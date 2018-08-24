Tesla: An Outrageous Forecast Could Be Realistic

That said, the hurdles for Tesla to get from here to where it needs to be are large and not without significant risks.

Tesla Motors (TSLA) could be the best thing since sliced bread. At least that’s what Catherine Wood, the CEO of ARK Invest, would have you believe. In an open letter directed at Elon Musk, she made the case that, instead of being taken private by Musk and other interested parties, the firm should remain public because of the upside potential that’s offered. Her analysis of the two possible outcomes is worth exploring, but the fact of the matter is that the car company is having a tough time just surviving, so the risks of hoping for upside are material.

This claim is utterly… possible?

In her letter to Musk, Wood made the case that shares of Tesla could, in the next five years, be worth north of $4,000 (assuming no splits take place). Assuming shareholders face eventual dilution from a $20 billion capital raise down the road, this would imply a market cap on the business of $909.29 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2023. Should this hold true, this would represent upside to current shareholders of 1,565.1% from the $54.61 billion that shares of the firm are trading for today.

When I first read this claim, I couldn’t help but roll my eyes. After all, the car space has a long history of low margins because, at the end of the day, vehicles are essentially commoditized items where price point often outweighs many other factors. However, it’s not just manufacturing and selling cars that Wood is saying that Tesla should emphasize: its directing its business model toward MaaS, or Mobility-as-a-Service.

MaaS is one of several new trends in technology and social change that futurists believe the world is bound to see come to fruition. In its shortest explanation, MaaS from Tesla’s perspective would be to allow the firm to develop into an autonomous taxi service that would make physical driving unnecessary. Instead of hopping in your car, you could request that a Tesla pick you up at a particular time and take you wherever you need to travel. Already, there are some early precursors to this. One example, suggested by consulting firm Deloitte, is Whim, an app operating out of Helsinki, Finland, that allows users to look up and book different types of transportation (both public and private) to meet their travel needs, the goal being to make it unnecessary for anybody within the city to own a car by 2025.

To see MaaS come to fruition, there are really only three components that need to exist. The first is the existence of population-dense areas. For centuries, there have been cities where relative population density was high, but as the global population increases, so too will the emphasis move away from rural or suburban life and focus on urban centers. As you can see in the image below, only 30% of the world’s population lived in urban areas back in 1970. By 2014, that figure had increased to 54%, and by 2050 it’s expected to be 66%.

*Taken from Deloitte

The existence of ultra-dense areas will encourage the use of autonomous driving for a couple of reasons. First, traffic constraints can be mitigated using this type of technology, and second, the number of accidents (which are particularly common in populated areas compared to unpopulated ones) will decrease. According to Tesla rival General Motors (GM), 94% of the car crashes that occur worldwide are the result of human driver error. Transitioning toward autonomous driving could save most of the 1.25 million people (40,000 from the US) who die from crashes across the world every year. Not only does this mean that autonomous driving will be considered safer in the long run, it also will lead to other benefits like reduced healthcare costs, lower insurance premiums, and likely other unforeseeable cost reductions.

The second component needed is network capacity. As I have written about before, the IoT space is growing nicely, but in order for the world to move in that direction, we will need to have the proper technology deployed. Though it won’t be the end-all, be-all, 5G is rolling out, and with its expansion, the rise of autonomous cars, which will rely on significant data transmission, will be possible.

The final component are the cars themselves: Both hardware and software that will allow cars to drive themselves and respond to varying traffic conditions. Already, Tesla, with its Model 3, has been working hard at turning autonomous driving into an eventual reality. Though it’s unlikely that complete autonomous driving will happen this year, earlier in 2018 Musk stated that new software for its autopilot feature would be available by August. The complete self-driving package is expected to cost customers $8,000 on top of the purchase of their car. For those interested, the image below shows what kind of range and coverage the Model 3’s technology already comes with.

*Taken from Tesla Motors

Of course, Tesla isn’t the only player in the space. Ford (F) has been working on autonomous driving for a while now alongside and through companies like Velodyne, SAIPS, Nirenberg Neuroscience LLC, and Civil Maps. This year, it has a fleet of 90 Fusion Hybrid sedans being tested across three states, but that’s not the extent of their investment in this space. Between 2018 and 2023, the car giant is expected to allocate around $4 billion of capital toward autonomous driving, with $1 billion of it being invested in Argo AI, a partner in self-driving system development that’s located in Pittsburgh, PA. Ford’s management team has stated that it expects to have the first true level 4 autonomous vehicles (one notch below a complete, hands-off vehicle) in operation by 2021.

Several other companies also are focused on this space. BMW, like Ford, expects to have its own take on advanced technology out by 2021 as well, and General Motors has been investing into this space too. Perhaps the biggest threats to Tesla, though, are other technology giants, not incumbent car manufacturers. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), through its Waymo subsidiary, is investing heavily into this space, and even Apple (AAPL) has been interested in this area. Earlier this year, it was revealed, for instance, that since May, Apple has increased the number of vehicles in its test fleet by 11 to 66.

Part of the threat from players like this is their unprecedented balance sheet strength. As of its latest quarter, for instance, Apple had cash and cash equivalents plus short-term and long-term marketable securities on its books worth $243.74 billion. Assuming current market caps and no premiums paid, this means Apple could buy not only Tesla, but also General Motors and Ford, all in cash, and still have more than $100 billion worth of cash on hand. For the firm to allocate, say, tens of billions of dollars toward autonomous driving, capital Tesla could never come up with, is entirely possible.

For the winner of this race, whether it be Tesla or somebody else, the upside is meaningful. There are different estimates of the size and growth potential that exists in the MaaS space, but they all agree that there’s upside. A lot of it. One article from Reuters suggested that the global market for MaaS will expand at a CAGR of 32.6% between 2018 and 2025, growing from $24.10 billion last year to $230.40 billion in 2025. Another article indicated that growth between 2017 and 2023 will average 36% CAGR, rising to $253.16 billion, and yet another indicated that it should expand from $38.78 billion last year to $358.35 billion in 2025. It’s safe to say that regardless of just how big the market will get or how fast it will get there, most of this growth will occur in urban areas. If Deloitte’s projections are correct, up to 80% of passenger miles driven in those areas by 2040 will be from shared autonomous vehicles.

Irrespective of the growth and growth rate, Wood’s assessment paints a great picture for Tesla if it moves in that direction. Based on her numbers, revenue for Tesla could grow from the $11.76 billion that it totaled in 2017 to $185.03 billion on a TTM (trailing twelve month) basis in the second quarter of 2023. With 70% of Teslas deployed through the platform, that would mean, by then, a fleet of 4.24 million units, each one charging $1 per mile (she said this figure could go as low as $0.35 per mile eventually). Given the higher margins that come with specialty hardware and, especially, with software, this would translate to EBITDA of $59.21 billion. At the $909.29 billion implied market cap, this would translate to a price/EBITDA multiple of 15.4. To put this in perspective, the fast-growing Amazon (AMZN) is going for 59.6 times last year’s EBITDA today and Apple is trading for a multiple of 14.6.

*Taken from ARK Invest

If, for whatever reason, Tesla does not go in this direction, Wood still believes that there’s upside for Tesla, but nowhere near as much. Assuming a much-lower EBITDA margin of 9% for its car manufacturing and selling operations, and sales totaling $81.60 billion, with 1.60 million units sold on a TTM basis, a multiple of 19.6 on EBITDA is implied. This would mean a market cap of $143.58 billion, implying an annualized gain for shareholders, not adjusted for some dilution, of 21.3%.

Tesla’s biggest enemy is itself

I enjoy interesting analyses and this is one of the more intriguing ones I have come across recently. Certainly, if the view of the MaaS market is correct, and if Tesla can achieve the market presence Wood suggests, I could actually see this kind of scenario playing out. That said, there are too many hurdles here that threaten the business. First and foremost is the intense competition along the way. While Tesla has an obvious leg up on its startup competitors, true major players, as well as incumbent players like Ford and General Motors, are actually profitable, very cash flow positive in some cases, and have more resources to throw at this opportunity than Tesla might ever get access to. Realistically, Apple could throw down $100 billion into this space and become a true threat.

*Taken from SEC EDGAR Database

This is a concern, but perhaps another, even larger, concern is that Tesla is its own worse enemy. As the image above shows, the business has done a phenomenal job at growing sales in recent years, with revenue rising from just $2.01 billion in 2013 to $11.76 billion last year. However, the same cannot be said for earnings or cash flow. Net losses have pretty consistently grown, and while operating cash flow narrowed to a net outflow last year of only $60.65 million, this year hasn’t been particularly kind. In the first two quarters of 2018, even as sales came in 35.1% higher year-over-year, the firm’s net loss expanded from $0.80 billion in 2017 to $1.53 billion now. First half operating cash flow was negative $269.98 million in 2017, but this year it has grown to negative $528.04 million.

This creates a problem for the company, because the fact of the matter is that you can’t keep diluting shareholders into oblivion while earnings and cash flow suffer. If it were that easy, you could hand anybody access to large amounts of capital and watch them build a company will billions of sales while hemorrhaging cash. This isn’t to say that Tesla can’t or won’t succeed, but it does mean that management has huge hurdles ahead for it. In my mind, to reach the bullish outlook provided by Wood, the company must complete at least the following steps:

1) Stop hemorrhaging cash and generate profits and/or positive operating cash flow

2) Raise significant capital to embark on its growth initiatives

3) Stamp out the competition, including companies with decades more experience building vehicles and other companies that have more cash than Tesla has market value

4) Position itself as the go-to brand for consumers (which it has done well to craft in recent years with its cult-like following)

Even to arrive at Wood’s “bearish” outlook, Tesla faces an uphill battle that may require significant shareholder dilution over the next few years.

Takeaway

Unlike so many of the commentators and investors out there who follow Tesla, I don’t have a dog in this fight. I don’t own shares in Tesla (never have) and I have not, nor have I ever been, short it in any way, shape, or form. This allows me, I believe, to look at the picture without the emotion that so many longs and shorts have regarding the brand. With that said, coming into this article, I thought I was going to write a piece bashing Wood’s assessment of the company, but I wasn’t able to do so. The market for MaaS is there. It's growing rapidly. And any players who can nab a piece of it will find themselves sitting atop a throne made of their opponents’ corpses.

This is great for Tesla because it’s in an area where its strengths apply, but to say that a great outcome (as measured by the firm achieving a large market presence in MaaS in a few years) is likely saying that the business will overcome insane competition with companies that, financially, are in a far better position than it is. This is possible, but probably not while the firm can’t even end the year cash flow or earnings positive. What’s more, in my own view, the car market isn’t where companies interested in MaaS should be going. Instead of competing in a low-margin space, those that want to win should focus their efforts on the software side of the equation. Tesla, admittedly, is both hardware and software mixed, which allows certain advantages (your own hardware will use, by default, your own software, for instance), but it’s still a difficult road to travel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.