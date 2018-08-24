Starbucks' Downgrade From Piper Jaffray Makes Sense

Piper Jaffray's downgrade of Starbucks (SBUX) will likely bring great frustration to the bulls, but I for one agree with its sentiment. If anything, I think the firm is being too kind with a price target of $53 a share. The giant coffee king has been struggling with a balancing act that doesn't seem winnable. While Starbucks expands abroad, its domestic market, the United States, is experiencing the stagnation of a matured business that has exasperated its market. I personally think the stock has the potential to fall below $53 and hit the $45-50 range. This isn't the first downgrade the company has had this year. Unfortunately, it probably won't be the last.

Starbucks' U.S. sales continue to plague its quarterly earnings. Despite beating expectations in the third fiscal quarter, Starbucks is still underwhelmed in terms of actual growth rates. Revenues were up 11.5%, but the higher costs that seem to be needed to drive sales gains resulted in a 0.6% decrease in operating income year over year. The $1.038 billion would have resulted in far worse net income had it not been for a lower tax rate. Earnings before income taxes were down 2.4%, but a lower income tax rate allowed Starbucks to save face with a 23.3% increase in net earnings to $852.5 million.

Getting saved by a tax cut isn't exactly the best way to report earnings growth. One has to wonder how long that trick will help if the company's operating income continues to decline. Piper Jaffray's stance on the company's troubles at home is similar to my own concerns. It's all become a balancing act between America's slow numbers and the rapid expansion occurring in Asia. Unfortunately, that Asian market is not nearly big enough yet to offset the troubles occurring at home. Even with Asia up 4.6% in the first three fiscal quarters, the income from there doesn't compare to the income from the Americas (mainly the United States). American operating income fell 6.8% in the third quarter to $908.7 million. China/Asia Pacific income grew 4.6% in that same quarter, but only amounted to a $10.3 million gain. That's not nearly enough to offset the $66.1 million decline domestically. This trend is indicative of the bigger problem.

If investors pay attention to this overall trend in operating income, I think there's more downside ahead. Forecast for the full year has Starbucks making $2.41 per share. If it hits that mark, the stock will be trading at around 22x forward earnings. Since it's only one quarter way, today's pricing is a fairly accurate representation. But without a turnaround in domestic income, I'm worried that valuations don't represent future earnings. Lower taxes have helped drive earnings, but operating income is still declining. If that turns into a trend, the fallout will eventually offset the lower taxes. The current valuations won't be as appealing and the stock will face pressure.

There's mounting competition on the home front from players like Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), as well as small business startups. I agree with Piper Jaffray's analyst that there's no real clear time frame for how the company will combat the issue. Until then, I don't see how Starbucks' stock finds its groove. If domestic growth remains the same, I predict a revision of fiscal 2019 earnings of $2.69. That would definitely affect the stock. It's a time of uncertainty in a market that Starbucks has oversaturated. The fact that its cost of goods sold is outpacing the percentage growth in the revenues tells the story. It's not the time to own this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.