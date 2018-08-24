Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Troy Hamilton Continues To Deliver

Shares have rallied by 25% since Q2 as investors are starting to believe on Troy Hamilton's leadership and turnaround plans.

The possibility for a full partnership is now in place, but a going alone strategy is now feasible which increases leverage in negotiations.

Wall Street continues to be on a wait-and-see mode as it continues to wait for the conclusion of strategic review.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) CEO Troy Hamilton is quickly proving to be a very capable CEO and is proving skeptics that he understands what's needed to be done to turn the company around. In order for the share price to recover, three things needed to happen: Insurance wins, cash burn reduction, and strategic deals.

One of Troy Hamilton's first orders of business was to bring Bob Gilkin as the vice president of market access, and that strategy is quickly paying off as Synergy scored a preferred placement on the Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) 2019 Preferred Formulary.

As I mentioned in my article, it's all about insurance coverage, and Troy Hamilton and its team of market access have proven that they have what it takes to gain insurance coverage. As we will see later on, dilution risks have abated, and now the possibility of a cash flow positive quarter this year exists - which would provide a significant rally to the shares.

To make things even better, Synergy reported Q2 earnings and the net loss came at only $29.7 million, significantly better than the $33 million that I had forecasted.

Recent Price Action

It's no surprise that the share price right after the Q2 conference call was mostly flat as many longs and short sellers were expecting a partnership announcement on or before August 9th. Instead, investors got an announcement of the largest possible formulary win for the US, and a China deal for $12 million upfront and $56 million in milestone payments. For many investors, bruised by previous disappointments by the company, it wasn't what they were expecting and decided to give up. But for long-term investors, it was an opportunity to add shares, and as the news has been digested, the share price has started to climb, rallying 25% since Q2 results.

For longs, it was the news they needed to hear to know that 2019 is looking to be a ramp-up year. Synergy won access to 83 million lives through Express Scripts Preferred Formulary. Given Trulance's safety profile, Synergy should quickly start gaining RXs in 2019.

The Possibility of a Cash Flow Positive Quarter

Given that the net loss was sub $30 million and RXs are growing, it means that the company has enough money and funding on hand to support operations until break even is established. This quarter net loss will probably be reduced to $13 million ($25m base minus $12m royalty from China deal). And in the fourth quarter (which will be the strongest), Synergy will probably burn a base of $20 million minus the second royalty of Cipher Pharma (OTC:CPHRF) which will most likely reduce the cash burn to $5m to $12m net (considering an $8m to $15m Cipher royalty). If another deal is closed and an upfront fee is received, Synergy could be looking at a break even or inching a profitable quarter this year.

Why No Conference Call?

My take is that Troy Hamilton isn't finished with the deal-making and he won't waste time until he's ready to face investors. He looked like a real leader at the annual meeting and as a results-oriented CEO. I am confident in my opinion that he will deliver. With the Express Scripts deal in place, now it's a good time to add some shares as dilution risks have abated and a significant deal seems to be on the works which might even be an outright buyout.

With the Express Scripts win, now a full partnership deal can close, but the company has the leverage to negotiate because even if it goes alone, it will endure and be fine! Synergy can walk out the door at any time and that's a good bargaining position during any negotiations. I knew this, and since my first communication to the company, I asked it not to screw the Express Scripts negotiations and it delivered!

Financials are Looking Good - Cash Burn Getting Reduced

Sales increased 43% over the first quarter of 2018, resulting in total net sales of $20.8 million in the six month period ending on June 30, 2018. Total operating expenses were $37.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $74.3 million in the second quarter of 2017. When we take the adjusted operating expenses of Q2, which were $34 million, and compare them to Q2 2017, which were $61 million, we see a 44% decrease year over year.

As mentioned earlier, the net loss for the quarter came at $29.7 million, which is significantly better than the $33 million I expected. Troy Hamilton is proving to be capable of controlling expenses and bringing the net loss under $30 million, which puts us on track to break even.

Summary

The company is now on a solid track to deliver shareholder value. Over the next few weeks, we will continue to get positive news, and it's possible the strategic update will happen before August 29th, which is the deadline to borrow a $25 million tranche from the CRG loan agreement.

Investors who want to average down or start a position should do so now ahead of the strategic update.

