EOG Resources - Second Quarter EarningsResults Analysis

pimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2016/8/11/12290461-1470943987543666.png" width="536" //ppsubImage: EOG rig/sub/ph3Investment Thesis:/h3pEOG Resources (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/EOG"EOG/a) is one of the strongest top-tier US shale plays. It is similar in many ways to Occidental Petroleum (a href="https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/OXY"OXY/a), which is the leader in the Permian. For the ones who want to read my second quarter analysis about Occidental Petroleum, a href="https://seekingalpha.com/article/4201243-occidental-petroleum-second-quarter-earnings-results-analysis"please click here./a/ppMost of the EOG Resources' oil equivalent production is generated from the USA as the graph below is showing. Total production was a record of 702.2K Boep/d in 2Q'18, and the USA alone represented 91.8% of the total output./ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/12290461-15349822006691875_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/12290461-15349822006691875.png" //a/ppWilliam R. Thomas, chairman, and CEO said in the a href="https://seekingalpha.com/article/4194438-eog-resources-eog-q2-2018-results-earnings-call-transcript?part=single"conference call:/a/pblockquotepOur production growth in 2018 is a result of investing in high-return premium drilling across nine plays in six different basins. Year to date, almost every one of our operational areas grew production and did so while maintaining efficiencies and producing premium returns. With the addition of the Mowry and Niobrara in the Powder River Basin, we now have 11 plays to develop and fuel the company's future./p/blockquotepThe company presents a rock-solid balance sheet with a tremendous domestic growth potential, which creates an ideal opportunity for the long-term. However, it is true only if the stock prices span- and natural gas price to some extent span- continues to stay solidly above $65 a barrel which seems to be possible./ppNow, it comes down to stock valuation, and the situation for investors starts to be a lot trickier. Yes, the company is doing fantastic, and growth is impressive but is it more room to profit, from an investor's perspective, or the stock has reached a quot;fairquot; valuation and will stagnate from here?/ppI think the market got it and had already factored in the growth potential. In short, I believe the stock will not go much higher and will be more likely to turn flat or even slowly weaken as oil prices will settle a little lower and revenues will stabilize. The celebration is mostly over, and any hiccup will switch to a sell-off./ppfigure class="sa-widget sa-ycharts" data-id="null" data-name="null"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/23/saupload_6cddfcc0833e35ec8ad7a7167d6b1212.png" class="sa-ycharts-img" alt="Chart" /a href="http://ycharts.com/companies/EOG"EOG/a data by a href="http://ycharts.com"YCharts/a/figure/ppTherefore, the only strategy that should make sense is to trade the stock while holding a good position long-term. I do not mean trading necessarily your entire position, but a significant portion would be appropriate, in my opinion./ppThe increase in quarterly dividend this quarter to $0.22 per share is good news and helps of course, but it will not change the facts. The business model is healthy, safe, and very efficient. It is solely a timing issue at the moment./ppstrongWhere can we find EOG business strength?/strong/pulliThe company is primarily producing oil and gas from the USA or 91.8% of the total output for 2Q'18./li/ultablecolgroupcolcolcolcolcol/colgrouptrtdProduction per Region in K Boe/d/tdtd2Q'18/tdtd1Q'18/tdtd4Q'17/tdtd3Q'17/tdtd2Q'17/tdtd1Q'17/td/trtrtdUnited States of America/tdtd644.4/tdtd602.5/tdtd605.6/tdtd539.2/tdtd545.6/tdtd512.6/td/trtrtdTrinidad/tdtd47.8/tdtd49.8/tdtd51.0/tdtd54.6/tdtd54.1/tdtd55.2/td/trtrtdOther International/tdtd10.0/tdtd7.6/tdtd5.4/tdtd4.3/tdtd4.2/tdtd5.9/td/trtrtdTOTAL/tdtd702.2/tdtd659.9/tdtd662.0/tdtd598.1/tdtd603.9/tdtd573.7/td/tr/tableulliThe company is constantly growing its reserves and its US premium asset locations. On August 6, 2018, we a href="http://www.naturalgasintel.com/articles/115331-eog-resources-ups-the-ante-in-wyoming-prb"learned/a that the company quot;went all in on parts of the Powder River Basin in Wyoming to exploit the Mowry and Niobrara formations, with the PRB now its third-largest asset.quot; It is an addition of 1.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent this quarter./liliEOG is turning cash flow positive at $60+ per barrel and is resuming dividend growth by increasing dividend to $0.88 annually or ~0.7% yield. Unfortunately, it is still far from adequate, and hopefully, EOG will reach a more decent dividend with a 3-4% yield minimum. The question is when especially considering a need for a large sustaining CapEx?/liliEOG's diverse multi-basin portfolio./li/ulpWilliam R. Thomas said on the conference call:/pblockquotep[O]ur second quarter production results demonstrate our ability to consistently execute and deliver strong double-digit oil growth through our decentralized organization and multi-play asset base. EOG's ability to organically generate new prospects coupled with our proven ability to execute on our premium drilling program demonstrates that EOG is a high-return growth machine with the ability to sustainably generate long-term shareholder value./p/blockquoteh3Quick Presentation/h3pThe shale oil revolution has dramatically and positively affected the U.S. oil and gas production. EOG and other producers in this sector unlocked the hydrocarbons trapped in these tight rock formations using new techniques and at a low cost, which allowed them to produce a tremendous new fuel output./ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/23/12290461-15350201654115887_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/23/12290461-15350201654115887.png" //a/ppa href="http://investors.eogresources.com/Cache/1001240792.PDF?O=PDFamp;T=amp;Y=amp;D=amp;FID=1001240792amp;iid=4075407"EOG Presentation 2Q18/a/ppTexas is the No. 1 oil producer in the USA and home to the Permian and Eagle Ford shale reservoirs, some of the more robust basins in the Lower 48, where the company is actively present. As Ezra Yacob said in the conference call:/pblockquotepThis quarter we updated our premium inventory for our two largest oil assets, the Eagle Ford and the Delaware Basin, adding 520 net premium locations, primarily as the result of efficiency gains as well as productivity improvements. We added 145 net premium locations to the Eagle Ford. And in the Delaware Basin, we identified an additional 375 net locations across our four plays./ppThe last major update to premium inventory for these assets was in early 2017. We have since drilled more than 500 net wells between the two basins, 270 in the Eagle Ford and 250 in the Delaware Basin. These two workhorse assets made up 73% of our oil production last year and 58% of our total production. With this update to premium locations, we effectively replaced the inventory we've drilled over the last spanyear and a half/p/blockquotepImportantly, 85% of EOG's oil production in the Eagle Ford basin flows through EOG-owned gathering systems, and all of the company oil from the Eagle Ford receives LLS prices, which averaged a premium of $3 to WTI during the second quarter./ppFurthermore, EOG's Delaware Basin oil and natural gas production will have minimal exposure to in-basin pricing. Only 25% of the company's crude in-basin output depends on the Midland pricing. It translates to less than 10% exposure for EOG's total U.S. oil production./ppFinally, the Permian's drilled but uncompleted wells a href="https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/drilling/#tabs-summary-3"tally/a hit a record in July 2018 of 3,470, with the Eagle Ford's reaching 1,512 alone./ppfigure class="sa-widget sa-ycharts" data-id="null" data-name="null"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/23/saupload_66e712fda85423509940477a7305bb0e.png" class="sa-ycharts-img" alt="Chart" /a href="http://ycharts.com/indicators/crude_oil_spot_price"WTI Crude Oil Spot Price/a data by a href="http://ycharts.com"YCharts/a/figure/ph3EOG Resources - Balance Sheet 2Q'18: The Raw Numbers/h3tablecolgroupcolcolcolcolcolcolcolcolcolcolcolcolcol/colgrouptrtdstrongEOG Resources/strong/tdtdstrong1Q'15/strong/tdtdstrong2Q'15/strong/tdtdstrong3Q'15/strong/tdtdstrong4Q'15/strong/tdtdstrong1Q'16/strong/tdtdstrong2Q'16/strong/tdtdstrong3Q'16/strong/tdtdstrong4Q'16/strong/tdtdstrong1Q'17/strong/tdtdstrong2Q'17/strong/tdtdstrong3Q'17/strong/tdtdstrong4Q'17/strong/tdtdstrong1Q'18/strong/tdtdstrong2Q'18/strong/td/trtrtdTotal Revenues in $ Billion/tdtd2.319/tdtd2.470/tdtd2.172/tdtd1.797/tdtd1.354/tdtd1.776/tdtd2.119/tdtd2.402/tdtd2.611/tdtd2.612/tdtd2.645/tdtd3.340/tdtd3.681/tdtd4.238/td/trtrtdNet Income in $ Million/tdtdminus;170/tdtd5/tdtdminus;4,076/tdtdminus;284/tdtdminus;472/tdtdminus;293/tdtdminus;190/tdtdminus;142/tdtd29/tdtd23/tdtd101/tdtd2,431/tdtd639/tdtd697/td/trtrtdEBITDA $ Million/tdtd740/tdtd958/tdtdminus;5,501/tdtd442/tdtd286/tdtd553/tdtd706/tdtd706/tdtd927/tdtd998/tdtd1,061/tdtd1,367/tdtd1,624/tdtd1,805/td/trtrtdProfit margin % (0 if loss)/tdtd0/tdtd0.2%/tdtd0/tdtd0/tdtd0/tdtd0/tdtd0/tdtd0/tdtd1.1%/tdtd0.9%/tdtd3.8%/tdtd72.8%/tdtd17.3%/tdtd23.5%/td/trtrtdEPS diluted in $/share/tdtd0.04/tdtd0.05/tdtdminus;0.24/tdtdminus;0.35/tdtdminus;0.53/tdtdminus;0.86/tdtdminus;0.52/tdtdminus;7.47/tdtd0.01/tdtdminus;0.31/tdtd0.17/tdtd4.20/tdtd1.10/tdtd1.20/td/trtrtdOperating cash flow in $ Million/tdtd961/tdtd887/tdtd1,131/tdtd616/tdtd292/tdtd503/tdtd760/tdtd805/tdtd898/tdtd1,078/tdtd961/tdtd1,328/tdtd1,552/tdtd1,942/td/trtrtdCapital Expenditure in $ Million/tdtd1,546/tdtd1,268/tdtd1,357/tdtd843/tdtd573/tdtd615/tdtd654/tdtd741/tdtd947/tdtd1,027/tdtd1,094/tdtd1,057/tdtd1,451/tdtd1,684/td/trtrtdFree Cash Flow in $ Million/tdtdminus;585.1/tdtdminus;380.5/tdtdminus;225.5/tdtdminus;227.0/tdtdminus;281.6/tdtdminus;111.8/tdtd105.8/tdtd63.8/tdtdminus;48.5/tdtd51.5/tdtdminus;132.7/tdtd270.9/tdtd111.0/tdtd257.7/td/trtrtdCash and cash equivalent $ Billion/tdtd2.13/tdtd1.37/tdtd0.74/tdtd0.72/tdtd0.67/tdtd0.78/tdtd1.05/tdtd1.60/tdtd1.55/tdtd1.65/tdtd0.85/tdtd0.83/tdtd0.82/tdtd1.01/td/trtrtdLong term Debt in $ Billion/tdtd6.90/tdtd6.40/tdtd6.43/tdtd6.66/tdtd6.99/tdtd6.99/tdtd6.99/tdtd6.99/tdtd6.99/tdtd6.99/tdtd6.39/tdtd6.39/tdtd6.43/tdtd6.44/td/trtrtdDividend per share in $/tdtd0.1675/tdtd0.1675/tdtd0.1675/tdtd0.1675/tdtd0.1675/tdtd0.1675/tdtd0.1675/tdtd0.1675/tdtd0.1675/tdtd0.1675/tdtd0.1675/tdtd0.1675/tdtd0.185/tdtd0.22/td/trtrtdShares outstanding (diluted) in Million/tdtd545.0/tdtd549.7/tdtd545.9/tdtd546.4/tdtd546.7/tdtd547.3/tdtd547.8/tdtd571.7/tdtd578.6/tdtd578.6/tdtd578.7/tdtd579.4/tdtd579.7/tdtd580.4/td/tr/tablepSource: a href="http://investors.eogresources.com/file/Index?KeyFile=394491265"EOG Resources filings/a and Morningstar/ph3strongTrends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production/strong/h3pstrong1 - Revenues and other/strong a href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/12290461-15349803793277109_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/12290461-15349803793277109.png" //a EOG's second-quarter 2018 profit was $696.7 million, far above the $23.1 million earned a year ago, as its premium drilling strategy and technical advances grew production across its North American assets. Revenues and other were $4.238 billion from $3.681 billion in 1Q'18./ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/23/12290461-15350249545055933_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/23/12290461-15350249545055933.png" //a/ppstrong2 - Free cash flow/strong/ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/12290461-1534980652346322_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/12290461-1534980652346322.png" //a Free cash flow for EOG is $506.9 million on a yearly basis. EOG's free cash flow for the quarter was $257.7 million./ppFree cash flow is an essential financial component when looking at a long-term investment. EOG produced steady cash flow in the second quarter and continues to deliver free cash flow as oil prices keep trading around $70 a barrel. Dividend payoff on a yearly basis is now $491 million which suggest that the company should increase the dividend substantially in the future./ppEOG passes the FCF test./ppstrong3 - Oil-equivalent production and others/strong/ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/12290461-15349812422258596_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/12290461-15349812422258596.png" //a/ppThe second-quarter 2018 results benefited from increased production and higher oil and gas price realizations. Total production was 702.2K Boep/d, up 16.3% from last year./ppEOG relies heavily on the crude oil and condensate, which represent 80.2% of the total revenues earned from production./ppimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/12290461-15349835538332074.png" width="325" height="263" //ppLloyd W. Helms, COO, said in the conference call:/pblockquotepWe are maintaining our full-year capital guidance of $5.4 billion to $5.8 billion, growing oil production 18%, growing total production 16%, reducing well cost 5%, reducing debt, producing free cash flow, and most importantly, delivering double-digit return on capital employed./p/blockquotepstrong4 - Net debt and cash/strong/ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/12290461-1534980919676189_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/12290461-1534980919676189.png" //a/ppNet debt is now $5.553 billion or 1.7% higher than a year ago./ppOn June 30, 2018, EOG's total debt outstanding was $6.387 billion (per filing) with a ROCE of 4.2%./ppNet debt-to-EBITDA is 1, which means that the debt can be paid off in a little over a year based on $5.556 billion (quot;TTMquot;) in 2Q'18. It is quite impressive./ppstrong5 - 2018 Outlook/strong/ppCapital expenditures for 2018 are expected in a range of strong$5.4 billion to $5.8 billion/strong, including production facilities and gathering, processing and other expenses, excluding acquisitions./ppAs I said the preceding quarter, it is a significant increase from 2017 which was strong$4.125 billio/strongstrongn/strong (according to Morningstar). The company confirmed the range in 2Q'18 and emphasized that the company quot;still expect to spend within the guided capital expenditure range, although most likely above the midpoint.quot;/ppstrong6 - Technical analysis/strong/ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/23/saupload_chart_1.ashx" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/23/saupload_chart_1_thumb1.ashx" //a EOG is forming an ascending broadening triangle pattern with line support at $115 (slight buying potential) and line resistance at $132 (I recommend a sell at this level - Potentially about 65% of your holding)./ppThe ascending broadening triangle patterns are slightly bearish patterns with about 52% chance for a decisive breakout on the downside. If the negative breakout occurs, the next long-term support will be $100 (buying recommended)./ppAs I explained in my investment thesis, I believe EOG is fairly valued now. Oil prices are paramount and will primarily affect the stock./ppemAuthor's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the quot;Likequot; button below as a vote of support. Thanks!/em/p

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.