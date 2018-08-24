Mustang Bio: Prudent Expansion Into Gene Therapy

There are many good reasons why an investor might decide to sell common stocks. He may want to build a new home or finance his son in a business. Any one of a number of similar reasons can, from the standpoint of happy living, make selling common stock sensible. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

The investment fundamentals of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) are improving significantly. There are many catalysts brewing in the background that added much value to this powerful grower. First, Mustang planned to file an IND in Q4 this year for its stellar CD-123 CAR-T for acute myeloid leukemia, blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. The first patient is expected to be dosed in Q1 next year. Second, the firm recently entered into a worldwide collaborative partnership with St. Jude for the development of a novel gene therapy to manage X-linked severe combined immune deficiency syndrome (X-SCID). The expansion into gene therapy is most likely to bear fruits in the form of a blockbuster in the foreseeable future. Despite that fundamentals are heading robustly northbound, the shares are trading on a downtrend in the past 52 weeks: this created a good entry point for the opportunistic investor. In this research, we'll feature a fundamental research on Mustang and reaffirm our bull thesis on the company.

Figure 1: Mustang Bio stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Mustang Bio is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO), a firm that is focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapies (CAR-T) that harness the power of a patient's natural defense (immune) system to manage resistant cancers. In the collaborative partnership with the City of Hope National Medical Center ("COH") and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center ("FHCRC"), Mustang is advancing various CAR-Ts (as shown in Figure 2). With the COH, the company is brewing MB-101 and MB-102 in the Phase 1 clinical trials for brain cancer and acute myeloid leukemia, respectively.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Mustang Bio)

CAR-T is a revolutionary approach to the management of refractory cancers with the efficacy and safety profile that is second to none. Interestingly, there are several advantages of Mustang's CAR-Ts that include the following: (1) humanization of the scFv; (2) knocking of PD-1 via CRISPR; (3) combining of CAR-Ts with other immuno-oncology molecules; (4) T cell selection. By wiping out PD-1, Mustang's CAR-T eliminated the immune system inhibition by tumors, thus allowing for a vigorous response against tumors. And, by attacking multiple targets, there is less time for these rogue cells to evolve to escape the immune system, thereby preventing the treatment failure and disease relapse.

Innovating A Stellar Gene Therapy

On Aug. 13, 2018, Mustang announced that the company entered into an exclusive worldwide partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the development of a gene therapy that manages X-SCID. St. Jude is the nation's leading hospital that is dedicated to treating life-threatening diseases of childhood. As the most common form of SCID, X-SCID occurs exclusively in boys and is a result of the defective common gamma chain (gamma-c, interleukin 2 receptor gamma, i.e. IL2RG). The defective IL2RG results in a deficiency in functional key immune units (T and NK cells), which causes the B cells to be nonfunctional. In the absence of T and B cells, the patients are usually present (in the first few months of life) with recurrent life-threatening opportunistic bacterial and viral infections, failure to thrive, and chronic diarrhea.

An allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation ("HCT") is curative for most patients who received the human leukocyte antigen ("HLA") matched donor. The problem is the difficulty in finding a match while the waitlist for a transplant can be quite long. In the meanwhile, patients are given their monthly dose of intravenous immunoglobulin ("IVIG") to prevent opportunistic infections. Consequently, there is a robust demand for a novel treatment approach like gene therapy.

Developed in the laboratory of the Director of the Division of Experimental Hematology at St. Jude (Dr. Brian Sorrentino), the gene therapy for X-SCID utilizes a lentiviral vector (virus with its virulence factors stripped off) so that its only function is to deliver the genes of interest. In this case, we assumed that the lentivector transferred the IL2RG genes to the patient's blood stem cells. Prior to the reinfusion of a patient's own gene-corrected cells, the patient is given a bone-marrow selective immunosuppressant (busulfan) to prevent any potential immune rejection of the drug. Consequently, busulfan improves the safety profile.

The aforesaid gene therapy is currently being investigated in two Phase 1/2 trials. Led by Dr. Ewelina Mamcarz, the first study represents the world's first lentiviral gene therapy for infants with X-SCID: it assesses patients <2 years old at St. Jude, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital San Francisco, and Seattle Children's Hospital. The second trial investigates patients >2 years at the National Institutes of Health ("NIH").

Based on the data presented at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy back in May, eight patients <2 years old with X-SCID have been treated. Notably, six patients achieved a reconstituted immune system (i.e. normalization) within three to four months after treatment. Two of these six (33%) patients no longer need their monthly IVIG infusion. The rest of the six patients continued to progress favorably. Clinically, three patients who suffered disseminated infections prior to therapy completely resolved. Commenting on the development, the principal investigator (Dr. Mamcarz) enthused:

"Our therapy has been well tolerated thus far, and none of the infants required any blood product support after low dose of busulfan. Most importantly, we observe recovery of all cells of the immune system, which is truly an achievement over prior gene therapy trials, where B cell reconstitution did not occur, and patients required intravenous immunoglobulin for life."

Promising early results were also observed in the NIH study. As published in the April 2016 issue of Science Translational Medicine, five patients (aged 10 to 23 years) who were not responsive after a transplant demonstrated remarkable results with the said gene therapy. In specific, two patients exhibited immune system reconstitution and clinical improvement at two to three years follow-up. Three younger patients showed the similar efficacy (in gene modification) when assessed at six to nine months. The therapy was overall safe and well tolerated (which we believe is due to the busulfan and the lentivirus itself).

Quantitative Data Forecasting For The Ex-Vivo Lentiviral Gene Therapy

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of "molecule analysis" that took into account different scoring variables, including available trial data ("TDV"), comparative molecular analysis ("CMV"), structural design ("SDV"), clinical trial setups ("TSV"), and disease specificity (DSV), we prognosticated that there are over 65% chances that the ex-vivo lentiviral gene therapy will procure positive outcomes in their Phase 1/2 trial, thereby indicating a more than favorable clinical reporting.

Qualitative Data Analysis For The Ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy for SCID Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Estimated Market

X-SCID occurs in approximately one in 50K to 100K newborn boys worldwide. There are about 1.0K to 1.5K patients in the U.S. who are unresponsive to a transplant and potentially benefit from gene therapy. The same figure applies to the rest of the world. Despite that the average reimbursement for a drug to treat orphan (rare) disease is roughly $140.0K, the gene therapy Luxturna of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) costs $850.0K. With our framework of comparative market analysis ("CMA"), we'll use the similar figure of $800K for the ex-vivo lentiviral gene therapy for SCID to appraise its peak annual sales. As follows, we took the product of $800K per treatment with 3K patients worldwide and arrived at $2.4B peak potential sales.

Financials Assessment

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30, 2018), Mustang recorded $5.1M ($0.19) in net losses compared to a $5.5M ($0.21 per share) decline for the same period. The research and development (R&D) expenses for the respective periods came in at $3.6M and $2.5M. R&D spending can be viewed positively for a bioscience firm because the money invested today can translate into blockbuster profits in the future. Investors also should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young company like Mustang to incur significant losses for years (as shown in Figure 3) prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics for Q2 2018. (Source: Mustang. Adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $47.2M in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments (thereby representing a 14.6% decline from the $55.3M). Based on the $5.2M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q4 2019 prior to the need for additional financing. Commenting on the exciting corporate development for the quarter, the President and CEO (Mitchell Gold) enthused:

We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our pipeline into gene therapy for patients with X-SCID, a natural fit for our Worcester, MA, cell processing facility. We look forward to working with St. Jude to advance this program through ongoing Phase 1/2 trials, with the goal of providing a novel, long-term treatment to the more than 80 percent of infants who lack fully matched bone marrow transplant donors and those patients who continue to have significant impairment of immunity. With our team's extensive expertise in viral vector design, manufacturing and transduction, we are building a fully integrated cell and gene therapy company, with the goal of leveraging the transformative potential of these technologies to bring life-saving treatments to patients in need.

Valuation Analysis

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and came up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuations within their appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed CMA. Accordingly, we'll use the price to sales (P/S) ratio of 4 for this valuation (based solely on the gene therapy franchise). Taking the product of 4 P/S X $2.4B, we arrived at $9.6B. By applying the 50% discounts ($4.8B) for the opportunity costs and 35% discounts ($3.36B) for the "risks of trial failure," we obtained the $1.4B enterprise value.

In light of the fact that Mustang is currently quoted at only $176.9M yet it has a $1.4B intrinsic value, it is not far from truth that the company is trading at a deep bargain. The share price should be nearly 8X (i.e. $51) its current market quotation of $6.49. In order to reach $51 per share, many years have to be elapsed with positive clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and successful commercialization. Hence, we applied another 40% discount for the chances of market failure and received the $20.4 price target ("PT"). This value is comparable to $18 PT of the Wall Street analyst consensus estimate.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. With that being said, the main concern is if various CAR-T programs will post positive results. Given that these molecules are being developed for highly difficult-to-treat cancers, the aggregate risk (40% of a negative clinical binary) is quite significant. Moreover, there are 35% chances of a negative clinical binary for the gene therapy segment. Even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we raised our recommendation on Mustang Bio from a speculative buy to a buy and raised our rating from the three to four out of five stars. Likewise, we upped the PT from $16 to $20 to be reached within three to four years. As a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Mustang is brewing a differentiated portfolio of CAR-Ts to potentially manage a vast number of resistant cancers. The edge in Mustang's CAR-T will enable it to capture significant market share in the future that is if and only if it posts the positive clinical outcomes. The pipeline is also extensive to give more "shots on goal" of finding a blockbuster. Moreover, the financials and valuations are quite favorable. Last but not least, the latest expansion into the gene therapy niche is highly likely to bear fruit in the form of a potential blockbuster in the coming years.

