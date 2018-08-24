Global LNG Dynamics And The Outlook For U.S. Natural Gas

Fortunately growing global demand for LNG will likely absorb any new export capacity in the U.S. built in the next decade.

In this article we will discuss the outlook for the United States (U.S.) and global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industry and by association, the outlook for natural gas prices (NYSE:UNG) in the U.S. as well as the outlook for primary producers (NYSE:XOP) of this increasingly important energy product. A number of new liquefaction plants are scheduled to begin operation over the next 12 to 18 months in the U.S., which could eventually see LNG exports account for roughly 10% of total U.S. demand. Naturally, this leads us to two questions, each of which we will discuss separately.

In the first part of this article we will discuss whether there will be sufficient supply growth (in the U.S.) over the next 12 months in order to meet this expected increase in demand. We will also provide a brief overview of the long-term growth potential for U.S. natural gas production.

In the second part of this article we will focus on the global LNG market and assess whether there is scope for even more LNG export capacity in the U.S. beyond the current build programme. Finally, we will also detail a few thoughts on the potential implications for investors in U.S. E&P companies stemming from the various and more pertinent factors discussed in these two articles.

U.S. LNG exports set to increase sharply over the next 18 months

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) LNG exports averaged 1.94 Bcf/day in 2017 (up from 0.5 Bcf/day in 2016) and capacity has recently reached 3.6 Bcf/day (following the completion of the Cove Point LNG facility). In our view, this suggests that LNG exports should grow by more than 50% in 2018. More notably though is the fact that there is a further 6 Bcf/day of LNG export capacity expected to come online by the end of 2019 as indicated in the chart below.

Source: EIA

If we take 2016 as our base year (weather conditions in the U.S. were more extreme in 2016 hence underlying natural gas demand was higher both for heating and cooling), and add the expected increase in natural gas demand from the above expansion in LNG export capacity and make some basic assumptions, we can get a reasonable estimate of what the average demand for natural gas in 2020 may look like.

Average daily demand for natural gas in the U.S. amounted to roughly 75 Bcf/day in 2016. If we assume that underlying industrial and power generation demand grows by 6% (1.5% per annum) and that Mexican gas exports grow by 50% from 4 Bcf/day to 6.5 Bcf/day (a reasonable assumption given the existing cross-border pipeline capacity), then adding the total expected growth in LNG exports between 2016 and 2020 (9 Bcf/day) we can make a reasonable assumption that demand in 2020 could average roughly 95 Bcf/day.

This represents fairly impressive growth. However, as the chart below shows, production has also been growing fairly impressively, recently averaging just over 82 Bcf/day in the first two weeks of August this year (total supply including Canadian imports is roughly 87 Bcf/day). This is obviously one of the reasons U.S. natural gas prices, despite lower than average storage levels compared to the five-year average, have continued to languish.

Source:EIA

In addition to this, the outlook over the next 24 months for production growth remains quite robust based on the most recent EIA productivity report for July.

Source: EIA, Drilling Productivity Report

As the chart above indicates, the expected monthly growth in production across all shale basins is roughly 1 Bcf/day. Assuming productivity remains unchanged and there is a sufficient increase in the rig count to offset the inevitable increase in legacy decline volumes as overall production grows, it would suggest that total dry gas production could increase by as much as 18 Bcf/day (we are making a very rough assumption that dry gas production is 80% of total or gross wet gas production) over the next 24 months.

This is probably an exaggeration since the rate of change in Appalachia, as an example, reflects a surge in production as producers ramp up to meet demand from new pipeline capacity coming on-stream in the region. Over the past few years there has been significant consolidation in the Marcellus and Utica with the result that most of the economical and “core” acreage is now owned by a handful of companies. These companies are likely to ramp production in a measured fashion and largely aligned with the growth in takeaway capacity out of the region.

Looking at some of the other basins, it also remains unclear whether production out of the Haynesville can continue growing at the same rapid pace. As RBN Energy detail in this article, production from the Haynesville has rebounded from 5.3 Bcf/day in late 2016 to roughly 8 Bcf/day at present. The EIA productivity data taken at face value suggests that the Haynesville could add another 4 Bcf/day by 2020, while RBN’s analysis takes a more sanguine view, estimating output from the basin to reach 11 Bcf/day by 2023.

Source : RBN Energy

Furthermore, one has to remain cognizant of the severe pipeline constraints now evident in the Permian, which could restrain future production growth from this basin as well or at least until the end of next year. At the margin, the Permian basin has been a meaningful contributor in terms of growing overall U.S. gas production.

The EIA productivity report suggests that this basin on its own would contribute around 20% of incremental shale gas production growth over the next 12 months. If we exclude the Permian from our 9 Bcf/day figure for the next 12 months but assume that production will grow by 2 Bcf/day from late 2019 to the end of 2020, we can estimate that total production could grow by around 13 Bcf/day over the next 24 to 28 months.

We have thus also halved the anticipated production growth for the remaining basins for the period between H2 2019 and H2 2020, assuming some normalization in the pace of growth given the high base that is now being set. That would still take total average supply in 2020 to around 100 Bcf/day (we assume net Canadian import volumes remain static in our analysis) and above our estimate of potential demand in 2020.

Nevertheless, this is probably still somewhat optimistic for one primary reason. Firstly, a large component of existing (around 30%) natural gas production is derived from legacy conventional gas reservoirs which are in terminal decline, they are no longer, for the most part, competitive with productive shale basins such as the Marcellus and the Haynesville and certainly not in basins such as the Permian which produce large amounts of associated gas (gas that is produced as a by-product of oil extraction and therefore largely price insensitive).

This legacy source of gas in the U.S. could easily decline by between 2 and 3 Bcf/day over the next two to three years taking our estimated supply figure (average for 2020) to around 98 Bcf/day. This is still above our estimate for demand in 2020 but we can also conclude that there is really not that much difference between these estimates. This suggests that in the context of storage levels that remain below the five-year average, that some of the gloomier predictions for natural gas prices in 2019 are unlikely to materialise without a warmer than normal winter this coming season.

The caveat here is that we are excluding changes in imported Canadian gas from the equation, which recently has been averaging around 5 Bcf/day (net basis). If we assume Canadian imported gas increases in volume going forward, then the market could revert to a surplus earlier than anticipated. A surplus in our analysis is where actual gas storage levels are well above the five-year average, thus not specifically where current supply exceeds current demand. Given the extreme seasonality in natural gas demand this is a more meaningful definition of a “surplus” as it pertains to this market.

On the other hand, there still remains the prospect of a very significant widening in basis differentials between basins such as the Permian and Appalachian basins relative to the U.S. Gulf, given the evolving regional mismatch between supply growth (predominantly in the North East of America) and demand growth (predominantly along the U.S. Gulf Coast). This widening in basis differentials, something we have already seen in the Permian, could equally impact (negatively) the outlook for production growth, as it is likely already doing in the Permian.

We believe there are several ramifications from this dynamic that may be relevant to investors in the Exploration and Production (E&P) industry and which we will discuss in a bit more detail in our next article. However, broadly speaking if a national surplus develops which coincides with a regional mismatch, the prospect of a marked decline in regional natural gas prices in one or more basins is something which cannot be discounted.

What about the longer-term outlook?

As we can see from the chart below (focusing solely on the Marcellus and Utica) there remain very large amounts of economic reserves in the U.S. that can be exploited at price levels around $4 (per MCF) or even lower.

Source: Deloitte analysis, Rystad Energy

This would suggest that provided productivity levels do not deteriorate and producers are able procure more rigs and drill more wells, there is no reason why production growth cannot continue in 2020 and beyond but more importantly at a rate that would eventually exceed the growth in conventional (including LNG exports) domestic demand.

If we use the estimates in the slide below taken from a recent Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) presentation and based in part on data from the EIA, we can get a very broad indication of the potential long-term production levels that could be reached in each of the major shale basins.

Source:Tellurian

If we were to assume that the production levels that each basin is expected to reach by 2025 (in the above slide) represents a “peak level” with the exception of Appalachia where we use a 40 Bcf/day long-term output estimate (as per this Deloitte report cited above) and Haynesville where we use a 11 Bcf/day estimate (RBN estimate), it would imply a long-term peak level of around 103 Bcf/day (assuming a long-term price below $4 per MCF). This estimate also assumes that legacy conventional gas production declines by around 30% (or 7 Bcf/day) over the next 10 years and that the combined output from the Marcellus and Utica basin reaches 40 Bcf/day before the end of the next decade. Assuming Canadian import levels remain static (granted they may not) it would point to a total supply potential of roughly 108 Bcf/day by 2030.

This then implies that there is indeed scope for further capital investment in even more LNG export capacity in addition to the current build programme or targeted export capacity of 9.6 Bcf/day. However, we would point out that the long-term total supply estimate of 108 Bcf/day is not that far above our projected 2020 demand figure of 95 Bcf/day. In fact, assuming baseline consumption demand growth of just under 1.5% per annum from 2020 (keeping Mexican and LNG export volumes flat) onwards, it would imply that a demand figure of 108 Bcf/day could be reached by around 2030 in any event.

Nevertheless, 2030 is a long way away and a decade of surplus gas (let’s not forget about Canadian gas either and the potential for this to grow in volume over the coming decade) leading to sustained low gas prices that keep U.S. LNG exports globally competitive from a pricing perspective will surely entice some investors into committing new investment into a further expansion of U.S. LNG export capacity. But will there be sufficient global demand growth? This is the next important question which we will address in the second part of this article.

Forecasting the long-term demand for natural gas is challenging

Accurately projecting demand growth out over more than a few years for the natural gas market is extremely challenging for several reasons. Firstly, given that a large portion of electricity generated in the U.S. is still supplied by nuclear and coal-fired power plants, there appears to be considerable room for natural gas demand to grow and in excess of the underlying growth rate of the economy. This growth rate could also be exacerbated should the eventual penetration rate of electric vehicles in the next decade exceed expectations (electric vehicles run off electricity not petroleum)

On the other hand, there is also a view that the potential growth in renewable energy will absorb much of the anticipated growth in electricity demand over the next decade. Therefore, it is quite easy depending on one’s assumptions to come up with a wide range of long-term demand estimates for natural gas. Our own view is that we are prepared to take a much more optimistic outlook on long-term natural gas demand. Given the need to reduce carbon emissions as well the apparent complexity and cost involved in building new nuclear plants, we see significant scope for additional natural-gas fired electricity generation capacity looking out over the next two decades (not just in the U.S. but globally).

We are more sanguine on the outlook for renewable energy and in fact believe that the renewable energy industry is in fact experiencing something of a “bubble” which may well burst at some point in the next few years. Although electricity from wind and solar has become more competitive in recent years, as this article from Bloomberg points out, little thought has been given to the unintended side-effects from the mass roll-out of renewable energy.

Without cheap, efficient storage solutions that can be deployed at scale, the intermittency of renewable energy (they only produce electricity when the wind blows or the sun shines) at a macro or grid level means that renewable energy is just not that efficient. Even if wind or solar power is more economical on a standalone basis when compared to traditional sources of electricity, a grid that deploys 10,000 MW of renewable (but intermittent) energy capacity where utilization during some periods can drop to as low as 15%, will still then need to invest in at least 10,000 MW of traditional base-load capacity assuming peak demand during some periods exceeds 9,000 MW.

However, if we think about this logically, it is really a duplication of infrastructure since we could generate the same overall volume of electricity by foregoing the 10,000 MW’s in renewable energy capacity and instead just having 12,000 MW* of gas-fired capacity. At a grid level, one can perhaps make the argument that this duplication in infrastructure costs is worth it if it helps reduce carbon emissions and the potential impact on the climate.

(*If we assume a gas-fired power plant can run at a maximum 75% load factor and peak demand for the grid is 9,000 MW it would require 12,000 MW of installed capacity to meet peak demand.)

However, for legacy utility operators that do not have the luxury of predetermined or fixed tariff rates (as many renewable energy projects do), they are increasingly being forced to shut down or sell electricity at very low prices during periods when electricity output from renewable energy sources rise, while not being able to make up the lost revenues during those periods when electricity output from renewable sources decline.

Therefore, renewable energy is effectively cannibalizing the revenues and hence viability of legacy utility operators. This dynamic if unchecked will obviously limit or lead to a marked reduction in new base-load investment from these same legacy operators. This creates the real risk that as they retire older and less economical power plants (and despite the continued increase in renewable energy capacity), that during periods when electricity output from renewable sources decline, the grid could actually experience a shortfall in electricity and periodic blackouts.

We may be a few years away from this kind of scenario but if it does happen we can be sure that there will be a public backlash against renewable energy and that politicians and regulators will likely act swiftly to address this issue. The long-term winner in this case should be natural gas and natural gas-fired electricity plants since they are by and large the most economical and environmentally friendly source of electricity when compared to coal and nuclear.

Assessing the current state of the Global LNG market

In the first part of this article we discussed whether there would be sufficient supply growth in order to meet the expected increase in demand from these new LNG facilities. Indeed, our conclusion was that this would be the case, although given existing pipeline and processing capacity constraints, the risk of a more severe glut in the natural gas market would probably not emerge until 2020 or later. In the second part of this article we will now focus on the global LNG market and assess whether there is scope for even more LNG export capacity in the U.S. beyond the current build programme.

It is important for any investor in a future LNG project to have considerable confidence that global LNG demand will continue to grow in the coming decade and beyond. This is particularly relevant in the LNG industry given the enormous capital costs associated with building a new LNG liquefaction facility. The total capital cost of a new LNG liquefaction facility with a 3 Bcf/day export capacity can easily exceed $20bn.

Fortunately, global demand for LNG has been growing quite strongly mainly thanks to growing demand from Asia and China in particular. According to the International Association of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers (GIIGNL), total global LNG trade grew by 10% in 2017, reaching 38.2 Bcf/day and will likely exceed 40 Bcf/day this year. Based on existing construction plans, global export capacity is expected to increase by a further 13.5 bcf/day to just over 60 Bcf/day by 2022, providing a runway for global trade volumes to grow to roughly 50 Bcf/day by 2022 (assuming 80% utilization).

Notably, China surpassed South Korea to become the world’s second-largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2017, according to data from IHS Markit and official Chinese government statistics. Chinese imports of LNG averaged 5 Bcf/d in 2017 (or roughly 60% of total imports - the rest coming via pipelines from Russia), exceeded only by Japanese imports of 11 Bcf/d. As outlined in this article, the Chinese government is actively encouraging the use of natural gas as an alternative to reduce air pollution.

China's soaring natural gas output unable to meet demand set loose...

Overall, natural gas imports accounted for 40% of China’s 2017 natural gas supply, and LNG made up more than half of those imports. China has 17 LNG import terminals at 14 ports along its coastline, with a combined regasification capacity of 7.4 Bcf/d.

Following the commissioning of Sinopec’s Tianjin facility in January, China is set to bring two further new LNG import terminals into service in 2018, followed by two more in 2019. The newcomers will increase the country’s complement of LNG receiving terminals to 22.

Source: EIA

Some 60% (roughly 950,000 MW) of China’s existing electricity generation baseload capacity is coal-fired, suggesting plenty of room for natural gas generation capacity to grow and replace at least some of the country’s existing coal-fired power capacity. Although China has also committed to a very large buildout of additional nuclear power capacity, given the enormous capital costs and complexity of these projects, it is very likely that China will still invest in additional natural gas-fired generation capacity.

Very roughly we can say that every additional 10,000 MW of installed natural gas capacity will result in incremental demand of 1 Bcf/day (assumes around 50% to 60% utilization). If only 10% of China’s existing coal-fired generation capacity is replaced by natural gas derived power, China will require another 10 Bcf/day in natural gas, almost double the average amount of LNG imported in 2017. This excludes any estimate for growth in demand from residential users (heating) and other industrial sectors such as the fertilizer industry.

Although China does have ample domestic reserves of natural gas, their extraction at a cost below the global LNG price is proving quite challenging as detailed in this previously cited article. Given the potential for increased demand for LNG in Europe (as a geopolitical hedge from overt dependence on Russian gas and an offset from declining Norwegian production), as well as likely future growth in demand from other Asian countries such as India, the long-term growth trajectory for LNG seems quite secure.

A closer look at the European gas and LNG market

France’s nuclear plants, which have a total installed capacity of 63,000 MW and built for a planned lifespan of 40 years, are ageing. The average plant is more than 30 years old, and 15 of France's 58 reactors are over 35 years old. Nuclear power accounted for 72% of total electricity generated in 2016 and if just 20% of the existing installed capacity was decommissioned and replaced by natural gas, this would add some 1 Bcf/day in additional demand. This excludes any potential for baseline consumption growth in France.

Furthermore, as the chart below indicates, natural gas production in Europe has been steadily declining and is expected to maintain this trend for the foreseeable future. Pipeline and LNG imports now account for 53% of total EU consumption, up from 46% in 2010. This should ensure that Europe’s demand for natural gas imports even in the absence of any intrinsic consumption growth, will increase going forward.

Source : Oxford Analytics

Although imports from Russia following the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline expansion project (2020) could increase by as much as 5 Bcf/day, gas imports from the EU’s other main supplier, Norway, is expected to start declining from around 2022 onwards. As the chart below shows, Norway’s gas output (which supplies 25% of EU gas demand) even under a benign scenario is expected to decline from 2022 onwards.

Source: The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate

A large portion of Norway’s gas output is also produced as a by-product from oil production, which suggests that the benign scenario will almost certainly depend on oil prices remaining sufficiently elevated ($80 +?) over the next ten years to encourage continued investment in Norway's oil and gas industry. Furthermore, the price Norway has received for its gas exports over the past decade has generally been higher than the current (not historical) LNG price, suggesting that Norwegian gas is no longer as competitive as it once was.

This is further compounded by the fact that most of the country’s remaining reserves are now to be found further North and beyond the Arctic Circle (Barents's Sea). As such, it has hard to envision any offshore gas extraction project without associated oil production being economical. As such, the more adverse scenario in fact appears the most likely scenario going forward. In this case, Norway’s gas output could easily decline by 4 to 5 Bcf/day over the next decade and thus largely offsetting the potential increase in gas exports from Russia or the Nord Stream 2 project.

The outlook for LNG demand in India

Regarding India, as the table below indicates, demand for imported LNG could more than triple from roughly 3.5 Bcf/day at present to 13.5 Bcf/day over the next five years, given new facilities under construction and/or announced.

Source: Bloomberg

Are U.S. LNG exports globally competitive?

A robust demand outlook for LNG does not automatically imply a similarly optimistic outlook for U.S. natural gas demand and therefore prices. As we have already detailed, despite the large increase in LNG export capacity expected to come online in 2019, continuing production growth could still lead to an oversupply situation in the next decade, making the investment in additional LNG export quite critical in terms of developing a longer-term bullish thesis.

Secondly, there remain competitors with substantial reserves that could also invest in additional LNG export capacity such as Qatar and Australia. So apart from being assured of security of supply, likely future investors in new LNG export capacity should also be confident that U.S. LNG exports offer a competitive advantage from a cost perspective.

Based on a recent presentation from Tellurian (citing Wood Mckenzie), the total cost per tonne of installed LNG export capacity AS WELL as the production and transport of the gas itself in order to deliver LNG gas for shipping (post-liquefaction) at a price of $3 per MCF is estimated at around $1,500 per tonne. This appears very competitive on a global basis, with only Qatar and Mozambique perhaps able to compete in terms of cost.

Source : Tellurian

Although the shipping costs from the U.S. Gulf to China are slightly higher than the associated costs from Qatar and Australia, they are lower to Europe. Europe’s LNG imports averaged roughly 5 Bcf/day in 2017, which given expected demand growth, points to ample capacity in Europe for a large portion of the first-round of U.S. LNG export facilities now coming on-stream.

Source: Oxford Analytics

Even with the slightly higher shipping costs to Asia from the U.S. Gulf, the prevailing LNG price of $10 (August 2018) per MCF in China and Japan is more than sufficient to generate a favourable netback price assuming a total FOB cost of $3.00 for LNG on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The netback at present would amount to roughly $6 per MCF after shipping costs, which would equate to a payback period of around 4 years based on an upfront capital cost for the liquification infrastructure of roughly $21bn.

What about Russia?

Russia has vast gas reserves and could undoubtedly ramp up its own production and export of gas even further in the next decade, barring any geopolitical considerations. However, as detailed in the chart below, the price Russia receives for its gas in Europe is very similar now to the likely cost (including shipping and regasification) of imported LNG from the U.S. at around $6 per MCF (Assuming $3 MCF Henry Hub pricing and a netback of roughly $1.50 per MCF being the minimum margin required for generating a sufficient ROI).

Source : Oxford Analytics

Furthermore, the price Russia now receives is also not higher than Gazprom’s (the Russian state-owned company that owns most of the country’s exploitable gas reserves) full cycle development cost, as detailed below.

Source : Oxford Analytics

This suggests that any increase in the volume of Russian gas imports in the future earmarked for the European market (which would require additional pipeline capacity) would in turn require a minimum price of at least $6 per MCF. As such, the incentive for European consumers (and perhaps more importantly politicians) to further increase their dependence on Russian gas, is not really that compelling.

When taken together with the geopolitical security and regulatory certainty that the U.S. would provide compared to some competitors such as Russia and Qatar, the U.S. Gulf Coast must rank as the primary destination for new LNG export investment.

What does this mean for U.S. natural gas producers?

On the surface, the construction of additional LNG export capacity helping to absorb any incremental excess supply growth from 2020 onwards must be viewed positively. The analysis in this article also suggests that a price of between $2 and $3 per MCF for U.S. natural gas is sufficiently competitive in order to compete in the global LNG market. Although this is still a low price in the historical context, it is a price level at which a number of producers, especially those that also produce higher valued Natural Gas Liquids ((NGLS)), can make a decent return of capital.

However, one concern we have is the geographic mismatch between the source of supply and demand. As the chart below indicates, a large portion of the U.S.’s natural gas output is now coming from the North East (Marcellus and Utica). As previously indicated, this is also the location of the largest remaining low-cost reserves (in number of production years), and not surprisingly total production from Appalachia is expected to reach 40 bcf/day by 2040.

Source: Tellurian, EIA

This implies that the vast majority of incremental supply growth will emanate from this region, while the overwhelming majority of future demand growth will be emanate from the U.S. Gulf. This obviously implies that significant further capital investment in long-haul pipeline infrastructure will also be needed.

This will raise the delivered cost of natural gas at the U.S. Gulf Coast, possibly undermining the economics of any future LNG projects should global LNG prices decline from present levels. Indeed, there is good reason to believe that if the Nord Stream 2 pipeline (transporting natural gas from Russia to the EU) is completed on schedule in 2020, there may in fact be a temporary glut in the global LNG market for one or two years, before incremental demand growth out of China and India once again absorb the excess export capacity.

Turning back to the regional economics of the U.S. natural gas market as the chart below indicates (also taken from the Tellurian presentation) natural gas producers in Appalachia could face as much as a $1.25 per MCF transportation netback disadvantage relative to producers based in the Haynesville (Northern Louisiana) and $ 0.70 per MCF relative to producers in the Permian and Eagle Ford.

Source: Tellurian, EIA

It is worth noting that much of the takeaway capacity from the Northeast down to the South Central and South Eastern part of the U.S. that has come online over the past year or two has been a function of legacy pipeline reversals (pipelines that used to transport natural gas north from the U.S. Gulf have simply had their directional flow reversed) or an expansion of an existing pipeline. This in essence represents "low hanging fruit" (in terms of capital cost) and it is not immediately clear how much additional pipeline capacity can be made available in this same manner over the next decade.

Based on some regional long-term supply estimates, total natural gas supply from the Anadarko, Permian, Eagle Ford and Haynesville could grow by as much as 10 Bcf/day over the next five years, but this is contingent on sustained oil prices above $60 per barrel as much of this gas will be in the form of associated gas (i.e. derived as a by-product of oil production). Furthermore, most of the conventional legacy production is also found in this area (including offshore Gulf of Mexico), which suggests that with a 5% decline rate, the net incremental increase in gas production from these four basins may in fact end up being far less than 10 Bcf/day.

Assuming net growth in Mexican exports of 2 Bcf/day over the next five years and a further 6 Bcf/day of LNG export demand, then even excluding increased demand from electricity generation and the petrochemical sector in the region, the net supply growth in the region may be insufficient to supply the existing round of LNG export capacity additions, let alone any new greenfield LNG export project without additional supply from the North East or Appalachia.

Conclusion

The prospect of additional LNG export capacity being built in the U.S. over the next few years, helping to absorb any potential renewed supply surplus in the natural gas market which may emerge in the next decade, is undoubtedly a positive for natural gas producers in the United States. It should at a minimum help ensure a long-term equilibrium price of at least $2 to $3 per MCF, probably the minimum incentive price required to ensure continued production growth in key natural gas producing basins such as the Marcellus and the Utica.

However, not all natural gas reserves in the U.S. are created equally. Apart from obvious difference in extraction costs, the geographic location of these reserves could also play a significant role in their relative value. To our mind, if the incentive price for continuing production growth in Appalachia is between $2.50 to $3 MCF, then the long-term equilibrium price for natural gas reserves located closer to the U.S. Gulf (for example the Haynesville) could be as high as $4.50 when accounting for marginal transportation costs.

In fact, one could argue that for the next round of LNG export facilities the integrated “Tellurian” model may be the safest option for investors with regard to the very large upfront capital investment required for a Liquefaction facility of any scale. It would also be vital in order to ensure that globally competitive gas or export LNG (in terms of pricing) can be sustainably delivered for a sufficient number of years to both ensure a return on investment and a reasonable margin of safety should global LNG prices decline from current levels over the next few years. At this stage, given the valuations of certain mid-tier E&P companies with valuable reserves in these “Gulf Coast” shale basins, it is clear the market does not (yet) believe that these assets should receive a premium valuation.

