Post-Earnings Selloff In Facebook Is Providing A Buying Opportunity

When Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reported earnings on July 25, analysts were expecting the company to report earnings per share of $1.72. The company reported actual earnings of $1.74. Analysts expected the company to report revenue of $13.36 billion, and the company reported actual revenue of $13.23 billion. A unique measurement for social media stocks is the daily active users (DAU) statistic. Analysts expected Facebook to report DAUs of 1.49 billion, and the company reported actual DAUs of 1.47 billion.

So, Facebook barely beat on its EPS estimate, barely missed on its revenue estimate, and barely missed on its DAU estimate. Does that sound like the formula that should create a 19% drop in the stock price? While it wasn't all good news, it doesn't seem like it was so bad that it should have created that drastic of a dip in the stock. It seems to me like it was an overreaction by investors.

Yes, Facebook is facing scrutiny and additional regulations both in the U.S. and abroad. But I think the additional scrutiny and the company's efforts to protect users and their information will only make the company stronger going forward.

As far as the earnings report, part of the problem for Facebook is that the expectations were just too high heading into the report. Three key sentiment indicators were all showing optimism toward the stock ahead of the report, and investors had raised the bar.

The sentiment indicators I am referring to are analysts' ratings, the short interest ratio, and the option open interest put/call ratio. Before the earnings report, there were 45 analysts covering the stock. Of those analysts, 41 had the stock rated as a "strong buy" or "buy". Two analysts rated the stock a "hold", and two rated the stock as a "sell". That doesn't leave any room for upgrades, and it leaves plenty of room for downgrades.

The short interest ratio for Facebook was at 1.58 when earnings were released. The number of shares sold short had dropped by over four million shares in the previous month. This left little chance of having a short-covering rally after the earnings report.

The open interest put/call ratio wasn't reflecting as much optimism as the other two indicators, but it certainly wasn't reflecting pessimism either. The ratio was at 0.83 on the earnings date. I normally look at a ratio above 1.0 as reflecting pessimism and readings below 0.6 as a reflection of excessive optimism. So, in the case of Facebook, the put/call ratio was neutral.

This combination of extreme optimism toward Facebook meant the bar had been raised. Simply beating EPS estimates by a few pennies wasn't going to be enough to move the stock higher. The earnings report was going to have to be perfect for the stock to move higher. As we know, the earnings report wasn't perfect and thus, the 19% drop on July 26.

Despite the Disappointing Earnings Report, Facebook is Still Performing Well as a Company

Looking at the fundamentals for Facebook, the company is still performing better than 90% of all publicly traded companies. Personally, I like to look at Investor's Business Daily's EPS rating and SMR ratings to get a quick snapshot of how a company is performing against other publicly traded companies. The EPS rating measures earnings growth in recent quarters and over the past three years. The scores range from 1 to 99 with 99 being the best. Facebook scores a 96 rating.

The SMR rating measures sales growth, profit margin, and return on equity. A composite grade is assigned based on these three measurements, and the grades range from A to E, with A being the best. Facebook's SMR rating is an A.

Looking deeper into the numbers that go into the EPS and SMR ratings, Facebook has experienced average earnings growth of 106% per year over the last three years. The most recent quarter shows growth of 32%. Annual sales have grown by 50% per year over the last three years and grew by 42% last quarter. The company's profit margin is at 50.7%, and the return on equity is at 27.3%.

This is why I said that the fundamentals are still better than 90% of all publicly traded companies, and it is probably more like 95%. Even as the company is facing stronger regulations to protect users, it is still growing at an impressive pace. And the scrutiny and increased regulations will only make the company stronger going forward.

Overzealous Expectations Before Earnings Have Led to an Opportunity

Thanks to the big drop after the earnings report, investors are being presented with a buying opportunity. The fundamentals are still strong, and the sentiment isn't nearly as bullish as it was. And after the decline, the stock isn't overbought anymore.

Looking at the weekly chart, Facebook has been trending higher over the last five years, and the trend can be defined with a trend channel. The channel on the chart below is actually one I drew using a standard error channel - I had to draw it freehand because standard error channels are not available on Stockcharts.com.

You can see that the stock has only touched the lower rail of the channel on a few occasions in the past five years, and the stock isn't too far above the rail at this time. You can also see how the stock is below its 52-week moving average, and that hasn't happened very often in the last five years either.

The biggest reason I think it is a great buying opportunity lies in the stochastic readings. The stock is in oversold territory for only the third time in the last five years, and each of the other two instances were great buying opportunities.

Action To Take

This isn't a short-term buying opportunity where you should expect a 20% gain in a few weeks or anything like that. This is a long-term buying opportunity that I think could produce a 70-80% gain for investors over the next 9-12 months. The combination of strong fundamentals, a decline in optimism, the trend channel, and the oversold reading on the stochastic readings are the drivers behind this trade idea.

Suggested strategy: Buy FB with a maximum entry price of $180. I would set a target of at least $300 over the next 9-12 months. I would suggest a stop loss at the $155 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.