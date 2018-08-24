Intel's 10nm Problems Have Implications Far Beyond What The Market Is Seeing

Intel may at a risk of not only losing market share but may even fall behind AMD in market share - especially in the all important server market.

We show how the move not only makes Intel products less competitive but also show the hidden costs of the schedule slippage.

Intel 10nm problems have gotten a lot of press but we do not believe there is a widespread understanding of the implication of the 10nm process delays.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) investors responded poorly to its Q1 beat, and improvements in Q2 and full year 2018 guidance. While one can never be certain what caused that response, clearly, the market did not like the delays in Intel’s 10nm process. The Company’s own commentary, increased analyst questions on the subject, and the references to Intel’s challenges in social media makes that obvious.

However, in our view, the market’s response to the problem hugely underestimates the scope and impact of the problem. In this article, we address the implications and impacts of this development.

Background

To understand what is involved here, readers need to be aware of several process related dynamics.

Historically, once every two years, Intel has been spearheading a new process technology (image below from Intel Technology Day). This was very consistent until the current 14nm generation which was introduced in 2014 about 3 years after the prior 22nm generation. While that 3 year gap was a slip, Intel was still ahead of the game and had a highly competitive process. To be sure, the 14nm slip was the first clear sign that Intel’s process dominance was in trouble.

As 10nm process slipped, Intel developed interim processes to improve the performance of its chips. These are the 14+ and 14++ processes in the image above.

In spite of the ongoing slippage, until recently, Intel confidently proclaimed that the 10nm will go into high volume manufacturing, or HVM, in 2018. Circumstantial evidence suggested that Intel would not be able to make that deadline, but Intel’s guidance persisted. However, all of that changed during the Q1 call, when 10nm HVM was moved into 2019. This is a 5 year delay between process nodes compared to Intel’s 2 year target. As such, we are skeptical if Intel can even make 10nm work in 2019. The reason for the skepticism is that the language being used by Intel is not very promising.

Intel’s competition, mainly TSMC (NYSE:TSM), did not have the same challenges and is about to commence HVM on its 7nm process in the current quarter. Globalfoundries, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) fab CPU fab partner, is running behind TSMC and is currently not expected to be in HVM with its 7nm process until 2019. It is important to note that, in spite of the naming, the TSMC and GF 7nm processes are considered approximately equivalent to Intel 10nm process.

The bottom line is that, Intel, which used to be about 2 years ahead of competition in process technology, for the first time, is behind TSMC by at least a year if Intel can keep its 2019 HVM commitment. GF seems to have reached parity with Intel.

The way Intel operates, once the Company ramps a new process, it quickly moves all its microprocessors to the leading-edge process. However, for capital efficiency, Intel continues to use its previous generation process to make chipsets. When Intel CPUs are 14nm, its chipsets are on 22nm. While Intel’s new CPUs designed for 10nm process have nowhere to go, the chipsets are continuing their process march. In other words, Intel’s chipsets are now moving to 14nm while the CPUs are also on 14nm. This creates some challenges as we discuss later. When a new process is ramped, it has high defect density (or low yields). The higher the defect density, the more difficult it is to yield a large chip (see image below – yellow dies are defective dies).

Over time, as the process matures and as defect density reduces, the large dies become more manufacturable. What this implies is that larger dies will be difficult to yield or very expensive in the early parts of a process ramp. Due to this the reason, Intel ramps smaller desktop and laptop chips first on a new process instead of large server chips. The implication of this become clear later in the article.

And, finally, CPU designs are done with a particular process in mind. As the process gets delayed, the designs become dated and may no longer be competitive designs. The designs may also need to be tweaked to adjust for any significant changes in the process. The implication of this also becomes clear later in the article.

Competition

AMD has historically lagged Intel in process technology due to the high cost of developing new process technology. As a smaller player, AMD did not have the volumes to justify the leading edge process development and was not able to keep up with Intel. As the fab technology became more burdensome, in 2009, the Company spun off its foundry under the Globalfoundries name. To make GF a viable business, AMD has been contractually obligated to buying its wafers from GF (with certain exceptions including GPUs). Over time, AMD has been renegotiating its agreement with GF to buy itself more room to go to other foundry players. The most recent such contractual revision was made in 2016. Although the terms are largely a secret, AMD paid considerable amount of money to GF to increase AMD’s flexibility. However, AMD did not provide any details on which chips will be fabbed at GF. Given the lack of clarity, investors are assuming status quo and expect that AMD will continue to use GF for its CPUs.

We have considerable doubt that this is the case. As such, our against the grain expectation is that AMD will use TSMC (TSM) for its new Zen2 core CPU. Since the TSMC 7nm process is already in production, AMD would likely have no problem getting respectable yields for its next generation desktop and server chips.

In the event that AMD uses GF for Zen2 core CPUs, then there is a legitimate reason to be concerned about AMD’s ability to ramp on this process until well in to 2019. While it is unclear if AMD would have any process advantage compared to Intel in this scenario, even being on an equivalent node is a huge improvement for AMD by historical standards.

A subtle but key advantage AMD has over Intel is the architectural partitioning of EPYC. Unlike Intel, which uses a large monolithic die for Xeon, AMD uses multiple smaller die for EPYC. Remember that it is much more difficult to yield larger chips during early parts of process ramp. In other words, if GF and Intel processes are at parity, AMD would enjoy the benefit of having substantially better yields than Intel and will likely be able to produce its server chip earlier than Intel.

AMD made a very smart architectural choice by moving to smaller die for EPYC and Threadripper. High end EPYC chips, for example, use 4 small die instead of one large monolithic die like Intel does. Conceptually, if Intel is able to execute on its current schedule, it may be at parity with AMD on desktop/laptop chips but would be behind on the lucrative server chips. The most recent comments from Intel executives indicate that this in fact may be the case.

Intel’s Response

Intel is clearly aware of the challenges discussed above and has been taking several steps.

Intel’s Cannon Lake family of chips, originally slated for 2016 and designed for 10nm, may not become available until late 2019 or even early 2020. Given this chip was designed for 2016 rollout, the underlying architecture will be 4 years old on the day of release. During this time, AMD has releases a substantially superior architecture. It is not only possible, but likely, that Intel has been working behind the scenes to bring its first 10nm chip to being more current, but these changes will be an afterthought. Given the intricacies of product roadmaps, we would not be surprised if Intel skips the Cannon Lake generations and moves directly to Ice Lake family which was previously expected to debut in 2018. Ice Lake is a newer architecture and might be more of a potent threat to AMD. However, there is not much known about this architecture at this point to properly evaluate.

In terms of long term strategy, Intel hired AMD’s ex CPU design lead Jim Keller and ex GPU business lead Raja Koduri. It is highly likely that Intel is taking the same architectural path as AMD. In other words, Intel will be partitioning its CPU and GPU like AMD in such a way that any combination of CPUs and GPUs can be used to build large data center solutions (AMD calls this Heterogenous systems architecture) with small dies.

However, the results of any brand new architecture from Keller and Koduri’s will not be evident until 2020 or later. In the interim, Intel needs a new solution to compete with AMD’s next generation Zen2. Based on the language Intel has been using in the recent past, it appears that Intel will solve the problem by creating multi-chip modules (called EMIB) that can pool together multiple 14nm die to compete with AMD’s 7nm solutions.

Implications

While Intel’s short term and long term strategies are legitimate, the field is now tilted against Intel.

Reading between the lines, the following is the approximate competitive landscape for 2018 through 2020

The product advantage (Red color) in the server products is extremely important for AMD as the multi-generational product advantage acts as a forcing function for many slow-moving OEMs. For one generation of superiority, a conservative OEM could potentially skip AMD and stay with Intel but it is difficult, if not impossible, to ignore AMD when it has a multi-generational product advantage. Due to this reason, we also believe that AMD’s market share will far exceed the historically high 20% to 25% market share AMD had at its peak.

The same dynamic discussed above also applies to the laptop and desktop APU market. At the current time, there is no evidence that Intel has the technology to compete with the Ryzen APU. Until Intel develops such a technology, not only is Intel handicapped with respect to AMD but may also have to use AMD Vega discrete solution as a stop gap.

While no analyst we are aware of has discussed the possibility of AMD gaining more than 50% share in any of the markets, we now believe this is a distinct possibility. Such an event would fundamentally shake up the industry and the market caps of Intel and AMD. The probabilities of an upset go more in AMD’s favor with any further slips in Intel’s 10nm HVM roll-out.

In addition to the long-term problems, Intel also faces significant short-term problems due to 10nm slippage. As we discussed earlier, Intel’s chipsets are starting to use 14nm which creates additional demand for 14nm capacity. Simultaneously, to compete with AMD, Intel has been increasing core counts of its desktop, laptop, and server solutions. This core count increase will put additional pressure on Intel’s capacity, OpEx, and margins.

Furthermore, the 10nm delay also makes it very likely that the Company will face a delay in its 7nm ramp. If so, Intel’s process would become a liability instead of an asset.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.