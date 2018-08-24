Novavax: Burning Candle At Both Ends

As Novavax (NVAX) continues to make progress towards multiple vaccine approvals in the next couple of years, the stock isn't gaining any traction. The company finally mentioned finding a potential partner as the cash burn remains relentless. The biotech stock only gets interesting under this scenario.

Program Updates

Anybody following my previous research knows that my biggest complaint about Novavax is that the company has historically shifted both drug priorities and deadlines. The end result is a lot of promise and no actual results.

The small biotech continues to see promising trial data from both the ResVax and NanoFlu programs. During last quarter, the Prepare trial reached the enrollment goals and now all the involved babies have been born starting the clock on the 180 days needed to observe the trial's results. As well, NanoFlu is moving forward towards Phase 2 trials. A couple of promising vaccines for a stock with a market value only around $500 million.

The ResVax met primary end point targets in initial data review by a 3rd party statistician. The data provides Novavax with confidence that the RSV vaccine provides the first one in the sector to ever have positive Phase 3 data.

The key to shareholders is that the timelines for both programs didn't slip in the last few months. This slide from the recent presentation still has the same dates as back in April. The company now actually expects the interim analysis next Q1 to be the final analysis allowing for the BLA filing by at least Q1'20.

The company might actually be on track to meet or beat my previous time frame for the ResVax vaccine to reach patients by 2021. The issue with the stock and the reason investors remain so cautious is the difficulty of getting an RSV vaccine approved and the history of Novavax flipping vaccine focuses. Back a few years ago, the pipeline was more focused on the RSV F vaccine for older adults that failed a Phase 3 trial and a Zika and/or Ebola vaccine. Of course, the focus now is on ResVax and NanoFlu with limited discussion of the RSV F vaccine for older adults that has a larger target market.

The point being that the vaccine promises are big, but the past failures and cash burn are holding the stock down. With the stock around $1.30, the market basically thinks Novavax is going to burn cash and possibly never get either of these vaccines approved.

Burning Away

Considering the promise of ResVax to serve an unmet medical need in infants and the other RSV vaccine categories like older adults, one has to wonder why Novavax has aggressively targeted additional vaccine categories at a high cost. RSV for infants requires thousands of hospitalizations and ER visits that have a high cost to the medical system. The company estimates the revenue potential is ~$1.5 billion for this vaccine alone. Both the older adults and pediatrics vaccines target much larger markets. The combined groups are 20x larger than the targeted U.S. population for infants.

Though most biotechs have reduced risk from having a strong pipeline, Novavax shareholders aren't seeing the benefits due to the large and never-ending cash burn. In the last quarter, the small biotech burned about $40.0 million in cash from operations. The operating loss was nearly $42.0 million while the company still claimed $10.8 million in revenues from the Gates Foundation. Part of the issue going into 2019 is that the $89 million in vaccine development funding from the foundation will come to an end. Novavax just received the last major payment in the amount of $15 million only leaving $6 million in additional funding.

The big problem is that the stock valuation is around $500 million causing the company to aggressively raise cash at rather cheap levels considering the promises for both vaccines. Again, causing massive shareholder disgust when pursuing the influenza vaccine without having the cash or market value to allow for easy to access to funds. Note that Novavax regularly traded above $5 back in the period from 2014 to 2016. The management team made the brilliant move to raise funds at multi-year lows including the roughly 35 million share offering in April at only $1.65 per share.

Due to raising the share count by nearly 50% to over 375 million shares outstanding over the last 20 months, the stock hasn't gotten a bid since the failure of the RSV vaccine in older adults back in 2016.

What the company needed was to find a partner for one of the programs in order to avoid the dilutive effect of moving forward on multiple fronts. The company made some promising statements regarding finally finding a partner to fund the multiple trials. Per CEO Stanley Erck on the Q2 earnings call:

We recognize that we could also benefit from larger partners to fully access global market opportunities with the world's first RSV vaccine and a differentiated first-in-class influenza vaccine, one or more partners can help us leverage their current infrastructure and accelerate the process of setting up global manufacturing, distribution, sales, and marketing. The vaccine industry is comprised of a small number of large players who we know well, and we continue to evaluate partnering opportunities that may provide benefit to each program.

Novavax ended June with $178 million of cash on the balance sheet. At the current burn rate and with two big trials in the works, one can easily see that the cash balance dips below $100 million by the end of the year. In order to show value in these vaccine programs, the company needs to monetize one of the programs based on the perceived value of the vaccine that should far outweigh the current value of the stock in an offering. If not, the small biotech will continue diluting shareholders while the stock hardly trades above $1.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that risks remain high with Novavax. Outside of obtaining a partner to offload the costs of dual programs, investors face more dilution in 2019. Further, the Gates Foundation funding is coming to an end that will require Novavax to reduce spending as the Prepare trial comes to an end or face even larger cash burn rates next year. The problem here is that management has never shown an ability to stay focused when attractive funding isn't available. Stay on the sidelines here until a partner arrives to off the load the extraordinary costs of running multiple trials.

