Gritstone Oncology Files For $80 Million U.S. IPO

GRTS is still pre-Phase 1 trial stage; although its AI-personalized approach is promising, the IPO investment is ultra-high-risk.

The firm is developing cancer treatments that are highly personalized to each patient's condition.

Gritstone Oncology aims to raise $80 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) intends to raise gross proceeds of $80 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides personalized immunotherapy treatments for cancer patients.

GRTS has an interesting approach but hasn’t entered trials for its lead candidate, so is at an ultra-high-risk stage.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn IPO pricing and valuation assumptions from management.

Company & Technology

Emeryville, California-based Gritstone Oncology was founded in 2015 to develop and provide personalized immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types by focusing on the individual nature of each patient’s tumor using AI.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, President and CEO Andrew Allen, who was previously Chief Medical Officer at Pharmion Corporation.

Gritstone Oncology has developed an immunotherapy approach that harnesses the natural power of a patient’s own immune system to recognize short tumor-specific peptide sequences presented on cancer cells, referred to as tumor-specific neoantigens (or TSNA) in order to destroy tumor cells.

The company's lead drug, GRANITE-001, is manufactured individually for each patient’s case and works by combining the predictive capabilities of the company’s AI platform, Gritstone EDGE, and utilizing patients’ TSNA to empower their immune system to attack and destroy tumors.

Gritstone EDGE relies on AI algorithms in order to identify the correct neoantigens for an immunotherapy of each patient and predict, from a routine tumor biopsy, the TSNA that are presented on a patient’s tumor cells.

The company intends to initiate Phase 1/2 trials for GRANITE-001 in 2H 2018 and Phase 2 trials for SLATE-001 in 2H 2019.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: Gritstone)

Investors in Gritstone Oncology have included Trinitas Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Versant Ventures and Lilly Asia Ventures, among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global solid tumor therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factor driving market growth is the increasing incidence of cancer in aging populations.

Major competitors that provide or are developing solid tumor therapeutics include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Amgen (AMGN)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Baxter International (BAX)

Biogen (BIIB)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Financial Performance

GRTS’ recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenues and significant G&A and R&D expenses associated with advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates through the regulatory process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Gritstone S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $64.5 million in cash and $17.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

GRTS intends to raise $80 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial of GRANITE-001; to fund the continued buildout of our manufacturing facility; to fund internal research and development activities, including preclinical and IND-enabling activities for SLATE-001; and the balance for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Cowen, Barclays, and BTIG.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

