Equus's NAV Rises, An Opportunity For Value Investors

Little known BDC Equus Capital (EQS) is a fund in transition. The company has been trying to escape the umbrella of its BDC designation since early 2014 with little luck. The original plan, to merge with US Gas & Electric, was dashed last year when MVC Capital (MVC) announced they'd received a superior offer for the utility service. Since then there is no word of when, or even if, the next opportunity will arise although management says they are still pursuing that course.

In the meantime, Equus portfolio of investments has seen a notable increase in its NAV, net asset value, that has not resulted in a similar increase to its share price. In fact, as EQS NAV rises shares have been falling to new long-term lows and may move lower. The reason is simple, there is value in EQS portfolio but it's taking a long time for management to unlock it and the market is tired of waiting.

Equus Portfolio Has Value

Over the past 6 months, NAV has risen 2.5% to $3.26 per share as both of the two primary portfolio investments continue to appreciate. The two primary investments, PalletOne Inc and Equus Energy, along with a cash hoard of roughly $9.35 million, represent 91% of total holdings.

The top holding, PalletOne Inc, has seen its value increase more than $2.3 million or 13.65% over the past 6 months alone. The company is the leading manufacturer of internationally accepted shipping pallets in North American, its business is well supported by global economic trends. The company is acquisitive and looking to grow which will further enhance its value over time.

Equus Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary created for the purpose of investing in the oil and gas sector, has also seen a notable increase in its value over the past quarter, six months and year as the price of oil moved higher. Equus Energy Energy owns various working interests in 144 producing and non-producing wells spread across the Texas and Oklahoma oil fields. Over the last quarter, the value of Equus Energy increased $0.75 million to $9.0, a gain of nearly 10%.

The remainder of holdings include a substantial number of shares of MVC Capital tied to the now-defunct merger agreement, an as yet unpaid loan to 5th Element Tracking and a non-functioning subsidiary called Equus Media worth about $200,000.

Of the these MVC is the most valuable at just under $5 million. It is likely these shares will have to be sold or exchanged in order to recoup the 2.112 million shares of EQS delivered to MVC as part of the original merger agreement. Based on current valuations the MVC position is worth slightly more than the offsetting EQS position held by MVC which is a net-positive for EQS shareholders (MVC also pays EQS a dividend in shares). The loan to 5th Element is only worth about $1.1 million and could be written off completely, along with Equus Media, with little long-term impact.

The Opportunity In Equus

The company reported NAV $3.26 in the latest filings which put the stock at a deep discount relative to the portfolio. With shares trading near $2.00 the discount is nearly 39% and quite low even for a beleaguered fund like EQS. A new deal to merge and transform the fund would be a major catalyst for this stock and that is the opportunity here.

The last time management announced a merger deal was in the works the shares traded up on the news and reduced the discount to near 0%. If such a scenario unfolded today gains would be near $1.20 per share or roughly 60% upside from today's share prices.

The fund's managers are still looking for a merger opportunity and, if none is found, there is always liquidation. In the event of liquidation, shareholders could expect to see the discount to NAV shrink considerably before the final transactions are made.

I wouldn't call Equus Capital a good investment but I would call it a good opportunity for value investors willing to take a little risk. The portfolio has value, all we need is for management to unlock it and that will come with a merger/reorganization or liquidation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.