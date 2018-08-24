EOG Demonstrates How It's Done In The Shale Patch (If You Have The Right Acreage)

I have been following EOG Resources (EOG) for many years, due to its uniquely strong track record within the shale patch, known for its ability to produce profits in the past few years, mostly based on the back of a favorable acreage position, mostly within the core of fields such as Eagle Ford, as well as the Permian. I find it to be a good barometer of shale profitability, knowing that if EOG cannot produce profits, most other companies will have a hard time as well. The results we have seen in the latest quarter shows that EOG is able to thrive within the current oil price environment. It not only managed to increase production, increase premium drilling sites, but it also reported yet another quarterly profit, which was a significant percentage of revenue. Based on a combination of these results, it may seem that EOG is well positioned to thrive within the current oil & gas environment, even as its Eagle Ford operations are seemingly on the brink of winding down.

Q2 results shine

In the second quarter of this year, EOG recorded an operating profit of just under $700 million on revenue of $4.24 billion. In the same quarter of last year, it did record an operating profit as well, but only $23 million, which highlights the difference that the higher price of oil makes on its bottom line. Production of crude and condensate increased by about 15%, while natural gas production increased by 11%. NGL production also increased by about 30% compared with last year, making it the biggest gainer by far. This might be a source for longer-term concern if production of liquids shifts more and more towards this lower-priced product, which is something that might be expected if we look at trends in some of the fields that EOG is operating in. Much has been made in the past about production ramp-ups in the shale patch being an impediment to profits, prior to 2014. EOG is showing that it is possible to increase production while still producing some decent profits even though we are far from the favorable oil prices in the $100/barrel range we were seeing back then.

Shift from Eagle Ford taking place successfully

One of the most interesting aspects about EOG and its future outlook has to be its inventory of drilled and undrilled locations.

Source: EOG

Of particular interest is the level of saturation of EOG's Eagle Ford acreage, which currently stands at over 2/3. Furthermore, there is a definite shift from Eastern Eagle Ford acreage to less profitable Western Eagle Ford drilling locations, which are on average inferior, as I pointed out already on many previous occasions. On the other hand, the level of saturation in the Delaware Basin and the Powder River Basin are 30% and 12% respectively. This is in large part the result of EOG establishing itself as one of the best shale drillers, especially in terms of acreage quality early on during the shale boom. Its results in the Eastern Eagle Ford served as a springboard for EOG to go for the acquisition of Yates back in 2016, which helped solidify its position in the Permian, where we now know that profitability prospects look much better compared with Eagle Ford's average prospects.

Pressing the advantage

Just as is the case in a game of chess, where an able player who gains a strategic advantage presses that advantage in order to keep constantly ahead and in order to continue gaining on the opponent, it is the case in the shale patch that those players that ended up with the better acreage in the early going are continuing to press their advantage. This is why for instance Sanchez Energy (SN), which I recently covered continues amassing inferior acreage, having made the Catarina deal in 2014 and then the Comanche deal in 2017, neither of which are showing signs of leading to a great deal of profits, while EOG, which had the better acreage, such as in Karnes County early on, continues to move into superior acreage, even as its more lucrative Eastern Eagle Ford acreage is increasingly becoming saturated.

Source: EOG

As we can see, Eagle Ford still leads in terms of EOG's oil production, as well as planned net completions for this year. But the number of wells still left to be drilled is equivalent to only about 8.5 years at the current pace of drilling. Some people may be tempted to argue that there is ample room for further growth in drilling opportunities on its Eagle Ford acreage, but I should point out that the average well density per square mile is already about six wells per square mile, while the completion of all drilling opportunities identified as still viable will take that average well density up to about nine wells per square mile. I am not sure that it is reasonable to assume a much higher average well saturation rate than that. While there are undoubtedly some parts of Eagle Ford where it will be able to surpass that level of saturation, other parts of the field will most likely see a smaller level than average of ultimate saturation, given geological realities. Some acreage in its Eagle Ford portfolio is most likely not even viable for drilling, therefore I think it is in my view reasonable to assume that there will be no further significant gains in drilling opportunities on its acreage, while expanding through acquisition in the Eagle Ford is most likely out of the question given the limited opportunities remaining for some decent quality acreage.

It will take some years for us to get a clear view of EOG's profitability prospects in its post-Eagle Ford era, which is just a few years away, given that drilling in what has been until recently its main operation is set to start declining. Early indications, based on overall field, as well as EOG's own results within those fields, suggest that it managed to secure enough viable and potentially profitable acreage to not only replace what is likely to be impending production declines in Eagle Ford but to also continue to sustainably increase production for quite some time to come.

Source: EOG

As we can see, based on EOG's own calculation of after-tax return on investment, it is ahead of the industry average in every major field it is invested in. This of course is just a selective measure which might not tell the entire story, but it is nevertheless encouraging. With most of its other acreage still far from being saturated, and seemingly some room to add more premium drilling locations, depending on the price of oil being right, EOG continues to look like a good shale patch bet.

