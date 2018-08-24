Neurocrine Biosciences: This Is Only The Beginning

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome William Wellings as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Company Synopsis

Shares Out: 89.9mm 52wk Range: 50.88 - 120.90 Mkt Cap: $10.3bn

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) is a California-based biotechnology company that specializes in developing novel therapies for the treatment of endocrine and neurologic related conditions. Neurocrine shares remain notably undervalued by nearly 20% in light of rapid growth and significant near term catalysts including data readouts pertaining to the T-Force Gold trial as well as NDA, sNDA submissions for Opicapone and Elagolix. Neurocrine shares remain a resounding long term buy and hold opportunity as the market has not yet realized the gravity of the firm's situation: a rapid growth portfolio consisting of three drugs with four different indications is not only possible but probable by EOY 2020.

Neurocrine currently has one FDA approved drug, Ingrezza (valbenazine), indicated for treatment of the movement disorder tardive dyskinesia. AbbVie (ABBV), in collaboration with Neurocrine, recently received FDA approval for the Neurocrine-developed compound Elagolix. Elagolix is being marketed and commercialized by AbbVie under the trade name Orilissa.

(Source: Koyfin)

Neurocrine shares have risen 51.3% YTD at the most recent closing price of $117.49. The shares have outperformed the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (IBB) and will likely continue this trend in the coming months.

Continued pipeline strength coupled with a smoother than anticipated ramp of Ingrezza Rx sales has been viewed favorably by investors, reflected in significant outperformance relative to the overall sector. Despite this significant appreciation in share price year to date, it seems as though the market is still questioning management's ability to meaningfully penetrate the previously unserved and under-diagnosed tardive dyskinesia market.

An investment in any publicly traded company is effectively an investment in it's leadership and corresponding workforce, biotech even more so than most. Chief Medical Officer Eiry Roberts, who replaced Christopher O'Brien earlier this year, arrived at Neurocrine with an impressive resume. Dr. Roberts was previously employed by pharmaceutical titan Eli Lilly, where she held high ranking positions including Vice President of R&D, preceded by her role as V.P. of Clinical Development. As a direct result of Dr. Roberts' own initiative to establish a new therapeutic department at Eli Lilly, two novel compounds were advanced from early stage development into successful regulatory approvals.

In addition to this substantial hire, Neurocrine has vocalized their decision to expand their salesforce. Management previously addressed the fact that being first to market left them with few immediate competitive threats, except for the learned complacency of health care providers (HCPs) in regards to the treatment and diagnosis of tardive dyskinesia. In order to adequately reach HCPs and their patient base, Neurocrine has launched a significant education initiative through peer to peer programming, increased presence at industry medical conferences and meetings, as well as informational videos to showcase "TD patients with a range of uncontrolled movements", all of which are almost exclusively being carried out by the firm's specialty sales group. Neurocrine management expects the ~50% salesforce expansion to be field ready by 4Q18, as such they have adjusted guidance to reflect slightly higher FY18' OpEx in the range of $395-420mm, previously $365-395mm. (Source: 2Q18 Conference Call)

Financials

Neurocrine yet again beat Wall Street expectations for top and bottom line results in 2Q18, resulting in another wave of price target revisions to the upside. The company reported earnings per share of (0.07) cents beating consensus by 58% on revenue of $96.9mm, amounting to a top line beat of 15% over estimates. Cost of revenues in the quarter amounted to $16.1mm providing for a gross margin of 83.4%, an increase of 1.2% since Q1.

Wall Street continues to view Neurocrine biosciences in a favorable light, with a mean analyst price target of $130. Over the past month, sell-side analysts have revised FY2018-2021E earnings 19 times to the upside, versus only 2 revisions to the downside.

Keep in mind sales figures are net of AbbVie royalty payments for the elagolix franchise. In 3Q18 Neurocrine will realize the receipt of $40mm in milestone payments from AbbVie for elagolix FDA marketing approval, which will then transform into a royalty representing 18-20% of net product sales.

At the end of the second quarter total Ingrezza prescriptions amounted to 16700, average QoQ additions thus far stood at 3989 Rx/Q. It seems as though consensus peak sales estimates for Ingrezza remain underwhelming, without taking updated net revenue per Rx into account. Management expressed that net revenue per Rx stood at ~$5900 for the second quarter, or $70k annualized. Based on the assumption that the U.S. tardive dyskinesia population is roughly 500,000, with 225-280k of that population deemed a treatable subset, an underwhelming 20% market share would equate to 45,000 prospective patients. At $70,000/Rx in annual revenue serving a patient base of 45,000 people, peak sales could reach an astounding $3.15 billion for the TD indication alone. Again, this relies on management's ongoing investment in adequate salesforce expansion combined with the TD education campaign coming to fruition in terms of continued Rx growth.

At a glance one can observe a material increase in R&D expenses YoY, some of which is a direct result of milestone payments to BIAL in Neurocrine's licensing agreement for Opicapone in North America, the rest attributed to advancing clinical studies for NBI-74788 and the T-Force pediatric Tourette's trials. R&D continues to be an important line item for Neurocrine investors to keep an eye on going into 2H18, in light of what many consider to be a later stage pipeline. Management has expressed that investors should anticipate the advancement of at least one of the (roughly) ten pre-clinical compounds from their R&D department before year end. Cash and short term investments of $508mm provide for more than enough capital to ramp R&D activities, especially as Neurocrine becomes cash flow positive in 2019, if not earlier. Internal R&D remains Neurocrine's path to continued growth, noting a 2017 interview with Endpoints News, Neurocrine Founder and CEO Ken Gorman not-so-subtlely ruled out any speculation of future acquisitions by Neurocrine in stating "My definition of success has never changed: get into a position where you are a freestanding, independent biotech company that discovers, develops, and commercializes your own drugs."

Neurocrine shares remain in an uptrend, off only 5.3% from all time highs. Prospective investors should keep an eye on the 50-day moving average for a lower entry point in the coming weeks. (Chart: Koyfin)

Pipeline & Prospects

Endometriosis

After a 3 month PDUFA extension that undoubtedly spooked some NBIX investors, partner AbbVie (ABBV) announced that Orilissa (Elagolix) was approved by the FDA on July 24th, 2018 indicated for treatment of endometriosis. EvaluatePharma places Orilissa 2024 sales estimates for the endometriosis indication at a conservative $842 million, or roughly 53% market share, equating to about $165 million for Neurocrine in royalties. Sell-side consensus for peak Orilissa sales comes in at $1.4-1.6 billion and $280-320 million for the endometriosis indication, for ABBV and NBIX respectively.

Uterine Fibroids

Partner AbbVie previously announced positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 ELARIS-ll study in March 2018, which demonstrated that Elagolix reduced heavy bleeding with 76.2 percent (p<0.001) of patients with symptomatic uterine fibroids achieving clinical response compared to placebo (10.1 percent). More recently, AbbVie announced that results from the Phase 3 ELARIS UF-EXTEND study (MI2-816) showed that after 12 months, Elagolix significantly reduced heavy menstrual bleeding, demonstrated in 87.9 percent of the participating women with uterine fibroids achieving clinical response. Roughly 25% of the 4/5 of women who are affected by UF before age 50 become symptomatic.

In reference to the ongoing collaboration between AbbVie and Neurocrine; its no secret that AbbVie is an indication expansion powerhouse. AbbVie initially received FDA approval for the now legendary Humira (adalimumab) in late 2002 with a rheumatoid arthritis indication. Nearly 15 years later, AbbVie has successfully tacked on nine additional indications to the Humira franchise, solidifying the compound's status as the highest grossing drug in history ($18.42 billion in FY17') with further growth expected until 2022. Both prospective and current Neurocrine investors should sleep soundly at night knowing AbbVie is in charge of securing the uterine fibroid indication for elagolix, especially after the ELARIS-I/II trial results tip the scales further in favor of a regulatory green light. The uterine fibroid indication should provide for a consensus $2.4-2.6 billion sales peak for AbbVie, equating to $480-520mm in annual royalties for Neurocrine. Would-be Orilissa competitor Esmya, developed by Allergan, received a complete response letter from the FDA citing concerns over severe liver damage. This recent news, in combination with enlightening data from the the UF-EXTEND study, suggests that Orilissa will likely reach an even larger market share than previously projected.

Parkinson's Disease

In the first quarter of 2017 Neurocrine entered into an exclusive North American licensing agreement with BIAL for the compound Opicapone, currently marketed as Ongentys in the EU. In Europe, Opicapone (Ongentys) is currently indicated as adjunctive treatment for Parkinson's patients prescribed dopamine promoting drug levodopa. Neurocrine leadership has expressed that Opicapone represents a significant improvement over the leading COMT inhibitor in terms of both dosing schedule (only once daily) and clinical effectiveness.

After successful Phase III trials and an FDA nod to proceed with NDA submission, probability for U.S. marketing approval stands around 90-95% give or take. In terms of the U.S. market, Opicapone has lower peak sales potential in comparison to other compounds in Neurocrine's pipeline, with consensus peak sales ranging from $250-300mm. BIAL is set to receive royalties and fees representing approximately 37% of net sales from Neurocrine in the North American commercialization of Opicapone. Nevertheless, it will provide for a welcomed diversification of revenue stream and coincide well with the rest of Neurocrine's movement disorder portfolio.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

In its classical 21-hydroxylase deficient form, Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia is a rare and potentially life threatening inherited disease affecting fewer than 30,000 people in the United States that can result in salt wasting, dehydration, and overall decreased quality of life. Neurocrine's CAH asset, NBI-74788, is a selective CRF receptor antagonist designed to modulate receptors near the pituitary gland in hopes of decreasing the release of ACTH, which in turn decreases the production of adrenal steroids with an end goal of symptom reduction/elimination.

As of now, standard of care consists of the administration of Corticosteroids which result in highly undesirable side effects including bone loss and growth impairment. Due to the small population (far less than the 200,000 threshold) affected by CAH, Neurocrine intends to claim Orphan Drug status for NBI-74788. The average annual price of an Orphan Drug was $147,308 in 2017, according to EvaluatePharma.

Assuming a treatable population of 20,000, at only 20% market share Neurocrine could be on track for a realistic peak sales figure of $736mm for NBI-74788. Current likelihood of approval for NBI-74788 is minimal given its early stage status, but remains an important compound to monitor as Phase II readouts are expected later this year.

Tourette's Syndrome

Previously a source of disappointment for Neurocrine investors, the Tourette's indication for Ingrezza still remains highly speculative in nature. Management cited incorrect dosing as the primary reason for the T-Force Green study failing to meet the trial endpoint, despite participants exhibiting a notable reduction in tics associated with TS. With the T-Force Green failure booked and hopes of approval delayed at best, investors are anticipating the T-Force Gold readout later this year. It is important to note that management is rather selective in their clinical advancement process and tends to avoid the "spray and pray" methodology employed by many industry peers.

With a total pediatric population of roughly 130,000 in the U.S., Ingrezza for Tourette's received an orphan drug designation from the FDA. Assuming an entirely pessimistic 10% market share at minimum, at current annual pricing of approximately $70,000, this indication would provide for peak sales north of $910mm.

Valuation

Neurocrine stands to benefit from a high likelihood (but not certainty) of FDA approvals for both Elagolix in treatment of uterine fibroids and Opicapone for Parkinson's disease, coupled with projected peak cash flows of $520mm and $150-180mm respectively. When factoring in total peak sales potential for previously approved Ingrezza, Orilissa of $3.15 billion and $300 million, Neurocrine is well on its way to a wildly profitable future.

(Source: Koyfin)

Taking into account a FY2019 EV/Sales multiple of 23.3x for peers of similar market capitalization, I assign a 2019 price target of $147 to Neurocrine shares. NBIX trades at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 64x versus an industry average multiple of 13x, reflecting investors' willingness to pay a premium for excellent long-term earnings growth exceeding 21% on an annualized basis. GAAP earnings are expected to eclipse $10.20 per share in only five years time, despite not reaching positive EBITDA until FY2019 (adjusted for non-recurring milestone payments).

(Source: Koyfin)

Risks & Headwinds

Neurocrine's unsuccessful T-Force Green trial in pediatric Tourette's provides competitor Teva Pharmaceuticals with ample opportunity to further develop Austedo, a modified version of generic tetrabenazine, for expanded indication in the coveted TS space.

Competitor Myovant's late stage asset Relugolix appears to have significant potential in both Endometriosis and UF indications with Phase 3 readouts expected in 1H2019.

Positive late stage results for Myovant's Relugolix will likely affect the stock price of Neurocrine in anticipation of market share erosion, which could be further amplified by any possibility of labeling superiority.

Privately held Millendo Therapeutics announced positive top line results from a Phase 2 proof of concept study for their classical CAH therapy ATR-101, as well as its intention to merge with Nasdaq listed OvaScience.

Company specific sales projections in the health care sector, specifically biotechnology, are not gospel and are often subject to significant change.

Takeaways

Neurocrine stands to benefit from the rapid commercialization of previously approved Ingrezza and Orilissa, as well as the elevated likelihood of the addition of one new compound (Opicapone) and indication (Orilissa- UF) to Neurocrine's portfolio by FY2020. When considering the fact that the market has already largely priced in the failure to obtain the Tourette's indication with Ingrezza, the risk to reward of owning Neurocrine shares becomes even more appealing. With the culmination of aforementioned managerial competence, an encouraging pipeline and significant long term growth opportunities, it is no wonder Neurocrine has extraordinarily high institutional ownership (>95%) as well as a significant weight in the iShares Biotechnology Index (1.27%). Neurocrine Biosciences remains a compelling case as a portfolio addition for nearly any investor seeking mid to large cap biotechnology exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, NBIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.