Boeing To Cut 737 Production For Lack Of Engines While Airbus Expands

Leap Engine production in 2018 is projected to be 1050 units and these are behind schedule by 4 to 5 weeks and split with Airbus.

Boeing has kept 737 deliveries up by building the old model with old engines. The new 737 Max, using the Leap engine, was one third of the 2018 production. Now,.

Boeing (BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), and CFM, the Leap manufacturer, have a joint venture 50% owned by GE (GE). All have stated that the delivery problems will be fixed by year-end. They have promised this before and failed. Leap production is currently 4 to 5 weeks behind schedule. Boeing now has forty 737’s parked without engines. However, even if it were on schedule, Boeing is running out of orders for the previous model that uses older engines. It will have to cut 737 production for lack of engines. Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing CEO, assured investors that engine supply situation was under control. Boeing has not announced how they will address the issue except for early retiring the head of the 737.The unexpected loss of revenue makes Boeing a sell. Investors should act before this problem becomes publicly known.

July Year to Date 737 and 320 deliveries

Boeing delivered 298 aircraft, one third of them the MAX version with the Leap engine. Boeing has kept deliveries up by working down the backlog of orders for older models. Only 200 orders for older models remain. The backlog is 95% MAX. The current volume of 28 older models per month rate has 7 months production. Then it would have to go 52 per month. However, that would require more than 100 percent of Leap production, which it shares with Airbus.

Airbus 320 deliveries are 50% new engine design. Deliveries with new engines are 54 units above the 737 deliveries. The 320 uses either the Leap or the Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan (GTF) so they have a larger supply of the more efficient engines. The 737 has a lower clearance under the wing so it cannot use the GTF. The Boeing version of the Leap, the B-1, has a smaller fan diameter than the Airbus A-1 version. Airbus is also running out of orders for models using the older engines. It has 250 orders using old engines. Pratt and Whitney’s parent, United Technology (UTX), told analysts that capex at Pratt Whitney will drop next year after this year’s surge to expand GTF capacity.

Leap production is around 1050 but very back end loaded so that if they pulled off the 1050 engines, some would be delivered in January. The 1050 engines include spares and C-1 engines to support a Chinese airliner flight test and start up.

Boeing has about 40 planes parked at the 737 plant in Renton Washington. If Boeing were to put engines on the parked planes and resume production at the 52 a month rate, and build out the old engine model at 20 per month, they would use 350 engines-which they are unlikely to get. Under that scenario, Boeing would only have 100 older models in backlog so almost all of the 2019 production would require Leap engines.

2019 Production Options

The following table illustrates the damage to Boeing of engine shortages compared to Airbus’s advantage of a second source.

Under the case where both companies desire to produce 52 per month and the Leap engines are split 50% to each, Boeing is limited to 39 planes per month,13 less than the current product rate. Airbus produces at 52 with the addition of GTF 323 units. If airbus goes up to 59 units per month, they would need 491 GTF engines. This illustrates the problem Boeing faces.

In the real world, CFM may not achieve the 1850 it committed to provide in 2019 until sometime in 2020. The GTF has 40% of the 320 orders so they will probably produce more than 500 engines for the BA320. If 1850 Leap units are built, Boeing will have more engines available to produce the Max.

Building jet engines is tough. One of the Japanese rules to manufacture is do not use a process that is close to the tolerance you need. Jet engines are always on the edge and they pay the price for it. It is very difficult to speed up production with component quality problems. Therefore, while production schedules for new engines are unreliable, the volume will grow and quality improves but not on the desired schedule. The GE plan, led by Kevin McAllister, a hard charging GE executive, to limit P&W’s share with 70% discount rather than the customary 50% meant the some activities that could have increased production were not done. This is now the problem for the president of Boeing Commercial Aircraft –the same Kevin McAllister.

Conclusion

For Boeing Max production to be unconstrained by Leap availability will take two or three years, the highly automated Renton plant would be run inefficiently. Few good options exist given the time required to build new facilities. The landing gear could be raised to accept other engines but design changes and certification are time consuming. To do something like that required an earlier recognition of the problem. Boeing is strong and this problem will be resolved in a few years. Nevertheless, it is sufficient to lower the stock price so Boeing is a sell.

