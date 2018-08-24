Tesla: Why Hype Is Misleading

When it comes to Tesla (TSLA), there often is a lot of hype coming from the company, its CEO, its investors, and its fans. Unfortunately, a lot of times the numbers don't back up the story, and that can be dangerous to those who invest in the stock. On Thursday, the company issued the following tweet, which looked great on the surface, but has a hidden story to it. Unfortunately, it's just another way to distract from what's really going on.

(Source: Tesla Twitter page, seen here)

Now it is nice of the company to modify a Model S to be involved in mobile service repairs. There were a lot of complaints about Tesla trying to advance the world towards sustainable energy, yet going around in dozens of mobile service vans that used plenty of gasoline. A similar situation is at hand with all of the Superchargers that are still waiting to be powered by solar energy, thus keeping consumers heavily reliant on fossil fuels. But the main problem I have with the tweet is the "turns out" part. It looks like the company is giving you new information, but yet this is information recycled from nearly 18 months ago! Take a look at what was said in this March 11th, 2017 Electrek article:

“In service, since more than 80% of our repairs are so minor that they can be done remotely, we are expanding our mobile repair service that allows Tesla to make vehicle repairs at an owner’s home or office.”

It is a good thing that Tesla is investing in service this year with the huge ramp of the Model 3 adding to its global fleet. However, the company is only doing this after major problems have surfaced, with the US and Norway being just two examples of markets where part shortages have led to substantial wait times. Tesla's service/other segment is also running at massive losses currently, which brings me to the biggest problem.

Because of Tesla's terrible financial situation, it has under-invested in areas that are critical to growth, like failing to hit Supercharger growth targets last year. I talked recently about service centers providing a reason to be skeptical, showing the following chart about the number of sales/service centers being added. While the company says most repairs can be done outside of these facilities, those needing to use one are in big trouble.

(Source: Tesla investor letters, seen here)

This isn't just an issue that has cropped up in recent months. Do you remember all of the times over the past couple of years that Tesla has cut its capital expenditures forecast? While management has said it is being more efficient, Tesla just hasn't had the money to spend on critical infrastructure. As I pointed out back in 2016, plans to get to 300 retail/service locations ended up being cut to 265. Now, customers are paying for that lack of investment, and that's despite several billions raised through bond and equity sales that were never supposed to be needed.

But the main reason I'm here today isn't to go on and on about Tesla's service. It's to talk about the danger that continues to exist with shares of this company. It was announced on Thursday that CEO Elon Musk has hired Morgan Stanley in his efforts to take Tesla private. Why does he need help for this major transaction when he originally said that funding was secured and that all that was needed was a shareholder vote? Perhaps it is because he doesn't have the funding secured, and now he is in crisis mode, which is fitting since a crisis communication firm was supposedly hired on Wednesday. Those are real news stories, unlike the repeat of the mobile service news found on some financial pages like below that add to the Tesla hype.

(Source: StreetInsider Tesla news page, premium service, seen here)

So as we got the tweet from Tesla today about mobile service that's supposed to be impressive, please remember that this information isn't new. Would you be as thrilled if Apple (AAPL) posted about how great the iPhone X is? No, because it's been around for almost a year. In fact, Tesla is trying to make a problem area (service) look good, when reports of long wait times and massive parts shortages continue to crop up around the globe. This goes to the heart of the issue with Tesla, that hype can create a very misleading narrative, just like Elon Musk's "funding secured" tweet that seems to be proven more false by the day given all of the outside advisors Tesla is hiring. Investors need to remain very careful, because if one of these SEC investigations pans out or Q3 results fall short of expectations, this stock could plummet quite quickly.

