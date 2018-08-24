Money For Nothing: When Fiscal And Monetary Policy (Didn't) Fail Simultaneously (Part III)

Apollo 13 Crew Returns Safely After Accident in Space (1970)

In 1970, an accident on the Apollo 13 spacecraft left three astronauts (Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise) in an extremely dangerous situation. They had lost their fuel cells and oxygen supply on the command module in an explosion; they were 205,000 miles from Earth on a trans-lunar trajectory; and it was not clear whether they would be able to return to Earth safely. Within two hours of the explosion, the command module was effectively dead as a spacecraft, and they had to use the lunar module as a "lifeboat" in order to survive. This potential use of the lunar module had been thought through in the planning stages of the Apollo program, but no one had ever thought it would actually someday become necessary. With just minutes to spare before total failure of the command module's systems, the crew was able to transfer the guidance data from its computer to the lunar module's computer, so they could continue to navigate in space.

Luckily, the timing of the accident was good for their chances of survival; if they had experienced the explosion much earlier or much later, they would not have survived (Interview with James A. Lovell, Science Friday, 1995). As it was, they were able to use the lunar module's main propulsion rocket to change their trajectory to a "free-return" loop that headed them back towards Earth after one orbit around the moon. This orbital path took them farther from the Earth than anyone has ever gone, before or since. The NASA engineers and astronauts on the ground and the three astronauts on Apollo 13 worked around the clock to save the mission from complete disaster, and they famously succeeded.

The crew had to overcome a number of obstacles, including carbon dioxide poisoning and near hypothermia; they also had to run "main engine burns" for course corrections that were technically very difficult because the command module was dead. It was in my opinion one of the high points in the entire history of the US space program. They succeeded because of good training, experience in space flight, prudent planning, brilliant improvisation, and calm decision-making in the midst of a crisis. The successful rescue of the Apollo 13 crew is surely one of the most positive stories to come out of a US government program in the last few decades. They not only saved Apollo 13, they saved the entire space program.

In Parts I & II of this series, four separate episodes were discussed that involved the simultaneous failure of both fiscal and monetary policy. These events included: Hoover's Phase I of the Great Depression (1929-1934); Roosevelt's Phase II of the Great Depression (1936-1938); the Great Inflation (1965-1982); and the Great Financial Crisis (2006-2009). While each of these failures of economic policy was unique in many ways, they all shared certain characteristics. They all involved both fiscal and monetary policies that exacerbated the risk of economic malfunctions in the period just before the onset of their respective crises. Furthermore, they all involved early responses of both fiscal and monetary policy to these respective crises that initially made things not just worse, but much worse. In each case, however, it appears that policy adjustments were eventually made (much later in each respective crisis) that either partially mitigated previous errors, or actually helped in some ways to end these crises.

In Part III (the final segment) of this "Money for Nothing" series, we will turn to three instances where combined economic policies seemingly worked much more effectively than in the previous four cases. The first successful case is the short-term crisis surrounding the Panic of 1907, which involved a bailout of banks and trusts led by private bankers and the US Treasury under the leadership of the great financier J.P. Morgan. The second successful case is the Depression of 1920-1921, which involved in part a laissez faire approach to crisis management by the fiscal and monetary authorities under quite unique circumstances. The third successful case, the Great Disinflation (1980-1986), brought the long-term stagflation crisis (1965-1982) to an end with radically new monetary policies and much less political interference with the Fed than had been seen in quite some time. In each of these cases, the ultimately successful fiscal and monetary policies followed during each crisis involved large departures from either past or present economic orthodoxy.

The Panic of 1907

Unregulated and highly levered (i.e., 20:1 loan/reserve ratio) shadow banks, using collateralized overnight loans (with dubious collateral) were the major driver of the Panic of 1907, much as they were in the Great Financial Crisis ("GFC") of 2006-2009 (Jon R. Moen & Ellis W. Tallman, 2015). The 1907 episode arguably had other parallels to the "GFC" as well; thus, both crises started in New York financial institutions and markets, and then spread to the US and ultimately the world (Mary T. Rodgers & James E. Payne, 2015). Bailouts were a prominent feature of both crises, yet the failure of a single large financial institution caused the major phase of the financial panic in both crises. Deep recessions were already under way when each panic occurred; that is, the 1907-1908 recession started in May 1907, and the panic began months later in October, when the Knickerbocker Trust failed (cf. Wikipedia, 2018); whereas the "GFC" recession began in December 2007, and the financial panic began in September 2008 when Lehman Brothers failed. Each respective panic also made its associated recession much deeper.

The 1907 Panic was started by a chain of events related to collapsing global copper prices and seasonal shortages of liquidity in the US (due to agricultural activity) that were greatly exacerbated by a rise in the discount rate by the Bank of England, which had the effect of causing gold outflows from the US (Ellis W. Tallman & Jon R. Moen, 1990). The proximate cause of the 1907 Panic was an attempt by speculators F. Augustus Heinze, his brother Otto, and Charles W. Morse to corner the market for the publicly traded stock of the United Copper Company on the Curb (later called the American Stock Exchange). The scheme failed on Tuesday, October 15, so the stock plummeted the next day, and the banks that had loaned money to the Heinzes and Morse for their speculative play immediately suffered runs. Augustus Heinze and Charles Morse sat on the boards of six national banks, ten state banks, five trust companies, and four insurance companies, so the impact was significant in New York. One by one nearly all of these companies failed, and Otto Heinze's brokerage firm also failed. Many regional stock exchanges closed about a week later.

This was not yet a full-blown panic, however. But the president of a large trust company was known to have associated with Morse, which caused a run on it (i.e., the Knickerbocker Trust) on Friday, October 18. Loans from the National Bank of Commerce covered most of the Friday withdrawals. However, the run continued on Monday, October 21. Van loads of cash were brought in to calm depositors during the morning, but late in the morning, more credit was sought by Knickerbocker. However, other sources now refused to help and the National Bank of Commerce (controlled by J. P. Morgan) refused to act any longer as the clearing firm for Knickerbocker, or to loan any more money to them. By noon on Tuesday, October 22, some $8 million had been withdrawn from Knickerbocker by depositors and the trust company suspended all operations. The run soon extended to other banks and trusts and by Thursday, October 24, another nine firms in New York had failed.

Wall Street Crowds During the Panic of 1907

The Trust Company of America saw $47 million withdrawn within two weeks. Its potential failure was imminent by Wednesday, October 23, but J. P. Morgan loaned it $3 million that day. There was no Federal Reserve at that time, and the lender of last resort (the New York Clearing House) could not lend money to non-members; so Morgan was by default the main coordinator of aid in the crisis. The Secretary of the Treasury, George Cortelyou, met with a group of financiers at Morgan's offices (really, his library) on October 22 and offered what federal aid he could. The next day Morgan decided that Trust Company of America was in fact solvent and should be saved, so he called another meeting for that night. He extracted promises of over $8 million from several still-healthy trust companies to support the Trust Company of America. Secretary Cortelyou deposited $25 million of Treasury funds in various national banks the next morning, October 24. Then J. D. Rockefeller deposited $10 million with the Union Trust and announced his support for what Morgan was doing.

J. P. Morgan

However, as the news of the panic had spread, the call money rate on the New York Stock Exchange rose first to 70%, and then reached 100% two days later; stock prices then plummeted to the low of December, 1900 (Chart 1). At 1:30 pm on Thursday, October 24, Ransom Thomas (president of the NYSE) rushed to Morgan's offices and told him the exchange would be forced to close early due to lack of funds. Morgan again summoned the city's bank presidents to his library. In just 16 minutes, under tremendous pressure, they agreed to provide $23.6 million to the NYSE. The money arrived at the exchange by 2:30 pm; some $19 million of this was loaned out by the close. The same thing happened again on Friday, October 25, but this time, Morgan could only raise $9.7 million from the bankers; however, it proved to be just barely enough. Friday night, the bankers formed two committees: one to encourage the clergy to calm their congregations on Sunday, and the other to explain the rescue package to the press. After arranging for a big surge in money supply (currency) to be provided to national banks as needed (Chart 2), Secretary Cortelyou went back to Washington to indicate to the public (by his absence from New York) that the worst was over.

Chart 1: Comparison of the "Real" DJIA in 1906-1911 and 2007-2010

Chart 2: Currency Supply Surged in 1907-1908

To ensure that liquidity was adequate on the following Monday, the New York Clearing House issued $100 million in loan certificates on Saturday, October 26, to be traded between banks for settling balances as needed; this was probably not quite legal but it allowed them to keep enough of their cash reserves to handle withdrawals by depositors. On Monday, the 28th, order returned to the markets. Meanwhile, on Sunday night, October 27, the mayor of New York approached Morgan and told him that the City of New York required $20 million to survive the week. An emergency municipal bond issue had failed. Morgan bought $30 million worth of the bonds on the 29th to stave off the bankruptcy of the city. Soon, however, yet another crisis arose. One of the NYSE's largest firms, Moore & Schley, was heavily ($25 million) in debt, having used stock in the Tennessee Coal, Iron & Railroad Company ("TC&I") as collateral for its loans. The stock's price had fallen sharply and the loans were likely to be called on Monday, November 4. Morgan called yet another emergency conference at his library Saturday morning. An acquisition of "TC&I" by US Steel (controlled by Morgan) was proposed, but by 7 pm an agreement had not yet been reached, and most of the participants adjourned for the night.

But by then, yet another problem had arisen. Both Trust Company of America and Lincoln Trust Company were in trouble again due to the continuing runs by depositors. After the Moore & Schley meeting broke up, Morgan put a group of bank presidents in the East Room and a group of trust company presidents in the West Room, while those few still dealing with the Moore & Schley problem moved to the librarian's office. Quietly Morgan locked the doors on all the financiers, trapping them in his library until they reached agreement; this was apparently a fairly typical strong-arm tactic by Morgan. He got away with it because of his tremendous reputation. The trust companies were told they must pony up $25 million to save the system. Just before 5 am on Sunday, the 3rd, an agreement was signed by the financiers and he allowed them to go home.

On that same Sunday night, J.P. Morgan met with Henry Clay Frick and Elbert Gary of US Steel, plus a few bankers, and hammered out an agreement on US Steel's purchase of "TC&I." It would be bought for $90/share, assuming the US president, famous trust-buster Theodore Roosevelt, also approved of the deal. Frick and Gary traveled to the White House by train overnight, meeting with the president in the morning. Roosevelt saw that there was little choice since the NYSE was going to open in a couple of hours, so he agreed to a waiver of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act for that one deal. With that, the main Panic of 1907 was over. The entire panic had lasted barely a month, in sharp contrast to the long period of chaos attendant upon the "GFC" in 2008, which lasted a full six months (Kevin Wilson, 2017).

J.P. Morgan's decisiveness and his ability to get quick action from bankers and others (under terrific time pressure) made much of the difference. He was a great crisis leader because he knew what to do under the circumstances, and others respected him enough to follow his lead. Secretary Cortelyou saw that Morgan had the intellectual and financial resources to solve the problem, and knowing that the US Treasury did not have enough capital to end the panic by itself, he quickly and quietly ceded control of the crisis team to Morgan and did what he could to support the bailouts and other stabilization measures. But J.P. Morgan also had certain advantages that were unavailable to Ben Bernanke, Hank Paulson, and Tim Geithner in 2008. There were many more very large and globally important institutions failing in 2008 than in 1907. Due in part to the absolutely systemic level of fraud, a far greater percentage of large firms involved in the 2008 panic were actually insolvent rather than merely suffering from the short-term onslaught of a financial panic. A man like J.P. Morgan might not have acted to save all of the clearly insolvent firms that Bernanke and company decided to save in 2008. This may or may not have made things worse, but at least, there would not have been so much moral hazard created in the aftermath of a Morgan-led bailout.

The rise in short-term rates associated with the Panic of 1907 had caused gold to move rapidly into the country via international flows, eventually ending the liquidity squeeze that had made matters so much worse during the crisis (James Mosher, 2017). The associated recession continued until June 1908, however, with industrial production dropping 11%, GDP dropping 12%, and unemployment rising to 8% (Chart 3) by the trough of the recession in Q1/1908. Corporate investment dropped by an alarming 25% over the next 12 months (Carola Frydman et al., 2018). The recession might easily have turned into a depression without the actions of J.P. Morgan, the US Treasury, the New York Clearing House, and the main players on Wall Street.

Chart 3: Real GDP and Potential GDP, 1907-1910

(Source)

The Depression of 1920-1921

There was a significant inflationary period in the run-up to the Depression of 1920-1921 (Daniel Kuehn, 2011). Government borrowing had soared during World War I and continued for a short time in its aftermath (Chart 4). Money supply was allowed to expand very dramatically as well (Chart 5). This was driven initially by gold inflows in response to a surge in American exports to the belligerents; later (when the US entered the war), it was driven by growth in circulating Fed notes and reserves (Bruce Carlin & William Mann, 2018). These combined fiscal and monetary policies were loose enough to produce a credit bubble. One of the best indicators of this bubble was the tripling of farm indebtedness from 1910 to 1920 (Chart 6). This massive increase in credit was used to put an additional 20 million acres under cultivation to help feed wartime Europe, and also to buy the new tractors just rolling off assembly lines for the first time (James Grant, 2014; The Forgotten Depression: 1921, the Crash That Cured Itself, Simon & Schuster Paperbacks, New York, 254p).

Chart 4: Surge in Government Borrowing Brackets World War I

Chart 5: US Monetary Base Expansion 1915-1921

Chart 6: Surge in Farm Indebtedness, 1910-1920

The new technology (tractors) allowed large numbers of livestock to be retired from farm production, which freed up even more land for cultivation of crops used for human consumption (Gene Smiley, 2004). The increased demand for export goods caused by the war, and the easy monetary policy used by the Fed to facilitate the Treasury's support of trade with the belligerents, also led to a huge spike in commodity prices (Chart 7). This is of course what inspired the most massive phase of farm debt increases in the first place. This general price spike eventually resulted in the aforementioned surge in consumer inflation to well above 15% for several years, with a few short-term spikes above 20% (Chart 8). Both fuel costs and housing prices were relatively stable during the inflationary surge; thus, the main drivers behind the rising CPI were food, clothing and metals prices.

Tractor Ad from 1921

Chart 7: Commodity Price Spike 1914-1920

Chart 8: Inflation Soared to Above 20%, 1917-1920

The brand-new Federal Reserve, which had just opened its doors in 1914, had decided to make its policy extremely accommodative during this period in order to support the Wilson Administration's policy of helping the Allies with their war effort by providing cheap loans. The US military was also rapidly built up once US entry into the war became inevitable. Very likely, this Fed accommodation was made much easier by the fact that at the time, both the Secretary of the Treasury and the Comptroller of the Currency were ex-officio members of the Federal Reserve Board (James Grant, 2014; Op cit.). The Federal Reserve was therefore far from independent. In fact, Nobel Laureate Milton Friedman and his co-author Anna Schwartz later referred to the Federal Reserve as being merely the "bond-selling window of the Treasury" during the wartime inflationary episode (Milton Friedman & Anna J. Schwartz, 1963; A Monetary History of the United States, 1857-1960, Princeton University Press, Princeton, NJ, 860p).

In any case, once the war ended, US government borrowing and European demand for export goods both dropped very sharply (cf. Chart 4 above). After a period of deliberation and delay, several Federal Reserve banks raised their discount rates steeply, lifting them all the way from 4.0% to 7.0% during 1919 and 1920, no doubt in part to support gold reserve requirements, but possibly mainly to limit credit growth (Daniel Kuehn, 2011, Op cit.; Chart 9). Many economists have in fact concluded that the Federal Reserve purposely brought on the contraction that turned into the Depression of 1920-1921 because of their belief that inflation and credit growth needed to be brought much lower. Indeed, Fed Governor W.P.G. Harding later said, "We hold that the shrinkage which has taken place is somewhat analogous to that which occurs when a balloon is punctured and the air escapes." The Fed and the Treasury enjoyed very high credibility with respect to controlling inflation in this situation, and as a result, business sentiment remained relatively optimistic, making the recovery much faster than was seen after 1929 or even after 2008 (Michael Bordo et al., 2007). The outgoing Wilson Administration also changed its fiscal policy simultaneously with the Fed rate increases, mainly by cutting federal expenditures an enormous 65% in 1919; they actually cut spending enough further in 1920 to balance the budget by year-end.

Chart 9: Fed Discount Rate Increases, 1919-1921

It's important to remember also that the great (so-called) "Spanish Flu" (H1N1) pandemic struck the world in the interval between spring 1918 and spring 1919, killing 40-50 million people globally, including 675,000 Americans (CDC, 2018). Approximately 2.70 million additional people in the US were taken ill during the pandemic, but survived. For comparison purposes, note that 116,708 US military personnel were killed in the war itself. The impact of the pandemic was so severe that the average life expectancy in America plunged by a full ten years during the course of 1918 (History Channel blog, 2018). About 36% of the US Army and 40% of the US Navy caught the virus, as they were deployed during the final phase of World War I, which unfortunately helped to spread it far and wide. The states that were hardest hit in terms of mortality rates (e.g., PA, MD, NJ, CT, CO, MT, NH, MA) were shown later to have experienced significant surges in manufacturing wage growth due to labor shortages (Thomas A. Garrett, 2007).

However, the massive temporary cost in lost wages due to widespread severe illness, plus the permanent cost of high regional mortality rates, had a combined effect that easily overwhelmed any positive impacts of the regional wage increases. The net impact on the economy was of course negative, and this entire tragedy occurred immediately before the Fed raised its discount rates in late 1919, which then triggered the eventual decline into depression. A few months after the pandemic ended and rate increases began, Prohibition became the law of the land in January 1920, thus wiping out a major industry. By the spring of 1920, banks had tightened credit so much that manufacturers were forced to raise cash by dumping their war bonds. This led to a bond market sell-off (i.e., a 1938 Liberty 4 ¼ bond dropped to a price of 82) even as a recession was beginning (James Grant, 2014; Op cit.). To top it all off, a famous swindler, Charles Ponzi, was arrested in Boston in August, 1920 for an enormous $20 million fraud scheme; six local banks immediately failed as a result (Wikipedia, 2018).

Presidential candidate Warren Harding agreed in the campaign of 1920 with the need for "intelligent and courageous deflation," and once he took office in 1921, he continued the pattern of deep cuts to federal spending that had started under his predecessor. However, he did little of substance beyond what President Wilson had already been doing or had done. Indeed, even his monetary policy (as represented in meetings by his administration's two voting members on the Fed) favored keeping the discount rate elevated at 7% until May, 1921. However, US crop prices had dropped substantially (i.e., 41.3%) in response to both the lower demand when the war ended late in 1918, and the higher interest rates imposed starting in 1919 (Chart 10). In 1920-1921, as the post-war recession worsened into what was arguably a major depression, unemployment jumped from 5.2% to 8.7% (Chart 11), nominal GNP dropped 2.4% (and real GNP dropped 4.3%), automobile production dropped 23%, and the Federal Reserve's index of industrial production dropped by 31.6% (James Grant, 2014; Op cit.). The depression came on so abruptly that annual data were deemed to provide misleading indications of its severity (Milton Friedman & Anna Schwartz, 1963; Op cit.).

Chart 10: Steep Drop in Farm Income, 1920-1921

Chart 11: Steep Climb in Unemployment, 1920-1921

Wholesale prices dropped an astonishing 36.8% and CPI dropped by 10.8%. Commercial failures tripled; hourly manufacturing wages dropped 22% and disposable farm income dropped 56.7%. This latter number was huge in its impact, since about 28% of the workforce was still engaged in farming at that time. In response to the economic downturn, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (only 20 stocks back then) dropped a total of 46.6% between the high of November 1919 and the low of August 1921 (Chart 12). When pressed on the sharp decline in economic activity by critics like Irving Fisher and John Maynard Keynes, the Fed Governor (W.P.G. Harding) merely lamented that he and his colleagues had not started the deflation sooner; such was his (and the Fed's) faith in the economic system's ability to bounce back.

For a variety of reasons, some of them unique, their faith was not misplaced; this will be revisited below. The depression, which started in January, 1920, was in full swing by the day of President Harding's inaugural (March 4, 1921), yet Harding barely mentioned it in his inaugural address. This was apparently because he had full faith in supply and demand and the long-term strength of the economy. Harding's new Secretary of the Treasury was Andrew Mellon, the same man who played such an important role in President Hoover's administration years later. He advocated for reduced federal spending and lower taxes in the midst of the crisis, a policy combination that most modern administrations would never dream of doing.

Chart 12: Dow 20, 1914-1926

President Harding signed an act of Congress on June 20, 1921, setting up a budget office at the federal level. His new budget director, Charles Dawes, actually succeeded in cutting the budget to $3.3 billion over the next year; this was down from $18.5 billion in 1919. There was a federal surplus of $509 million in 1921 and another of $736 million in 1922. About 30% of the total federal debt outstanding was paid off in 1921. This was certainly encouraging to businesses because it implied that any tax cuts would be permanent. The administration and the Fed also publicly announced their strong support for the gold standard; even the opposition had noted that the dollar was stable and the government's credit was unimpaired. Interest rates had begun to fall in the summer of 1920, and Andrew Mellon suggested at his first meeting with the Federal Reserve Board in April 1921 that the Fed's discount rate should follow. Within a few weeks, the various regional Federal Reserve banks began lowering rates, some by 0.50% and others by 1.00%. Most Americans paid no taxes, and only about 18% were required to file a return. However, under the circumstances, a fiscal stimulus seemed desirable to Mellon and Harding. Right before Thanksgiving, 1921, a major tax cut was signed into law by President Harding. There was also a $76.4 million highway bill passed in November that was expected to create 150,000 jobs.

When interest rates were high during the inflation fight, international gold flows into the US were large, and during the depression (January 1920 to July 1921) some $400 million had flowed in to augment the US gold stock, which stood at some $3 billion in the summer of 1921. This was very helpful to Wall Street sentiment over time, because it was deemed to indicate lower interest rates and easier credit would soon return. This was how the gold standard had always operated anyway, and there was little reason to doubt that it still worked that way. Another $500 million in gold reserves arrived by February 1922, and yet another $500 million flowed into the country by the end of 1923. Savings on deposit at the nation's banks increased by 5.5% to a total of about $5.47 billion in 1921; the average balance was $549, which represented 41% of the average worker's annual wage.

The recovery which began in August 1921 reached a strong pace by early 1922. Postal receipts were up 14.4% YOY in May, 1922. The railroads went from 470,000 idle railroad cars in 1921 to a shortage of 105,000 railroad cars in 1922. Passenger car production was up by 63% in 1922. Nominal wages continued to decline slightly in 1922, but productivity climbed sharply; as a result, the Dow 20 gained 21.5% in 1922. Inventories which had been deeply drawn down had to be replenished in 1922, and more powerful dollars could be used to purchase what was needed. Thus, the price mechanism had been allowed to function, and by liquidation of both inventory and labor, the excesses that had led to the depression were removed from the economy. There had been considerable pain associated with the deflation, but the entire episode was only 18 months long, and the recovery was very strong. The Roaring Twenties soon followed.

There were several unique advantages that the Fed and the Treasury had in helping to engineer the V-shaped recovery of the early 1920s: 1) the gold standard that had been restored by the US in 1920 was not yet a global standard in 1920-1921, because of the lingering effects of World War I; 2) The US held 40% of global gold reserves, which allowed it to use the dollar to determine gold values rather than gold determining the value of the dollar; 3) the Fed's signals on lower rates in 1921 took immediate effect in ending deflation because of the public perception that the deflation had been planned merely as an offset to the preceding inflationary episode; and 4) asset prices had played a minimal role in the inflationary episode, unlike what occurred in the Great Depression and the Great Financial Crisis (Daniel Kuehn, 2011; Op cit.).

The Great Disinflation, 1980-1986

In Part II of this series, we discussed the Great Inflation of 1965-1982. It was brought to an end by one of the most widely discussed and comprehensively studied macroeconomic policy changes in US history, the so-called Great Disinflation, which was orchestrated by Fed Chair Paul Volcker (Marvin Goodfriend & Robert G. King, 2004). It all started when Volcker took over as Fed Chair in late 1979, and immediately tried to contain inflation with rapid rate increases totaling an enormous 7%, up to an FFR level of 20% (17.5% YOY change; Chart 13) by early 1980. This remains the biggest Fed funds six-month rate increase ever. Volcker explicitly accepted the teachings of Milton Friedman, and he took decisive action to cut the money supply. However, the 1980 recession (triggered in part by these increased rates) put political pressure on the Fed that caused them to blink (since it was also an election year), and they cut rates all the way back down to 8.5% by June 1980. This was a costly reversal, because it greatly damaged the Fed's credibility. Once the recession seemed to be in the rear view mirror however, and the presidential election was over, the Fed switched back into high gear with an increase right back to 20% by December 1980 (Kimberly Amadeo, 2018).

Chart 13: Fed Funds Rate Changes (YOY) under the Volcker Fed

President-Elect Reagan fully supported an attack on inflation, although his administration was somewhat conflicted, and he and Volcker were not friends; in any case, Reagan's support for strong action gave Volcker and his colleagues some running room in spite of intense Congressional criticism. In late 1980, inflation was still buzzing along at 10.5% in spite of the recession, and Volcker felt the most extreme measures were in order if the Fed was to successfully improve its credibility and eventually beat down high inflation and (Bordo et al., 2007; Op cit.). So, the FFR was raised to 20%, as already mentioned, even though that in effect moved the real rate to an astonishing 10%; it was maintained near that extreme level for two full years. In spite of these drastic decisions by the Fed, business surveys indicated that inflation forecasts remained consistently about 2% higher than realized inflation for at least four more years. The business uncertainty about whether the Fed really meant what they said, and what their inflation target might be, was due to the fact that the Fed hadn't really been convincing over the previous 15-year period of high inflation and far-too-easy monetary policy. This made the whole disinflation effort move far more slowly than it had in 1920, and thus, it took far more moral courage to stay on course.

The Fed was widely criticized for the rapid pace at which the Volcker disinflation was imposed on the economy, but given their low credibility, a more gradualistic approach was untenable (Bordo et al., 2007; Op cit.). In fact, by that point in time, they knew that their credibility could only be won back through policy changes that would incidentally bring on great human suffering (Robert J. Samuelson, 2010; The Great Inflation and Its Aftermath, Random House Trade Paperbacks, New York, 316p). In short order, some pretty massive suffering was delivered, with a long and deep recession beginning in July 1981 and lasting until November 1982 (Chart 14). The public reaction was pretty negative. Car dealers sent the keys of unsold cars to the Fed in protest. An issue of the trade magazine Tennessee Professional Builders included a wanted poster for Volcker and the other Fed governors, for the "cold-blooded murder of millions of small businesses." In fact, 24,908 businesses failed in 1982, beating the post-war record by 50%; this actually doubled to 52,078 failed businesses by 1984.

Chart 14: Unemployment Soared in 1981-1982 Recession

Personal bankruptcies were running at a rate of 280 per day in the spring of 1982, a post-war high. Farm equipment sales dropped 31% in 1982, and International Harvester lost $822 million that year. Farm income dropped by almost 50% between 1979 and 1982. The Fed thought that a Mexican default had also become plausible in the early summer of 1982, and the Penn Square bank in Oklahoma City was facing serious risk of failure as well. Penn Square was small, but it was important because it had sold billions of dollars in energy loan participations to Continental Illinois, Chase Manhattan, Michigan National Bank, Seattle First National Bank, and others, and there was risk of contagion. Penn Square actually failed a few weeks after the June Fed meeting, in July 1982, and this did indeed start a chain reaction; it was the first phase of the long banking crisis that hit the S & L sector over the next 15 years (Kenneth J. Robinson, 2013).

Inflation had dropped all the way down to 3.8% by that summer of 1982 (Chart 15), the recession was very deep, and given all the potential financial problems, the Volcker Fed finally relented. They began a series of seven straight rate decreases until a level of 8.5% for the FFR was reached in December, 1982 (Kimberly Amadeo, 2018; Op cit.). Wall Street's response was ecstatic, and stocks rose about 50% over the next six months. Economic and productivity growth rebounded impressively. Reagan's tax cuts also provided a little fiscal stimulus that certainly helped the recovery a bit. The economic expansion lasted over seven years, making it the second longest peacetime expansion ever. The decline in inflation initiated in 1980 by the Volcker Fed was a generational change toward monetarism that has continued all the way until 2016 at least, and may actually remain on trend today (Chart 16).

Chart 15: CPI Inflation Dropped Steeply in 1980-1986

Chart 16: The Great Disinflation: 10 Yr. Treasuries Since 1981

Conclusions for Part III

While each of these successes of economic policy was unique in many ways, they all shared certain characteristics. The ending of the Panic of 1907 involved the coordination of fiscal policy with what was effectively monetary policy, run by a privately managed "central" bank in the person of J.P. Morgan. Action was fast and furious during the period when banks and shadow banks were failing, but enough was done to avoid complete systemic failure. The associated recession was serious, but a depression was avoided. There seemed to be no major signal to the survivors of the crisis that moral hazard was acceptable to the authorities, unlike the situation after the bailouts of the "GFC." Indeed, there was a Congressional inquiry into the influence of the so-called "money trusts" on Wall Street during the Panic of 1907, and afterwards. The inquiry was conducted by the famous Pujo Committee, which met through 1912-1913. When they called J.P. Morgan to testify, he was famously asked what matters in credit. He replied, "The first thing is character" (Kevin Wilson, 2016). Congress and the states approved the 16th Amendment setting up the income tax in 1913, and the Federal Reserve was also created so that we would never again have to rely on just one private banker in a crisis.

The two anti-inflation fights in 1919-1921 and 1980-1986 involved both fiscal and monetary policies that combined to achieve an end to their respective economic malfunctions. Both anti-inflation fights were associated respectively with either a depression or a very deep recession, in both cases brought on by high rates and tight money, so these were very painful remedies. In each case, however, it appears that the necessary policy adjustments actually worked to defeat inflation and get the economy back on track again. The first fight, in 1919-1921, was over in fairly short order. Strong public faith in the system and in the need for the proposed cure in this episode gave policymakers the chance to change things. This faith also allowed a rapid and strong recovery to follow immediately on the heels of the policy easing that occurred when the main crisis was over. This was in spite of the clear lack of independence at the Fed.

Yet in the anti-inflation fight of 1980-1986, the credibility of the Fed was very poor due to years of political interference with policy, and this was no doubt exacerbated by the clear policy failures under Keynesian theory over the long period of high inflation, from 1965 to 1982 (Kevin Wilson, 2018). As a result of this credibility problem, the fight to defeat inflation with monetarism took much longer this time around. But due to the Fed's persistence and courage, and with the backing of President Reagan, Paul Volcker's monetarists ultimately succeeded. We are still reaping the benefits today.

