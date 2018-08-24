Buy LB: 8.5% Yield, 50% Upside, Dividend Covered, Contrarian Call

Nonetheless, I saw the sell off as a buying opportunity and picked up some shares at yesterday's lows.

While most retail stocks are trading near all-time or 52-week highs, LB beat on the top and bottom lines, yet hit the skids on lowered guidance.

What happened?

L Brands (NYSE:LB) got slammed today after beating on the top and bottom line, yet slightly lowered guidance. Here's a summary of the results

Beat on top and bottom line

Earnings per share for the second quarter ended Aug. 4, 2018, were $0.36 compared to $0.48 for the quarter ended July 29, 2017. Second quarter operating income was $228.1 million compared to $300.9 million last year, and net income was $99.0 million compared to $138.9 million last year. The company reported net sales of $2.984 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 4, 2018, compared to sales of $2.755 billion for the quarter ended July 29, 2017. Comparable sales for the 13 weeks ended Aug. 4, 2018, increased 3 percent compared to the 13 weeks ended Aug. 5, 2017.

Lowered guidance

The company updated its guidance for 2018 full-year earnings per share to $2.45 to $2.70 from $2.70 to $3.00 previously and issued guidance for third quarter earnings per share between $0.00 and $0.05. This caused LB to crash as much as 13% on earnings that beat expectations but also contained trimmed full-year profit guidance. Nomura analyst Simeon Siegel said:

"The biggest surprise is Pink, which was once a quiet but powerful driver. We’re now seeing it hitting a ceiling."

Nonetheless, several bright spots seemingly slipped through the cracks. Nonetheless, there was a lot to be encouraged about. The following is a list of positives culled from the report.

The Positives

Comparable same store sales up

Comparable sales (stores and direct) rose 3% (down 1% at Victoria's Secret, and up 10% at Bath & Body Works).

Sales by line were up

Victoria's Secret, $1.36B (up 1%); Victoria's Secret Direct, $360M (up 21.9%); Bath & Body Works, $824.3M (up 9.5%); BBW Direct, $139.3M (up 29.8%); VS/BBW International, $145.4M (up 27.7%).

CEO of Victoria's Secret PINK steps down

Denise Landman, CEO of Victoria's Secret PINK, is retiring at the end of the year. Landman will be replaced by Amy Hauk (currently at Bath & Body Works).

The Pink CEO hanging up her guns has the selloff overdone. I think it may be a blessing in disguise because she sounded burnt out. Here's what she said:

"In closing, we shared a decision last night that I plan to retire at the end of the year. This is not an easy decision, but I believe it's the right thing for me and part of my personal journey to spend more time with my family. I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of the PINK brand since its inception and L Brands for nearly 20 years."

I'm betting the incoming replacement, Amy Hauk, will get the Pink line in order. It's always better to get a new set of eyes. Hauk will clean house. I see this as a big positive. If they would have left Landman in charge I believe the selloff could have been much worse.

CEO positive highlights

The CEO stated several things to be positive about, yet there was little coverage of this. The CEO stated:

"I remain confident as what's new in the assortment is what's working and we are very focused on leveraging these learnings to accelerate our progress going forward. We see signs of progress in Illusion, one of our highest AUR constructed bras and it's margin accretive. It's a bra with benefit balanced with fashion and it continues to meet and beat plan. T-shirt bra also continued to see double-digit increases and building in sales on fewer frames and after three price increases. Total panty sales are up mid-single-digits and positive for the third consecutive quarter. Speed agility and fashion are fueling that book of business. And the key adjacent categories we've added back like sleep are seeing growth and are critical to creating new loyals as these categories flow more frequently and attach to bras. Again, while we've made progress in critical spaces, we still have more to do to close the gap created with changes taken in 2016, particularly the gap in key franchises and building back high value dual channel customers."

Contrarian opportunity

While that drop in LB stock might discourage some, it also creates a compelling contrarian opportunity for others. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of bad news or panic.

Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. The herd running for the door is what creates the opportunity to buy a solid company with sound prospects, like L Brands at a discount.

"The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own."

This well-known maxim is credited to Baron Rothschild, a British financier and member of the famous banking family, who reportedly made a fortune buying in a panic following the Battle of Waterloo. What a great contrarian quote. In investing, a contrarian is one who attempts to profit by investing against the grain, to go against the crowd, because the crowd is usually wrong and always late.

A contrarian believes that certain crowd behavior among investors can lead to exploitable opportunities. My test case is Macy's (M). Macy's and many other in the retail sector have already turned the corner. Macy's was in the same boat a few months back and bounced back nicely.

Current Chart

Source: TD Ameritrade

50% Valuation Upside

LB's current forward P/E ratio of 10.81 is vastly lower than most of its peers.

Source: Finviz

If LB was trading for the same Forward P/E ratio of Nordstom's Inc. (JWN), which is the median for the group, that implies there may be substantial upside. What's more, the dividend yield is now 8.5%. Analysts expect profit growth to resume at the end of this year. Some have hinted that LB may cut the dividend. I don't think so. Here's why.

Insider ownership - Dividend Safe

The Chairman and founder of L Brands is Leslie Wexner. He currently owns about 20% of the stock. This is a case where senior management and common stock shareholders objectives are definitely in alignment. I do not see Wexner pushing to cut the dividend. The company has a robust share buyback program that they could hold off on if cash flow becomes an issue.

The Bottom Line

LB is trading for a rock-bottom valuation while paying a substantial 8.48% dividend yield. This is the best buying opportunity in the stock for the past five years. Pervasive cynicism about a stock or sector can drive the price so low that it exaggerates the investment's perils and belittles its future prospects. Identifying and seizing on these opportunities is a well-known investing tactic utilized by legendary investing experts such as Warren Buffett. I believe L Brands presents such an opportunity at present. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.