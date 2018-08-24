PagSeguro Disrupting A Large, Previously Untapped Market

Although PagSeguro's risks are well above average, there could be an attractive long-term opportunity here if Brazil's economy gets back on track.

Fintech has been good to investors recently, with the markets prizing highly leverageable “toll-taker” models that can earn small, high-profit bits of revenue off of repeated transactions. One of the classic examples of this model is the merchant acquirer (think companies like Global Payments (GPN)), and PagSeguro (PAGS) is bringing a new and disruptive acquiring model to the small business market in Brazil.

No brief article can completely capture or summarize the risks of a company, so please do your own careful due diligence. In addition to the risk that comes with competing with the likes of Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY), Itau Unibanco’s (NYSE:ITUB) acquiring operations, newer entrants like SumUp, MercadoLibre’s (MELI) Mercado Pago, and now PayPal (PYPL), there are significant regulatory risks, operating/execution risks, and macroeconomic risks.

All of that said, this is an interesting growth story, as PagSeguro has already carved out good initial market share in the “micro-merchant” niche and stands to benefit not only from ongoing merchant acquisition, but increasing transaction volume and value. Fintech valuation has often tended to exist in its own world, but PagSeguro’s growth potential could make it worth a look from aggressive investors who can accept the above-average risks.

To Get Big, Go Small

Although Brazil is a pretty “well-banked” country by Latin American and emerging market standards, card usage is still relatively limited, with only about one-third of household spending paid for by card, and only about half of that with credit cards. A significant limiting factor has been the fact that less than half of Brazilian merchants accepted cards, and that percentage shrinks considerably as you down the scale of business size.

One of the major impediments to wider card acceptance has been cost. Cielo, the previously dominant incumbent, has historically operated a model where it rents the point of sale (or POS) terminal to the merchant at a lucrative price and then charges additional transaction-related fees on top of that. With Cielo historically charging R$150/month or more in POS rental and requiring clients to have bank accounts (which means another R$40 to R$50 in monthly maintenance fees to the bank), small/micro merchants were looking at paying 10% or more of their monthly earnings just to take cards (and then transaction fees on top of that).

PagSeguro is taking a different approach. PagSeguro sells its terminals, as cheaply as possible and at virtually no profit (including offering interest-free installments), and charges competitive transaction fees, counting on merchants’ desire for quick payment (for which they pay more) to create a lucrative revenue stream. PagSeguro doesn’t require its merchants to have a bank account and instead creates digital accounts for its clients.

All told, the PagSeguro model is about convenience and options for the small merchant. In addition to offering cheaper POS terminals (which it sources from PAX Global (OTCPK:PXGYF) on a non-exclusive basis), PagSeguro offers transparent pricing (echoes of the Heartland Payments model that was successful in small business acquiring in the U.S.) and a range of options.

In addition to 30 “cash-in” options, including POS-based card transactions, peer-to-peer transfers, bank transfers, meal vouchers, and cash deposits, clients have a range of “cash-out” options, including a prepaid card (which is popular; used by about one-quarter of PAGS’ customers), an eWallet (similar to PayPal), peer-to-peer transfers, bank transfers, cross-border remittances, and ATM withdrawals. PagSeguro clients don’t need a bank account, and the company can earn a float on several of these cash-out options (including the prepaid card and eWallet).

While Cielo remains the 800lb gorilla in the Brazilian market, PagSeguro has made a dent in its targeted niche. The company only has about 5% overall share today, but it has something on the order of 30% share in the “MEI” micro-merchant category and has been growing share among larger (but still small) businesses. The company had over 3 million active merchants for the first quarter (up 83% yoy and 11% qoq), and a total transaction value of R$14.4 billion (up 139% yoy), suggesting only a percentage point or two of the total potential addressable processing market in Brazil. While the “total” market won’t be truly addressable for PagSeguro for a long time (it needs to offer a lot more services to appeal to larger merchants), there are 12 million small or micro businesses in Brazil and over 20 million self-employed people in addition to that, and that number is likely to grow with time and Brazil’s economic recovery.

Regulatory Risk Is Real

Although competitive risk is meaningful, and Cielo is trying to create lower-priced packages for smaller businesses, regulatory risk is also a significant threat.

Brazil’s credit card market has a unique feature in that customers can choose to pay through interest-free installments, and this represents about half of all card transactions. Given the time it takes to collect the full amount, many merchants elect a “prepayment” option where they surrender a larger portion of the transaction as a fee, but get their money much faster (in as little as a day). This is a major component of PagSeguro’s revenue/earnings (over 100% of 2017 pre-tax earnings and likely to be close to 100% of 2018’s), and a major component of other recent acquiring market entrants, but only around 30%-40% of Cielo’s overall income, as it’s not as important to larger businesses. There have been discussions before about doing away with these interest-free installment mechanisms, and I believe that is likely a “when, not if” proposition. While the market would likely adjust in time via higher pricing, the near-term impact could be significant and highly disruptive.

Along similar lines, there are some in Brazil who want to shrink the T+30 settlement window to something closer to T+2 (the international norm). Acquirers like PagSeguro and Cielo offer customers a range of payment options, with merchants paying a bigger fee for faster settlement. Shrinking the settlement window would reduce some of that leverage, but it would also likely have serious impacts on the interest-free installment system as well – banks subsidize that system with the float they earn on the T+30 settlement terms.

The Opportunity

Although competitors like Cielo, SumUp, and Mercado Pago are serious rivals, so far PagSeguro has emerged as a strong player with compelling “all in” costs and a very flexible ecosystem. The benefits of that ecosystem (the convenience of a range of cash-in and cash-out options, for instance) should help insulate the company from some price competition, and I’d note that the “steady state” pricing among the rivals isn’t radically different (fees are often within 10-20bp of each other).

For PagSeguro the name of the game now is continuing to sign up more and more acquirers, benefitting from their success (ongoing transaction volume growth), and expanding the range of services for which it can get paid (through fees or float). The company announced preliminary second quarter total payment value (or TPV) growth of over 100% to $16.9 billion, exceeding expectations by 4%, while beating adjusted net income expectations by 7%.

With Heartland Payments having grown revenue at an annualized rate of over 12% in the decade before it was acquired, I don’t think a 10-year revenue growth estimate of 20% for PagSeguro is crazy, and I do believe this can become a very profitable business as it scales up, with FCF margins well over 20%. Discounted back, those cash flows could support a double-digit annualized return from today, even with a double-digit discount rate. Likewise, I believe a three-to-five year EBITDA growth rate in excess of 40% can support a 20x forward EBITDA multiple that in turn supports a fair value over $30.

There are considerable risks, though. First, competition in Brazil is fierce and likely to get more intense, with PayPal recently acquiring iZettle (a global player that competes in Brazil). Regulatory risk is real, and potentially extremely disruptive if prepayments go away abruptly. Third, UOL owns more than 50% of the shares and 90% of the voting power through a dual-class structure. Fourth, the company’s level of disclosure leaves a lot to be desired, and the financials are not exactly simple (it feels at times as though every sell-side analyst has a different way to calculate revenue, EBITDA, and net income). Fifth, the company “double-dipped” quickly after its IPO, filing for a secondary offering within 180 days of its IPO.

The Bottom Line

As I said in the open, this is only at best a summary of PagSeguro, and readers really need to dig into this more fully on their own time. Nevertheless, I think there is an interesting high-risk growth story here, and a way to play the growth of small business in Brazil. While there is likely to be well above-average volatility (the shares are already down a third from their late-March high), and this may not be the best time to jump into a Brazilian company, it’s a name worth investigating as an opportunity for the future.

