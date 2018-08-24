Eventbrite Aims For $200 Million U.S. IPO

EB is growing quickly but generating operating losses at the same level as in previous years.

The firm provides individuals and businesses with an online platform to discover or create their own events.

Eventbrite has filed to sell $200 million of Class A shares in an IPO.

Quick Take

Eventbrite (EB) intends to raise gross proceeds of $200 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides event discovery and management software for individuals and businesses worldwide.

EB is growing topline revenues quickly but is producing operating losses at the same level as in prior years, making no headway toward operational profitability.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Eventbrite was founded in 2006 to develop and maintain a platform for users to discover, plan, promote and produce live events, thereby allowing creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach and drive ticket sales.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Julia Hartz, who was previously Manager of Current Series at Fox Networks Group.

The Eventbrite platform supports events ranging from fundraisers, seminars, wellness activities and music festivals to classes and cultural celebrations all over the world. Anyone can create or discover events on Eventbrite.

Below is a brief overview video of the event creation process on the Eventbrite platform:

(Source: Eventbrite)

Investors in Eventbrite have included Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital, T. Rowe Price, 137 Ventures and Tenaya Capital, among others. (Source: CrunchBase)

Customer Acquisition

The company acquires customers through a sales team that focuses on acquiring creators with events in specific categories or countries.

Sales, marketing and support expenses as a percentage of net revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased sharply, as the figures below indicate:

Q2 2018: 25.1%

2017: 27.4%

2016: 36.2%

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the total event management software market was valued at $6.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to $11.1 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The main factors driving market growth are the need for effective event management and increasing adoption of event planning software and event registration software by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises [SMEs].

Major competitors that provide event management or discovery software include:

Live Nation (LYV)

Cvent

XING Events

ACTIVE Network

etouches

EMS Software

Ungerboeck Software International

SignUpGenius

Financial Performance

EB’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue at an accelerating rate

Sharply increased gross profit

Uneven but upward trending gross margin

Sharp growth in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Eventbrite S-1)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $142.1 million, 61.1% increase vs. prior

2017: $201.6 million, 51.0% increase vs. prior

2016: $133.5 million

Gross Profit

Q2 2018: $84.1 million

2017: $119.9 million

2016: $77.8 million

Gross Margin

Q2 2018: 59.2%

2017: 59.5%

2016: 58.3%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: $48.8 million

2017: $29.8 million

2016: $2.8 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $258.7 million in cash and $454.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $46.1 million

IPO Details

Eventbrite intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A shares.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share vs. ten votes per share for Class B shareholders.

Multiple classes of shares are a way for management and major existing shareholders to retain voting control of the firm after losing economic control. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock to its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds of this offering [i] to repay our outstanding indebtedness under our term loan facilities [...], which, had we completed this offering and repaid the term loans on June 30, 2018, the amount of such repayment would equal $83.1 million including prepayment penalties and [ii] for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company, RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Stifel.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

