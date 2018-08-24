There Is No 'The Economy' Anymore: Leave GDP For The Statisticians

The "two economies" phenomenon has now become perhaps the most important lens through which to scrutinize macroeconomic data.

Investors and citizens alike increasingly need to take these numbers with a grain of salt, for they can often obscure the important macro-trends hiding in the background.

Traditional economic numbers, like GDP, unemployment, and CPI inflation have always represented mere averages or aggregates, but these have become even less meaningful since the Great Financial Crisis.

It has become impossible to deny any longer the stratification between the highest-tiered earners and the majorities in most developed economies.

It is no longer possible to ignore what, for lack of a better term, is referred to as the "two economies" phenomenon observed in modern developed countries (see here and here, for example). This refers, of course, to the growing stratification of society between its more and less affluent members.

Obviously, the subject of wealth inequality has been beaten to death since at least the 19th Century, so stratification is itself nothing new. What is new, however, is the wholesale change in the way the economy has been restructured over the last five or so decades, with the demarcation between the high and low earners more extreme than ever, and seemingly intractable.

Decades ago, in the halcyon bliss of our youths, most of us did not see this coming. Well, it is here. Many still do not see it. This is apparent from the increasingly incoherent narrative we hear in the mainstream media, thanks to its love affair with official-sounding numbers, like GDP, unemployment, or CPI inflation.

This piece will focus on GDP, and some of the pitfalls we encounter when interpreting its value as a gauge of economic strength. Politicians and their media lackeys casually equate growth with how well the economy is doing. If GDP is rising, the economy is growing, and the ruling party starts crowing. If GDP is falling, the economy is contracting, and the ruling party starts backtracking. Simple.

Unfortunately, GDP provides an increasingly less accurate picture of how the economy is doing largely because over the last several decades "the economy" has slowly demarcated into "two economies".

Consumption increasingly represents a disproportionately large share of GDP in most developed economies. Yet, it is how that consumption is financed which often tells us more about the health of consumers than the actual GDP number itself. There is strong evidence recent consumption numbers are increasingly built upon unsustainable debt, at least for the largest, and poorest, segment of the population. Thus, an expanding GDP may or may not always be a good thing; it depends entirely upon the means by which it is expanding.

Investors and citizens risk misreading the macro picture, for the numbers presented to the public by a lazy, politically motivated, or merely indifferent media no longer describe a holistic "the economy". Increasingly, there are (at least) two economies whose paths rarely intersect anymore. GDP was not designed to recognize this.

Consumption Is Getting Gross

Consumption represents a huge portion of most developed countries' GDP calculations. OECD figures consistently show this component comprising over half of that sacred reading. Obviously, that leaves roughly 30-40% of most countries' recorded output to private investment, government spending, and net exports (for those countries that actually have positive net exports). Just for comparison, here are the consumption shares for a few random OECD countries: 68.5% for the US (2017), 53% for Germany (2016), over 64% for the UK (2017), and over 58% for Canada (2017).

It's not abundantly clear how large a percentage of GDP devoted to consumer spending is "too high" or excessive, or whether such a magic number even exists. However, as early as 2012, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis was sounding the alarm with regard to the US's growing dependence on consumer spending for economic growth. There are real limits to how much GDP can be attributed to the consumer.

Moreover, with such a huge segment of GDP tied to a single sector, growth becomes disproportionately dependent on said sector. This is fine when the consumer is flush, as in the late 1990s or mid-200s, but when the consumer pulls back, as during the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), recessions can be disproportionately severe. As per the Fed:

…if business investment and exports take some time to ramp up to become permanently larger components of the U.S. economy, we are left with two undesirable short-term alternatives. Either the overall economic growth rate will decline, as slower consumer-spending growth cannot be fully compensated by faster investment and export activity, or one could attempt to fill the private-demand shortfall with increased direct government spending, tax cuts and transfer payments to households…

There are other problems associated with excessive consumption. The Fed paper also mentions the risk of "crowding out" capital investments needed for sustained long-term growth. None of these critiques are controversial, yet the problem of GDP growth being fed by an ever-increasing consumption sector gets lost in the popular debate about how to grow GDP, by seemingly whatever means possible.

Consumers In The Cross-Hairs

The obvious take away from this, and yet one that does not appear so obvious to either the mainstream media or politicians, is that when GDP growth is so dependent on consumer spending it necessarily requires a healthy consumer. So how healthy is the consumer? Well, that all depends, as there is no archetypal "consumer" anymore, assuming there ever was.

Wage growth amongst consumers has been slow in the aggregate for decades. Indeed, Pew research reports that real average wages have only increased about 10% since 1964, and most of that small increase had already occurred by 1970.

But this does not tell the whole story. Top tier, high-skilled earners have actually shown solid earnings growth over time. Thus, when average real wages remain stagnant over multiple decades, even in the face of good wage gains for skilled positions, it implies that lower tier positions are actually losing purchasing power in real terms.

On cue, Bloomberg recently reported that Q1's slight uptick in US wage growth was largely attributable to highly specialized fields, especially those requiring considerable training or education, like health care, professional and business services, as well as the uppermost echelons of the financial services sector. Meanwhile, the BIS reports good employment growth in many of these high-paying sectors.

If this was typical of post-crisis job growth all would be well; however, the BIS also names "food services and drinking places" as the largest category of post-crisis job growth as of October 2017. The plight of post-World War II manufacturing employment is well-known, too.

These dismal earnings numbers mask a problem with the way GDP growth gets interpreted. Since the GFC officially ended in February 2009 GDP growth has been unusually low. But that's not the worst part. According to the St. Louis Fed: "Since the US economy began to recover in 2009, close to 83 percent of total growth has been fueled by household spending". This means that in the wake of the GFC, during a period of particularly stagnant wage growth, consumer spending actually assumed an even greater share of GDP growth than at any time since the Second World War!

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Would these growing consumption figures not imply a healthy consumer, then? Well, if you're one of the aforementioned "top tier" earners that's entirely possible. However, there's also that other economy, which now happens to comprise the lion's share of citizens in many, if not most, developed economies. To quote a recent article by Wolf Richter the "two economies" phenomenon rears its head again:

…it's not those consumers with high incomes and plenty of money in the bank who are paying off their credit cards on a monthly basis that are at risk. It's consumers who use their credit cards to make ends meet, who carry large balances and struggle to make minimum payments, and who have no money in the bank. That's where the risks are - with the most vulnerable 25% on the consumer credit scale…

To understand how well the post-GFC GDP numbers describe the economic health of a country it is imperative to know which consumers are driving consumption and the means by which said consumption is financed.

Two Economies: Two Consumers

What is clear is that wage growth is capable of fueling increased spending for a steadily smaller portion of the population. Moreover, while it's true that US consumers decreased their aggregate debt loads in the first few years after the GFC, it's also true that starting in 2013 they began ramping up borrowing again. Today, US consumer debt has once again reached record heights in nominal terms.

Now, this might not necessarily be a problem if all this debt being was being assumed by workers enjoying the fruits of increasing prosperity, and directed toward, say, purchasing homes or investing in vocational training. However, the latest figures from the New York Federal Reserve reveal that the year-over-year increases in consumer debt were highest for credit card loans (5.7%), followed by student loans (4.5%), auto loans (4%), and lastly mortgages (3.5%). Moreover, the rising spending totals for student loans are deceptive, since college and university enrollment is declining, the borrowing largely reflects inflation in tuition costs.

Nor would all this new debt necessarily be a problem if it were being assumed by those top-tier earners with great long-term, full-time employment prospects. However, the other economy once more peaks out from behind the positive GDP numbers.

It appears that increasingly large numbers of the poor, working poor, or lower-tier earners are accounting for this explosion in post-GFC consumer debt. Worst of all, this debt is often being used to pay the bills or keep households' heads above water, even if only temporarily. According to the Financial Post, "the rise in median expenditures has outpaced before-tax income for the lower 40 percent of [US] earners in the five years to mid-2017 while the upper half has increased its financial cushion". Indeed, since 2016 the lowest 60% of earners have accounted for almost all the growth in consumer spending, and this has been funded largely with debt, depleted savings, or reduced savings.

The post-crisis spending spree by US consumers can be seen nicely here, in constant 2012 dollars.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Lest we dismiss this as a purely US phenomenon we should examine the consumers in non-US economies, too. But before we begin our comparison, keep in mind that, at its peak in 2007 just prior to the financial crisis, US household debt to disposable income peaked at a 144.3% ratio, according to the OECD's figures. This ratio has since fallen, reaching 110.4% in 2015 before starting to creep back upward again.

In Canada, by contrast, household debt to disposable income reached yet another record high in 2017 at 178%, which represents an increase in indebtedness of over 25% in just 10 years. In the UK where consumer spending as a percentage of GDP comes closest to the lofty US levels, record levels of consumer debt to disposable income, now exceeding 150%, have also been recently reported. And as in the US, it is largely the poorest of UK households that are racking up this debt. Meanwhile, household debt to disposable income levels in Australia are truly off the charts, currently reaching nearly 211%, according to the OECD.

Post-Consumer-Lead Growth

It's abundantly clear that in most developed countries consumers cannot be solely relied upon to continue to grow GDP for much longer. Thus, we are left to wonder from whence growth will come in the future. Perhaps we are even left to wonder how useful GDP growth even is anymore, either as a gauge or as a policy goal, since it blends the numbers derived from two increasingly divergent economies, each experiencing two equally different economic realities.

Consumption's share of GDP growth is especially high in the US and UK where the consumer already accounts for close to a 70% share of GDP. In its previously cited report the Federal Reserve recommends that the US economy be restructured so as to: 1) increase business investment, 2) balance trade, and 3) increase savings rates. Good luck with that.

In the US, business investment's share of GDP recovered somewhat from the abysmal lows of the financial crisis, but has since leveled off as can be seen here:

US Business Investment Component of GDP

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Meanwhile, not even the ultra-low interest rate environment post-2008 has produced any positive long-term upward movement in investment's share of GDP. The modest post-GFC increase shown above is, if anything, slightly less than would typically be expected during a normal post-recession recovery, and has coincided with corporate debt reaching record levels. As reported in the Financial Times, "The percentage of US corporate cash sources used for some form of immediate shareholder benefit, such as stock buybacks or dividend payments, has recently exceeded the amount that companies are spending on capex."

This is great news if you are one of the aforementioned top 40%, as these actions raise your dividend payments and can drive up the price of stocks. However, for the bottom, 60% the decrease in capital investment bodes ill for future employment prospects and future national prosperity, both of which depend on real capital investments in the present.

That leaves government spending and net exports as the only remaining candidates to compensate for the inevitable decline of consumption in the US and beyond. Suffice it to say the jury remains out on whether the current administration will have any luck altering the balance of trade. Government spending, on the other hand, is somewhat more within the power of politicians to alter dramatically.

As we can see below, government spending's share of GDP rose dramatically, as would be expected, in the immediate aftermath of the GFC when it attained a level of 21.3%. Since then the ratio has settled back down, and is now at a level slightly lower than before the crisis, somewhere between 17% and 18% today. It has fallen, however, not because the government reduced spending; it did not. The federal debt has more than doubled during that time. Rather, rising consumption merely outpaced increases in government expenditures.

US Government Outlays as a Component of GDP

Source: Federal Reserve of St. Louis

Thus, it's not clear how much wiggle room the US has in terms of growing this component on a sustainable basis. On the surface, the US's current ratio compares favourably to most other countries. For example, Germany at 19.5%, Australia at 18.5%, France at 23.6%, and Canada at 23.7% of GDP.

Clearly, among developed economies, the government spending ratio exists within a range which rarely exceeds levels of 24% of GDP, except during wartime. The US could, then, theoretically raise its government spending ratio a fair bit. However, that would require either tax increases, which are politically unlikely, or debt financing in an era where the US is already carrying the sixth largest debt-load in the OECD.

Moreover, if a new recession produces the feared drop-off in consumer spending, then government spending's share of GDP will by mathematical necessity increase automatically, even before any new spending is announced. The above chart illustrates that since at least 1970 the government spending component typically rising during recessions to levels of 21% as the consumer and investment components shrink.

As for the aforementioned call for growth in personal savings, the picture looks even bleaker. In addition to the already record levels of consumer debt in many developed countries, savings rates have fallen to record, or near record lows, too. In 2017 the US savings rate dropped to a 10 year low, even as consumer spending surged.

This problem does not end at the US border, either. The UK Office for National Statistics reports that the UK's savings ratio has hit its lowest reading since it first began keeping track in 1963. Meanwhile, in Canada, 32% of citizens 45-64 have no money saved for retirement, even as consumer spending remains robust (for now)!

So far, consumers keep spending, and those GDP numbers look rosy. The media reports the "good news" and politicians bask in the glory.

A Grain Of Salt With Your GDP?

The takeaway which must be stressed is that GDP is of extremely limited use for investors when assessing the macroeconomic picture. As the Economist nicely puts it, "what the calculations produce is a measure put to too many purposes, and, though useful, not truly fit for any of them."

As we have seen, a positive GDP reading can sometimes reveal, not a healthy economy, but rather an economic imbalance, as when consumption is growing due to unsustainable debt, for example. I submit that the positive GDP readings post-GFC are misleading, and a large reason is because the aforementioned "two economies" phenomenon has now grown to irreversible extremes.

In the US, post-recovery GDP growth was - counter-intuitively - fueled largely by accelerated consumer spending in the wake of the worst consumer debt crisis in recent history. I think the Fed is right to worry about the sustainability of this trend, especially given that, since 2013, debt has increasingly been used to fund that spending by those consumers least equipped to take on new debt.

A closing thought: Thus far, rising rates have had little discernible impact on consumers, as recently reported in The Wall Street Journal. However, central banks are nowhere near their goal of normalizing rates to pre-crisis levels. Recent history suggests that rising rates typically expose the economic warts GDP too often hides. The rosy GDP numbers of the late 1990s and mid 2000s would eventually be paid for in the form of crises of increasing severity. If the high potential for another crisis is not factored into your 5-year outlook, perhaps it should be.

