklahoma thunderstorm but the payoff was greater than staying dry.

Here's the takeaway – a positive in-store experience is more likely to elevate a consumer's propensity to order for home delivery. There are many, myself included, who still want to tap the watermelon, smell the cantaloupe and squeeze all sorts of things to make sure they are or aren't squishy as appropriate. But, if push came to shove, I would now trust Sprouts to gather an order. With that in mind, I may even order a ready-to-cook entrée rather than the individual ingredients.

So, while many eyes may be on Sprouts' conversion away from Amazon Prime (AMZN) to Instacart for home delivery and the financial impact of such, appreciation for Sprouts' changes in its brick-and-mortar locations could actually turn out to be the key differentiator.

Second Quarter Results

I'm not the only one exploring Sprouts' stores. Plus, consumers are spending more in stores opened more than a year ago, whether it's through repeat visits or bigger spend in baskets or both. This consumer loyalty to Sprouts is evident in the 2% improvement in comparable store sales in the second quarter. Year-to-date in 2018, comparable store sales have improved 2.3%. This is the twelfth consecutive year of comparable store sales growth, impressive for any retailer but especially impressive for a grocer.

With the addition of seven stores in the quarter, total sales improved 11.6% to $1.32 billion. For the first half of 2018, sales totaled $2.61 billion and profit margin improved 35 basis points to 4.15%. Between tax reform and Sprouts' aggressive share repurchasing, earnings per diluted share for the first six months improved a staggering 32.3% to $0.82.

Sprouts plans to add another ten stores in 2018, in addition to four stores it has already opened in the third quarter. At the midpoint of its guidance, the grocer projects full-year revenue of $5.17 billion. With second quarter reporting, the company narrowed full-year guidance for diluted EPS to a range of $1.24 to $1.28.

The second quarter's geographic expansion saw the grocer cross into just its 17th state. Sprouts also reaffirmed it has 50 approved sites and 35 signed leases in its construction pipeline. Obviously, Sprouts is not through growing and its return on invested capital recently surpassed 16%.

Consideration

Earlier this year, I suspected my investment club would choose to divest our Sprouts investment because it's now equivalent to a square peg in our portfolio as it doesn't pay a dividend. When we invested in the company, we were following a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) strategy. We've since migrated to a DGI (dividend growth investing) model. But, we've yet to divest our shares of SFM and reallocate elsewhere.

With changes taking place in Sprouts' stores that one can see, smell, touch and taste, it is tempting to delay our decision. Many of the changes are concrete and evident.

Yet, another key influence may be more tonal in nature. As already mentioned, as a result of tax reform, Sprouts is actively buying back shares. But, the grocer also decided to use some of the proceeds to invest in its employees or team members. Approximately one-third of its tax reform savings is being directed to wages, benefits and training. The grocer is already experiencing a lower turnover rate.

So, it may be worth holding our position a few more quarters. This allows these technology, people, process and product investments time to trickle through to Sprouts' financial statements. During this time, we'd also expect to see the grocer measuring impact and making adjustments.

Who knows, y'all? During the wait, this Okie may even try a Poke bowl.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SFM.