Micron: In Case The Bearish Case Is Right

In the event Koyfman's bear case comes to pass over the next several months, I present a couple of ways Micron shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.

Now, Seeking Alpha contributor Rob Koyfman has presented a fresh bearish case for the stock, drawing largely on the risk of a cyclical decline in its industry.

In June, in light of China-related risks, I presented a couple of hedges for Micron. Since then, the stock has dropped more than 15%.

Micron: Near A Cyclical Peak?

At the beginning of June, I posted hedges for Micron (MU) after noting its recent run-up, the Morgan Stanley (MS) downgrade, and the recent antitrust attention in China. Since then, Micron is down 15.4%.

Now Seeking Alpha contributor Rob Koyfman has presented a bear case for Micron. Let's take a closer look at that, and then look at a couple of updated hedges for Micron. Finally, I'll update my site's outlook for the stock over the next six months.

Koyfman's Bear Case

Koyfman's article is worth reading in full, but the strongest part of his bear case, if it's correct, is that we're near a cyclical peak for semiconductors. That would mean that the stock is trading at a low enterprise value/EBITDA multiple now because investors anticipate its earnings will be lower going forward as semiconductor sales slow. Koyfman's warning about this is similar to Peter Lynch's approach to cyclical stocks that it's better to buy them at high earnings multiples which occur closer to cyclical troughs, in the anticipation that the multiple will compress as the earnings rise with the cycle.

Koyfman also cites a Goldman Sachs (GS) note about expected weakness in the NAND and DRAM segments, and but says Goldman's bearishness was tempered because "the weak data points are just starting to creep into the market." Not to be overly cynical, but it's possible Goldman's stated bearishness was muted in part in the hopes of competing for future investment banking business from Micron (such as a future secondary offering, like the one underwritten by JPMorgan Chase (JPM) last year). In light of the risks Koyfman has highlighted, let's look at a couple of ways to limit your downside risk in Micron.

Adding Downside Protection To Micron

Let's say you're long 500 shares of MU and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months. Here are two ways of hedging it (screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 500 shares of MU against a >20% decline by mid-January.

As you can see above, the cost here was $885, or 3.56%, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 20%, this was the optimal collar to hedge against the same >20% decline over the same time frame.

There are two things different about this hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account the collar's net cost, the hedging algorithm was able to find a less expensive put strike, one that lowered the cost of the put leg to $535, or 2.15% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the ask price of the puts). The second is that cost was more than offset by the income of $1,005, or 4.04% of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $470 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Portfolio Armor's Current Outlook For Micron

As I mentioned a couple of months ago, Micron appeared in several Bulletproof Investing portfolios from August 10th of last year to November 22nd, but it hasn't been a top 10 Portfolio Armor name since November 22nd. The site currently estimates a potential return of about 10.2% for Micron over the next six months (historically, actual returns average 0.3x its potential return estimates). Taking into account hedging cost, Micron was No. 415 on Portfolio Armor's daily ranking as of Thursday's close, as you can see in the screen capture below.

The top 10 names are the ones I present to Bulletproof Investing subscribers on a weekly basis, as those are the ones that have tended to generate strong performance over the next six months. The most recent top names cohort for which we have a six-month track record is the February 22 cohort, the performance of which you can see in the chart below.

But February 22 was just one top name cohort. So far, we have six-month performance for 38 top names cohorts. On average, the top names have returned 15.68% over the next six months, vs. 7.7% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Something to consider if you're looking to exit Micron or complement your Micron shares with new positions.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 39.

