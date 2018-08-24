Baxter: Exit Strategy

Baxter’s major goal at the moment is to grow its sales 4% to 5% annually and increase its operating margin to 18% to 20% by 2020.

Baxter (NYSE: BAX ) continues to be the biggest position of Dan Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point. When I acquired shares of Baxter more than a year ago, they were already trading around its then all-time high, but thanks to the strong performance throughout the year, Baxter has managed to create additional shareholder value that pushed the stock even higher. At the moment, I still own shares of Baxter, but I’m also slowly unwinding my position in the company.

Currently, Baxter products are being sold in more the 100 countries around the globe and its global sales in the previous fiscal year was $10.6 billion. In the recent statement for Q2, the company noted that it had another record quarter, as its earnings per share of $0.77 was higher by 22% on an annual basis and beat the analysts’ estimates by $0.06. In addition, its revenues have increased by 9% Y/Y to $2.84 billion and beat the analysts’ forecast by $10 million, while the net income of $343 million represented an increase of nearly 30% Y/Y.

Renal care business continues to be Baxter’s main performer, as it brings the biggest percentage of revenue among all the other businesses and at the same time has the potential to continue to increase in value in the foreseeable future. During the last few months, Baxter received Health Canada’s approval for its 3-in-1 blood purification set that is being used in the renal replacement therapy (RRT) and launched peritoneal dialysis (PD) platform Kaguya in Japan, which in combination with its other system Sharesource gives doctors an opportunity to track and adjust their patients’ therapy programs.

In the long term, the company plans to grow its global sales by 4% to 5% annually currency-neutral by the end of 2020. It expects its operating margins to be in the range of 18% to 20% and have $2.1 billion in free cash flow. Considering the strong performance in the last few quarters, I think that those goals are achievable if the company manages to improve the efficiency of its smaller businesses, as the renal care and pharmaceuticals businesses shouldn’t have any issues to drive growth on its own.

In order to find out how competitive Baxter is against its rivals, I have decided to compare Baxter to its peers from the industry to find out if its stock is overvalued or not.

Source: Yahoo Finance and gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

From the table, we can see that Baxter's multiples are really close to the industry’s average and median, with its P/E of 43.46x being slightly higher from the median of 42.42x. From this comparison, I’ve come to a conclusion that Baxter is trading relatively close to its fair value and has a small upside due to its policies that are described below.

In order to reward its shareholders, Baxter continues to execute its stock repurchase program, as during the previous year, it acquired more than 9 million of its own shares, worth around $564 million. In addition, the company also pays quarterly dividends of $0.19 per quarter or $0.76 per annum, with a yield of 1.05%, higher from the industry’s average of 0.59%, with a payout ratio of 25.5%.

Source: Dividend.com

As I’ve mentioned at the beginning of the article, Baxter continues to be the biggest position of Third Point hedge fund. I’ve acquired the company’s shares in June last year, when Dan Loeb issued a letter to the shareholders of his fund, where he outlined the major progress that has been made inside Baxter under the supervision of his fund and described a number of catalysts that could create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future.

As it turned out, he was right and Baxter’s shares have been appreciating in value since I bought them a year ago. However, as the comparable table showed, there is not a lot of upside for Baxter shares and I’ve decided to slowly unwind my position, while the stock still trades close to its all-time high. Currently Baxter’s operating margin is 14% and increasing it to at least 18% by the end of 2020 is a realistic goal only if all of its businesses will continue to outperform on a quarterly basis.

Since in Q2, the revenue of its medical delivery business was negative Y/Y and the clinical nutrition business has grown only by 2% Y/Y, it will be challenging to meet its 2020 goals given the current situation. Because of it, I’ve decided to slowly close my position, as I’ve stated above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.