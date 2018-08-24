Why You Should Ignore The Noise On Super Micro

The stock price is likely to double once filings with the SEC are brought up to date in the near future.

This article is about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq:SMCI) where a temporary situation has created great opportunity.

I often specialize in special situations where a stock is temporarily mispriced below its fundamentals. I have written two articles on SA recently both on stocks that needlessly dropped based on an event. The first was Green Brick Partners (Nasdaq:GRBK) which dropped 25% on a secondary offering, none by the company. That stock is up 12% since June 25th, despite its industry being down. The second was Broadcom (Nasdaq:AVGO) which dropped 17% after announcing an acquisition of CA. The stock is up 2% since July 16th. I continue to hold both.

I believe the Super Micro situation is superior to both.

Background

Super Micro is a manufacturer and distributer of servers and server accessories. According to its last 10-K, it sells to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise IT, big data, high performance computing, and Internet of Things embedded markets. These are mostly higher growth markets. Super Micro was founded in 1993 and is based in San Jose, California. Its CEO, Charles Liang is a co-founder of the company. Two other co-founders also still work for the company. It was taken public in 2007. Most sales are in the U.S.

The Audit

On August 29, 2017, the company reported that its auditors were unable to complete the annual audit. A special audit with an outside independent auditor commenced. Former CFO Howard Hideshima resigned in January, 2018 and was replaced with Kevin Bauer.

The reason for the audit was a transaction originally recorded as revenue during the quarter ended December 31, 2016 was reversed and then recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2017. When the audit committee was made aware of this transaction, it initiated an independent investigation to determine whether there were any similar transactions. The review of these transactions was completed by February, 2018, and no restatement was determined. However, the Board and Audit Committee decided to expand scope to review month end transactions to determine if the timing of revenue recognized was appropriate between the current and following quarter. This is not expected to affect cash, debt or cash flows. Management on the last call stated they believe the audit will be done “in the not to distant future”. They also stated after a year of looking, they have found nothing requiring a restatement. They further noted, they had looked at all the larger transactions and are now looking at smaller ones.

Delisting

The biggest problem with the special audit has been it has caused the company to be unable to file its 10-K and 10-Qs since it started. As a result, Super Micro's appeal ran out on August 24th, 2018 and was actually suspended from the Nasdaq at the start of trading on August 23rd. It has not yet been delisted and Super Micro has filed a new appeal.

The suspension of trading on Nasdaq, and delisting if it happens, will cause some institutional stockholders to sell if they are not allowed to own unlisted stocks. Super Micro is in the Russell 2000 and could be removed. Of their institutional holders, the largest Russell 2000 index holder is iShares at 1.6% of the stock. Based on the 22 million shares traded yesterday, a lot of that selling may already have happened. That was over 40% of the shares outstanding.

Earnings

Meanwhile, revenues and earnings have accelerated, and the balance sheet is strong. Management reported revenues and earnings over the past two years is shown below, including since it stopped its SEC filings.

Source: SEC form 10-Q and 8-K filings.

It must be mentioned is that earnings are significantly understated since the audit started, due to audit cost. In the most recent quarter, the audit cost $15 million. Assuming a 20% tax rate, that is $0.24 per share. Audit costs in the prior three periods were also heavy. Adjusted EPS was $0.77 in the June 2018 quarter. The business is somewhat seasonal, with the just ended quarter being the strongest.

The balance sheet appears to remain strong. While a full balance sheet has not been mentioned, the company has very little net debt, and has paid down its debt over the past year. The last filing, dated June 30, 2017 showed net worth of $800 million, with no intangible assets. Working capital was $714 million. Interest bearing debt was quite low. Debt and cash since then are shown below.

Source: SEC form 10-Q and 8-K filings.

Net debt has declined from $48 million to $22 million over the past year. While that might not seem like much, remember, the company accomplished this while growing revenues around 30% during that period. Growth needs to be funded as it requires more receivables, inventory and fixed assets. Receivables and inventory less accounts payable was $736 million on June 30, 2017. A 30% increase needed for higher sales would be a $220 million draw on cash or increase of debt. The company absorbed all this and reduced net debt. This indicates strong cash flow. In the most recent call, it was mentioned that the cash conversion cycle declined to 82 days from 99 days the prior quarter.

Perceived Issues

The business itself is clearly doing well but the stock is trading about half were it should for the following reasons.

1. Can management can be trusted - There was one other special audit which occurred in 2015. This one went much quicker and dealt with a recognition of income of $10.6 million for warranties that should have been deferred over 4 years. The CFO of record for both special audits is now gone. Generally, when you have fraud or major accounting issues the company is either struggling, management is relatively new or the CFO is over his head. This business is doing very well and management has no need to purposely misstate its earnings. Charles Liang the CEO, has been in that position for over 25 years, since inception. He owns 18.4% of the stock. This means his incentives are more long term than most CEOs. That means less likely to manipulate numbers over a few quarters which is where the audit is looking. Another red flag is a change or several changes in auditors. Deloitte & Touche has been the auditor since Super Micro went public in 2007. Another audit firm KPMG was brought in for the special audit as is customary. The issues being looked at are mostly revenue timing and do not appear to impact cash flow. There is no compelling reason not to trust management based on their performance and the limited scope of the special audit. It is common for special audits like this to go well past a year. I attribute a lot of it to the new CFO imposing discipline on the organization.

2. When will the filings be made - Based on management’s comments, and willingness to appeal the trading suspension, all filings should be made by the end of the year, and probably a lot sooner. They are no longer looking at large transactions and should soon reach a limit as to materiality of what they are looking at.

3. Stock liquidity – A move to the OTC can result in less trading in the stock. However, this stock historically had $5-10 million of trades a day. Even a sharp drop from that would not impact most individual investors. They would still be able to get in and out quickly. It also won’t affect most institutional investors. Many OTC stocks have high volume and Super Micro is too big and too tech to be ignored by investors.

4. Management is Chinese – Well not really. Some of management and the board is Taiwanese. The frauds found in mainland Chinese companies have rarely been found in Taiwanese companies. Half the board and the CFO are non-Chinese American. The Taiwanese management went to American colleges and have been here a long time. Most sales and assets are in the U.S. Most Chinese frauds mostly had assets and sales in China.

Valuation

Super Micro had a market cap of $761 million as of the close of trading August 22, 2018. This is below book value. The last book value published a year ago was $800 million. Based on earnings since then, it should be higher now. It is trading below book, despite no junk such as intangibles on the balance sheet. The company historically traded at about 2x book value. It is also trading at 23% of trailing twelve month revenues. These numbers are way below peers.

The stock was trading at $24 a month ago. Since then earnings and revenues have accelerated well above guidance. Adjusting for seasonality and factoring out audit costs, I believe their earnings run rate is at least $2.25 EPS and growing by at least 20% a year. Generally, a 20% grower gets a PE ratio of over 30. However, the somewhat commodity nature of Super Micro’s servers have historically left it at a PE ratio of 15-20. I say somewhat because their servers are known for using less energy. Using a conservative PE ratio of 15 results in a stock price of $33.75.

The short ratio was very high at 20.8 days on June 30, 2018. Once the filings are made, this stock could have an explosive rally. The upside is over 100% on this stock and can be obtained simply by bringing the filings current with no significant restatements. Meanwhile the strong balance sheet, and price under book limits the downside, even if there are bigger issues found in the audit. Even if there are restatements it is likely the stock will go up as they are unlikely to be large. My investing style boils down to upside potential significantly exceeding downside risk. That is certainly the case here. I recommend a long position with a one year price target of $35.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.