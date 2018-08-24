Why I Dumped The Rest Of My Netflix

The stock has lost all of its momentum and it is expensive.

Netflix has been one of the strongest stocks in the entire market.

The S&P 500 Technology sector is up an impressive 15.67% year-to-date, reporting the third-highest (year-over-year) earnings growth of all eleven S&P sectors at 31.8% according to FactSet. While Netflix (NFLX) is classified as an Internet Retailer, it is still a FAANG stock (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google Alphabet) and has sold off with this group, trading at $341 per share, well below its 6/21/18 high of $423.

I sold the first half of my shares on 3/23/18 at $305 for a 112% gain as it had become a 7% overall position at my firm, and I just sold the second half on this quarter’s results.

So why did I dump Netflix? Its latest Q2 revenue results reported on July 16 missed analyst’s expectations and company guidance. While earnings beat, it missed its global subscriber addition projections by a wide margin, coming in at 5.2 million vs. the company’s forecast for 6.2 million net adds. Subscriber growth, which had been growing at a fast clip, was basically flat year-over-year. Prior to this quarter, the company has underestimated subscribers for the 7of the past 10 quarters.

CEO Reed Hastings described the quarter as “strong but not stellar”. The stock traded down 14% on the results. So what factors led to Netflix’s rare subscriber growth miss?

Netflix is spending heavily to woo new customers, with a budget of $8 billion for programming and $2 billion for marketing in 2018. There are still millions of new subscribers, but here is what appears to be going on:

Saturation in US and other Western markets

According to Leichtman Research Group, Netflix has 57.4 million of the estimated 103 million broadband services customers in the U.S. That is a pretty high penetration rate! And the rates in France and Germany are high as well.

Increased Competition from Amazon and others

Netflix is facing competition from Amazon Prime and stand-alone Prime Video subscriptions which cost as little as $7 per month in international markets. Amazon has been undercutting Netflix on price and it appears to be working in markets such as Japan and India. HBO, Hulu, and foreign streaming services such as India’s Hotstar are taking share as well.

Cost Sensitivity in Emerging Markets

A video service costing $10 a month is viewed as a more substantial expense for an EM consumer versus one in the U.S. or Western Europe.

Cultural Differences

Netflix management admits it is still figuring it out in some international markets as far as content and investment.

While I think Netflix will ultimately “figure things out”, this seems like a good time to dump my Netflix and chill.

Here’s what the stock looks like in my Best Stocks Now app.

The forward PE ratio of Netflix remains rich at 77X which is another reason for concern. Its Value Grade has dipped to a B+ rating.

Data from www.BestStocksNowApp.com

Even with its recent pullback, Netflix stock is up 68% YTD. We trimmed our final leg of the position for a 120% profit.

Netflix remains a favorite name and we will surely revisit it, but for now it ranks #703 out of the more than 4900 names in the Best Stocks Now Universe, which relegates it to only Strong Hold status.

The stock is very expensive and it momentum is gone for now. There are better stocks to be in other sectors of the market.

