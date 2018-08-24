Denny's: Great Entry Point

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 12.87, which is 28.22% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Denny's Corp (DENN) are down 13.02% since peaking on April 30, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this operator of the iconic breakfast restaurants across America are an attractive buy at current price levels. The company has a decent history of generating strong earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the SP100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ please see my BlogPost).

As of the end of July 2018 the MGQ for the S&P100 stood at 10.04.

The current MGQ for DENN stands at 12.87, which implies a 28.22% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that DENN has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Denny's Corp was 19.10% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 16.00% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 12.10% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was -0.20% per year (GuruFocus). I like the fact that earnings growth has been accelerating to the upside over the last three years.

The operating margin % for DENN came in at a 12.54% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 12.54 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin was higher than the average of 9.48% for its industry (specific group of companies engaged in similar business activities), and 9.54% for its sector (broad segment of the economy) - (Reuters).

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about DENN.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the Forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

DENN has a Forward P/E of 20.40 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for DENN is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for DENN stands at 17.43%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 17.43% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so DENN has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.99x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for DENN turned bullish with a break above $15.00 on August 21. This signaled a bullish breakout from a bearish downtrend line which began on July 6 on the daily charts. The shares recently bounced off support at $14.50 which should encourage investors to buy on the bullish breakout. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $16.60 level over the next three months.

Today (date article published) I will buy the DENN 16NOV18 15.00 Call Options, which will provide approximately 9x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $14.80. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs. My target return for the trade is 82% (9% share appreciation x 9x leverage on the call options).

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $16.60, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe DENN is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Turnaround is Gaining Traction

Although the company reported flat YOY sales for Q2 2018, the revenue trend for the company is now moving in the right direction. Even with a flat top line, the company managed to post a 11.5% YOY increase for operating income, and a 4.0% increase for adjusted free cash flow. Note that the Q2 2018 numbers were being compared to the strongest sales quarter of 2017 - it was a high bar to get over but the company managed to get there.

DENN data by YCharts

The chart above shows the ten-year revenue trend for the company. You can see that TTM revenue bottomed in 2014 and has climbed steadily higher since then, with revenue growth accelerating going into 2018. With management continuing to implement its strategy to improve customer experience, the revenue growth should continue to move in the right direction.

CEO John Miller reiterated management's strategic focus in the Q2 earnings press release:

Going forward, we remain committed to delivering positive and profitable system sales growth by executing our on-going brand revitalization strategy, enhancing the overall guest experience, and expanding our global reach.

The company has now remodeled around 74% of its existing restaurants to its new Heritage design model. The new design model for the restaurants has contributed to a better customer experience and provided a lift to sales:

Our Heritage remodel program continues to perform well, consistently receiving favorable guest feedback and generating a mid single digit sales lift . . . With many brand-enhancing strategies remaining and an expectation that approximately 80% of the system will have the new image by the end of 2018, these remodels will continue to be a significant tailwind for our brand revitalization over the next few years.

In addition to improving the in-restaurant experience for customers, the company has also introduced a strategy to capture the market for those who want to eat at home. Last year the company introduced Denny's On Demand, and since then off-premises sales grew 300bps - the company also stated that around 60% of domestic restaurants now have at least one delivery partner. Management is clearly focused on improving customer experience as a means of driving growth.

I like companies that have high profit margins compared to their competitors - this shows me that management is best of class in generating revenue and controlling costs in their industry. The profitability ratios for Denny's are strong compared to the competition:

Profitability Ratios

DENN Industry Sector Gross Margin (NYSE:TTM) 49.09 46.68 23.76 Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. 47.58 40.71 23.16 Operating Margin (TTM) 12.54 9.58 9.54 Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. 11.65 6.06 9.47

Source: Reuters

With revenue having turned the corner to the upside, and with higher than average profit margins for its industry, I see shares of Denny's climbing higher over the next three to twelve months - there is more reward than risk buying the shares at the current price level.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, DENN is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DENN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each options trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my Blog Posts.